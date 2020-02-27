PM Imran meets Qatar Emir on daylong visit to Doha

Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Doha on Thursday for a daylong visit where he held a meeting with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hammad Al-Thani.

According to Radio Pakistan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfikar Bukhari and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Petroleum Nadeem Babar are accompanying the prime minister.

Earlier, on his arrival at the airport, the prime minister was received by Qatar's Energy Minister Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi.

The focus of the prime minister’s visit is on strengthening bilateral cooperation and exchanging views on regional developments.

The visit takes place two days prior to the US-Taliban peace deal signing ceremony in Doha.

Pakistan and Qatar enjoy close, cordial relations based on mutual trust and understanding. The bilateral relationship is broad-based and multifaceted, covering diverse fields, including political, trade, commercial, defence, people-to-people contacts and cultural exchanges.

This will be the second visit of the prime minister to Qatar after taking office.

The Emir of Qatar visited Pakistan in June last year. The visit resulted in strengthening of bilateral economic collaboration in diverse areas. The prime minister’s visit will further reinforce this process.

During his last visit to Qatar, the prime minister discussed the matter of exporting workers to Qatar with the Doha leadership.

In December last year, Qatar opened a visa facilitation centre in Islamabad for swift processing of visas of members of the Pakistan workforce wishing to work in Qatar.

Qatar also promised 100,000 jobs for Pakistani workers, and the government held talks with the Qatari government to accommodate skilled Pakistani labour force returning to Pakistan from Saudi Arabia.