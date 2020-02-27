DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 27, 2020

PM Imran meets Qatar Emir in Doha, hopes for 'peace and stability' in Afghanistan

Dawn.com | Sanaullah KhanUpdated February 27, 2020

Email

Prime Minister Imran Khan seen alongside Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hammad Al-Thani in Doha on Thursday. — Photo courtesy Sanaullah Khan
Prime Minister Imran Khan seen alongside Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hammad Al-Thani in Doha on Thursday. — Photo courtesy Sanaullah Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan met the Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hammad Al-Thani in Doha on Thursday, where the two leaders discussed the regional situation as well as the US-Taliban peace deal, scheduled to be signed on February 29.

During the meeting, the two leaders expressed the hope that all Afghan stakeholders would seize the opportunity to reach an inclusive political settlement for the establishment of durable peace and stability in Afghanistan.

The premier was on a daylong visit to Doha, where he was accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Syed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Petroleum Nadeem Babar and other senior officials.

According to a press release issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, "delegation-level talks were followed by tete-a-tete between the two leaders".

“They exchanged views on the existing excellent bilateral relations as well as regional and international issues of mutual concern,” the statement read, adding that the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen the political and economic partnership between the two countries.

They also agreed to further enhance economic cooperation especially in the energy sector. It was also agreed to immediately activate the bilateral Joint Working Group on Commerce and Investment and sign a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the fields of tourism and business events.

The premier “appreciated Qatar’s valuable role leading to the US-Taliban peace agreement due to be signed on February 29,” the statement read, adding that he reiterated Pakistan’s continued support for an Afghan-owned and Afghan-led peace process.

Prime Minister Imran also briefed the Qatari Emir regarding the grave human rights violations in Indian occupied Kashmir, while expressing grave concern over the ongoing anti-Muslim riots in India.

Earlier, on his arrival at the airport, the prime minister was received by Qatar's Energy Minister Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi.

Pakistan and Qatar enjoy close, cordial relations based on mutual trust and understanding. The bilateral relationship is broad-based and multifaceted, covering diverse fields, including political, trade, commercial, defence, people-to-people contacts and cultural exchanges.

This will be the second visit of the prime minister to Qatar after taking office.

The Emir of Qatar visited Pakistan in June last year. The visit resulted in strengthening of bilateral economic collaboration in diverse areas. The prime minister’s visit will further reinforce this process.

During his last visit to Qatar, the prime minister discussed the matter of exporting workers to Qatar with the Doha leadership.

In December last year, Qatar opened a visa facilitation centre in Islamabad for swift processing of visas of members of the Pakistan workforce wishing to work in Qatar.

Qatar also promised 100,000 jobs for Pakistani workers, and the government held talks with the Qatari government to accommodate skilled Pakistani labour force returning to Pakistan from Saudi Arabia.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (31)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
K. Srinivas Rao
Feb 27, 2020 01:50pm
So, who arranged for the jet.
Recommend 0
Kunal
Feb 27, 2020 01:55pm
Is he there for another loan?
Recommend 0
Thinking
Feb 27, 2020 02:05pm
Quereshi on another foreign visit. But why is he not being greeted
Recommend 0
Muqali Khan
Feb 27, 2020 02:06pm
Another overseas visit for the same reason as previous visits.
Recommend 0
Vikas
Feb 27, 2020 02:18pm
How did he go? Qatar Emir sent a plane or commercial Qatar Airways.
Recommend 0
Bajake Thokdia
Feb 27, 2020 02:32pm
Did He got his own transport this time??
Recommend 0
Imdad
Feb 27, 2020 02:52pm
Imran Khan, the 'BEST-EVER' Prime Minister.
Recommend 0
Joe
Feb 27, 2020 03:01pm
The focus of the prime minister’s visit will be on strengthening bilateral cooperation and exchanging views on regional developments."" We all know why IK is making these regular trips to few countries.. Financial problems of Pakistan and request to bail her out.
Recommend 0
Sachhai
Feb 27, 2020 03:25pm
I know the hotels there are pretty expensive
Recommend 0
K. Srinivas Rao
Feb 27, 2020 03:49pm
Who arranged for the flight.
Recommend 0
Amir Indian
Feb 27, 2020 03:52pm
Super Power Pakistan
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Feb 27, 2020 04:11pm
Welcome to the club and the clubhouse. As always, keep it up and hang on tough.
Recommend 0
Lostrack
Feb 27, 2020 05:22pm
Hope no further hunting of Houbara bustards. Please do some other useful business
Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
Feb 27, 2020 05:35pm
How often are we going to exchange views on regional development ? Focus should be the “Naya Pakistan” and the struggles of the people, economy, food prices, overall survival of 200 plus million citizens.
Recommend 0
kamal chowkidar
Feb 27, 2020 05:41pm
Will you please tell us if the loan application has been approved by the Qatari Government?
Recommend 0
Lgbtqx
Feb 27, 2020 05:49pm
This is how he going to provide jobs for the citizens.
Recommend 0
Himmat
Feb 27, 2020 06:07pm
Did he raise Kashmir issue?
Recommend 0
Tariq_Canada
Feb 27, 2020 06:16pm
Naya Pakistan PM promised not to visit for fun
Recommend 0
BTW
Feb 27, 2020 07:20pm
Hopefully there was some exchange of more substantial kind. Pakistan can benefit from financial help from these oil rich brothers.
Recommend 0
SDA
Feb 27, 2020 07:24pm
@LAHORI KID, IK is trying his best to find jobs for people outside or inside the country.
Recommend 0
Naveed
Feb 27, 2020 07:25pm
@LAHORI KID, this is also part of his responsibilities. This pain of high food prices and inflation is a world phenomenon and Pakistan is not prone to that. I think IK is trying his best and doing all the right things. One thing that Pakistanis can do is to more be honest and perform their duties honestly, treat each other respectfully and help the poor.
Recommend 0
Sam
Feb 27, 2020 07:26pm
How many birds for hunting and how many millions in return?
Recommend 0
citizen
Feb 27, 2020 07:48pm
When we will get 3 billions from Doha?
Recommend 0
Bashir
Feb 27, 2020 07:48pm
What matters is that he got there ,whether bye private jet or commercial,
Recommend 0
Patriot
Feb 27, 2020 07:50pm
Qatar doesn't provide work visa to Pakistanis easily, whereas give to Indians happily. IK should raise this point with them.
Recommend 0
T-man
Feb 27, 2020 08:40pm
@Vikas, what's wrong with the commercial plane? He is not a show off?
Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Feb 27, 2020 09:19pm
I wish IK could also have visited the families of poor miners killed in the collapsed marble mine.
Recommend 0
TRACTION345
Feb 27, 2020 09:22pm
@Patriot, They provide work permits to those they think are the best workers.
Recommend 0
Joe
Feb 27, 2020 09:29pm
@Patriot, Qatar doesn't provide work visa to Pakistanis easily, whereas give to Indians happily. IK should raise this point with them."' They need less of domestic help as they get them from Philippine.They need more technical qualified person and India has the largest in world. Simple..Produce technical qualified workers.
Recommend 0
tarik
Feb 27, 2020 09:39pm
Qataris sold us Expensive LNG, provided fake letters to produce in the courts. Still are our best friends.
Recommend 0
Justice
Feb 27, 2020 10:24pm
Any prospects of more loans from Qatar?
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Media under fire

Media under fire

The biggest losers of the practice of shooting the messenger are the government and the people.

Editorial

February 27, 2020

Media protection bill

BRIEFLY, it appeared there may be light at the end of the tunnel for Pakistan’s beleaguered journalist community....
Updated February 27, 2020

Riots in Delhi

Global community must have the courage to call out the Indian state for its bigotry.
February 27, 2020

Karachi gas leak

MORE than 10 days have passed since what appeared to have been a mysterious gas leak claimed 14 lives and affected...
Updated February 26, 2020

Economic anxiety

It is good to see this government finally stepping up to the responsibilities of rule.
February 26, 2020

Justice for Assange

JULIAN Assange, the controversial founder of WikiLeaks, is back in the spotlight this week with the commencement of...
February 26, 2020

Tree plantation

ON Sunday, Prime Minister Imran Khan kicked off his spring tree plantation drive from the place he launched his...