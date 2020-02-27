DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 27, 2020

PM Imran arrives in Qatar for daylong visit

Dawn.comFebruary 27, 2020

Email

This file photo from Jan 22, 2019 shows Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and Prime Minister Imran Khan inspecting guard of honour at the Diwan-i-Amiri.
This file photo from Jan 22, 2019 shows Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and Prime Minister Imran Khan inspecting guard of honour at the Diwan-i-Amiri.

Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Doha on Thursday for a daylong visit as part of regular exchange of high-level visits.

According to Radio Pakistan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfikar Bukhari and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Petroleum Nadeem Babar are accompanying the prime minister.

Qatar's Energy Minister Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi received the premier at the airport.

According to a statement released by the Foreign Office, the prime minister will meet Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani.

The focus of the prime minister’s visit will be on strengthening bilateral cooperation and exchanging views on regional developments.

The visit takes place two days prior to the US-Taliban peace deal signing ceremony in Doha.

Pakistan and Qatar enjoy close, cordial relations based on mutual trust and understanding. The bilateral relationship is broad-based and multifaceted, covering diverse fields, including political, trade, commercial, defence, people-to-people contacts and cultural exchanges.

This will be the second visit of the prime minister to Qatar after taking office.

The Emir of Qatar visited Pakistan in June last year. The visit resulted in strengthening of bilateral economic collaboration in diverse areas. The prime minister’s visit will further reinforce this process.

During his last visit to Qatar, the prime minister discussed the matter of exporting workers to Qatar with the Doha leadership.

In December last year, Qatar opened a visa facilitation centre in Islamabad for swift processing of visas of members of the Pakistan workforce wishing to work in Qatar.

Qatar also promised 100,000 jobs for Pakistani workers, and the government held talks with the Qatari government to accommodate skilled Pakistani labour force returning to Pakistan from Saudi Arabia.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Media under fire

Media under fire

The biggest losers of the practice of shooting the messenger are the government and the people.

Editorial

February 27, 2020

Media protection bill

BRIEFLY, it appeared there may be light at the end of the tunnel for Pakistan’s beleaguered journalist community....
Updated February 27, 2020

Riots in Delhi

Global community must have the courage to call out the Indian state for its bigotry.
February 27, 2020

Karachi gas leak

MORE than 10 days have passed since what appeared to have been a mysterious gas leak claimed 14 lives and affected...
Updated February 26, 2020

Economic anxiety

It is good to see this government finally stepping up to the responsibilities of rule.
February 26, 2020

Justice for Assange

JULIAN Assange, the controversial founder of WikiLeaks, is back in the spotlight this week with the commencement of...
February 26, 2020

Tree plantation

ON Sunday, Prime Minister Imran Khan kicked off his spring tree plantation drive from the place he launched his...