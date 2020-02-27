DAWN.COM

No new cases of coronvirus detected in Sindh today: health ministry

Imtiaz Ali | Dawn.comUpdated February 27, 2020

Pakistani doctors wear face masks as they leave the Aga Khan hospital where a patient suspected of having contracted coronavirus was admitted, in Karachi, Pakistan, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. — AP
The Sindh government on Thursday said that no new cases of the novel coronavirus had emerged in the province, a day after the country's first case was reported from Karachi.

"There are no positive cases of coronvirus from today," said media coordinator to the health minister, Meeran Yousuf.

She added that the patient, who had earlier tested positive for the virus, was still under quarantine at the hospital, refuting rumours of his release from the hospital circulating on social media. She added, however, that the "family of the affected male was also cleared and released from isolation as their results were negative".

Earlier on Thursday, the Sindh government had decided to form a task force on coronavirus, a day after Pakistan confirmed its first two cases.

The decision was taken in an emergency meeting headed by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to chalk out a strategy to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The task force headed by the chief minister will include the provincial chief secretary, health secretary, Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani and other health officials.

The two cases confirmed in Pakistan included a 22-year-old male patient in Karachi who had travelled from Iran, where he acquired COVID-19. The second case was confirmed at PIMS in Islamabad.

Addressing a press conference after the emergency meeting, the Sindh chief minister said that about 1,500 people have been identified who returned from Iran or had come into contact with those coming from Iran and later entered Sindh in the past 15 days.

Key Points:

  • Those who test positive will be isolated

  • One hospital in Karachi to be designated for cases

  • Those being checked for symptoms should limit movement

  • Media, people urged to respect privacy of patients

  • CM wants federal govt to stop flights from Iran

The chief minister added that according to their information, of the 1,500 individuals — 28 individuals may have been exposed to the virus in Karachi, and 5,000 individuals all across the country.

Shah explained that the first step was to check if the 1,500 individuals identified were manifesting symptoms of the virus.

"If yes, they will be tested. Not all 1,500 people and everyone they have been in contact with [in the past 15 days] will be tested," he said.

Shah said the patient in Karachi had come from Iran and was travelling with a contingent of pilgrims.

'Those testing postive, will be isolated'

In response to a question, Shah said: "Trained personnel are going to meet people who have returned to Pakistan from Iran, ask them questions and test them for the virus, where needed."

"People who have visited the affected countries need to be tested and then, even if they test negative, they will still need to be monitored.

"In case someone tests positive, they will need to be isolated so that they do not come in contact with other people.

"One hospital is being designated for this [purpose] and equipment for the [relevant] hospitals is being procured."

Shah suggested that the concerned individuals remain in their houses for the 15-day period.

"We have had help from Aga Khan Hospital and Indus Hospital in training teams that will be able to test these people if they complain of any of the symptoms."

Shah said he had asked Dr Abdul Bari of the Indus Hospital to procure ventilators for the Sindh government, adding that they would pay full price for these. He said that other equipment such as heavy-duty disinfectants and masks were also being procured.

"The Sindh government will acquire all equipment and masks related to the virus. We will pay fair price for these things to the vendors so that a fake shortage is not created in the market and people do not take unfair advantage of this situation."

When asked a question about how his government planned to distribute the masks that they will procure from manufactures, the chief minister said: "The first step is to procure the masks so that unfair advantage isn't taken of the situation. Once we have those, we will ask experts on how to distribute them or sell them, and so on."

He said schools have not been shut to create a panic but because the government wants to test the children of those individuals who had returned from the affected areas in order to ensure that the virus doesn't spread in schools.

Late on Thursday night, the Sindh government announced that educational institutions in the province would be shut today and on Friday (Feb 27 and Feb 28).

Discussing the provincial task force on coronavirus, the chief minister said: "There will be a meeting at the CM house at 7pm every day on coronavirus. There are 25 to 30 people who have been tasked with keeping tabs on the situation."

Urges federal govt to stop flights from Iran

With regards to flight traffic from Iran, the Sindh chief minister said: "Flights from Iran are still coming in. I am taking measures to move the federal government to shut those flights down, so that the situation does not spiral out of hand."

He alleged that screening at airports was not being carried out properly.

"Maybe the federal government does not have proper resources for it, so I have offered the Sindh government's help and also asked the private sector to jump in and help with proper screening at airports.

"It is important that people who already have procured the virus do not come in, so that this does not spiral out of hand," he said.

"I am also taking this opportunity to tell the federal government that hospitals and doctors from the private sector are willing to help," the chief minister reiterated.

"We need the media's help in avoiding spreading panic and making sure that awareness is spread about the virus."

Emphasising the importance of maintaining the confidentiality of patients, Shah said: "On the matter of confidentiality, it is crucial. It was unfortunate that yesterday all of that patient's information was made public. If it was me, if I accidentally gave the information out, I regret it and I am asking that that information not be shared."

Coronavirus

Comments (49)

Chacha
Feb 27, 2020 11:24am
Good initiative mr CM. We trust your efforts.May Allah help us
Recommend 0
ZZQ
Feb 27, 2020 11:27am
Lets just hope Corona Virus tackling in Sindh also does not get caught in the notorious Sindh Govt corruption practices... Just like Dog bites, Dengue, ppl dying of hunger etc... May Allah SWT have mercy on us all
Recommend 0
Texas Ranger
Feb 27, 2020 11:35am
Finally woken up , could have done this before when it was spreading in China
Recommend 0
Imtiaz Ali Khan
Feb 27, 2020 11:39am
PPP Zardari party run by convicted criminal Zardari and his family is the biggest human health economic problem degrading every aspect of social life of my people in Sindh more than any coronovirus. I know Sindh I'm a Sindhi this Zardari coronavirus has to stopped. Come and see hospital in Sindh esp in interior Sindh every hospital is germ incubation center.
Recommend 0
Gaurav kumar
Feb 27, 2020 11:43am
People are not screened properly at airport? Are you kidding me? Then how are you prepared?
Recommend 0
Akhter
Feb 27, 2020 11:45am
Is this the last straw of incompetence that will break the Camel's back....Time for Waderas to pack up their bags and let professionals run Karachi and Sindh!
Recommend 0
Chaudhry Muhammad Rafiq Gujjar (Birmingham)
Feb 27, 2020 11:54am
"Task force!" exactly! And later a 3-member committee to review the work of the task force. This review will then be reviewed in a meeting chaired by the PM. Progress!
Recommend 0
Chaudhry Muhammad Rafiq Gujjar (Birmingham)
Feb 27, 2020 11:56am
"... and equipment for those hospitals is being procured." timely decision!
Recommend 0
Piyush
Feb 27, 2020 12:00pm
May god help to all people let's fight against this deadly decease... Lets all prey this virus don't spread more... All the good wish for my Pak brothers and sisters
Recommend 0
Taimur
Feb 27, 2020 12:01pm
Why screening was not being done at airports? If it weer some other governtment PTI would have demanded resignation
Recommend 0
Mustafa
Feb 27, 2020 12:07pm
@ZZQ, it’s easy to blame the apathy of society and your own ineptitude on others. For decades Pakistan and especially Karachi have lacked civic pride Allah helps those who try and help themselves
Recommend 0
Mike
Feb 27, 2020 12:13pm
A task force is being formed now? What were these guys doing so far? Sleeping?
Recommend 0
Covid-19
Feb 27, 2020 12:21pm
They should check all 1500 of the suspected individuals because the incubation period of the coronavirus is 14-28 days depending on the individual. On one of the infected cruise ships 70% of the individuals who tested positive for the coronavirus did not show any symptoms. This mismanagement at the outset may cause the virus to spread far and wide across the country.
Recommend 0
Alam
Feb 27, 2020 12:22pm
It's like a fashion to criticize PPP, transmission of the virus from Iran is totally a fault of federal government. Airports, entry points from Iran to Pakistan are under the jurisdiction of the federal government.
Recommend 0
Abdullah
Feb 27, 2020 12:23pm
Seems like federal government is sleeping and the provinces are on autopilot. Lack of coordination is coming visible day by day. In the end everyone will blame each other and poor people will take the hit.
Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Feb 27, 2020 12:23pm
I hope that Sindh government will not take the issue of Corona-Virus very lightly as every other thing has been taken in the past. Press conference is one thing, but to take concrete steps to keep the corona-virus patients in quarantine is the utmost step which Sindh or other provincial governments must take as ultimate step which will prevent the other people away from this particular disease. Sindh government should also make sure that at this point masks should be available in the shops as no body should be allowed to take advantage of the situation. Any shopkeeper found in selling masks at exorbitant rates must be taken into task and should be punished on stop to set an example for others. Let's join hand together for anti-corona-virus campaign in the province in to stop this disease from further spreading in order to save precious human lives. I will request readers of these valued coloumns to educate other people on this aspect, particularly, uneducated and ignorant people.
Recommend 0
Sanjay
Feb 27, 2020 12:24pm
WHO says it would be disaster for poor countries having lack of good medical facilities.
Recommend 0
Nasir
Feb 27, 2020 12:25pm
Early the better.
Recommend 0
Vivek Lahore
Feb 27, 2020 12:38pm
What if a guy has travelled to other part of the country. How they will identify?
Recommend 0
A shah
Feb 27, 2020 12:39pm
Imran Khan now woken up
Recommend 0
AR
Feb 27, 2020 12:54pm
And why aren't we talking about the fact that we reopened flights to/from China when it was at its peak and that the Chinese poured into our airports? Oh yes, we're not supposed to talk about them because we owe them billions.
Recommend 0
Abbas shah
Feb 27, 2020 12:57pm
There were many Chinese citizens and others were entering Pakistan before Iran,what arrangement s were made since???
Recommend 0
S Khan
Feb 27, 2020 01:03pm
This has been going on for more than a month, CM walking up now?
Recommend 0
Maria
Feb 27, 2020 01:11pm
Let’s all support the govt to fight this deadly disease. Let’s pray that this virus ends soon
Recommend 0
Kaiser
Feb 27, 2020 01:16pm
Totally incompetent government and it’s false statements. Wa
Recommend 0
Sarfaraz
Feb 27, 2020 01:21pm
None is talking now about the gas or other issues. All are worried about Coronavirus. This is what happens, jab bari musibat aati hai !
Recommend 0
Aslam
Feb 27, 2020 01:23pm
A bit too little and a tad too late. lol the rich and powerful will now make a hasty for U.K. and USA.
Recommend 0
Aslam
Feb 27, 2020 01:24pm
What about Pakistani students trapped in China? Any plans to bring them home?
Recommend 0
kamran
Feb 27, 2020 01:29pm
The virus could have stopped earlier if the Sindh Government would do some earlier preparation. Lets hopes preventative measures by the Sindh government .
Recommend 0
kamran
Feb 27, 2020 01:37pm
Sindh government does not even have the capability to install screening machines at the airport and the public places and to control the situation. Federal government should take control of the hospitals and take the immediate measures and do not let the virus spread in other parts of the country.
Recommend 0
Valiya
Feb 27, 2020 01:40pm
Boarder with Iran have been closed but Chinese boarder kept open. Foolish thinking by inept authorities.
Recommend 0
Pakistani
Feb 27, 2020 01:43pm
He is absolutely right. Flights from Iran should be banned at once.
Recommend 0
Jamal Ahmed
Feb 27, 2020 01:44pm
This CM could not pick up garbage, repair streets, develop sewerage system in Karachi for decade, but he will control CoronaVirus. Amazing!
Recommend 0
Great IK
Feb 27, 2020 01:45pm
So small kids were left to die in wuhan as a precautionary measure.. Now got it from other corner.. Preparation is not by refusing or closing border but by enabling self with war like situation for this epidemic on all checkposts, building lot of quarantine setup, pre-emptive measure to detect people entering in country.
Recommend 0
Solangi
Feb 27, 2020 01:47pm
@Imtiaz Ali Khan, Right on the money, the Waderas and the Zardaris in cahoots have destroyed Karachi and Sindh; What leaders in Islamabad are doing about it?
Recommend 0
Solangi
Feb 27, 2020 01:48pm
@Akhter, But leaders in Islamabad have to wake up before it is too late and they fall victim to Waderavirus.
Recommend 0
Anis Motiwala
Feb 27, 2020 02:08pm
@Gaurav kumar, A carrier not having symptoms cannot be detected at airport. The incubation period of COVID19 is 14 days.
Recommend 0
Nick
Feb 27, 2020 02:11pm
This is insane. The day i heard about the outbreak in Iran, I knew it would eventually get to Pakistan and then India. The subcontinent is doomed.
Recommend 0
Shahid
Feb 27, 2020 02:14pm
Stop playing politics when it is about lives. They did not stop flights from China due to politics and now they can’t justify disallowing flights from Tehran. At end of the day we will end up with coronavirus everywhere in Pakistan. Strangely, even the decision about this health emergency are also being made somewhere else.
Recommend 0
Vikas
Feb 27, 2020 02:14pm
This task force would meet once and have their usual tea coffee and biscuits. After that the next meeting would be a couple of months later. Meanwhile a good budget would be allocated and the members of the task force would have a good time. Pakistan is so predictable.
Recommend 0
Riz
Feb 27, 2020 02:28pm
He is taking as if his province has the best health system!If he really owns up his province he should immediately declare Sindh as a pandemic area!!Now!
Recommend 0
khalila
Feb 27, 2020 02:30pm
This is the death of Pakistan. Sir, symptoms need not have to be tested. Symptoms manifest themselves. And when they do, they go to a doctor. Given that Coronavirus has an incubation of around 24 days. What you need to do is quarantine those who came in contact with these two in the last 24 days for more than 24 days. My god, this is stupid!
Recommend 0
Amir Indian
Feb 27, 2020 03:49pm
Super Power Pakistan - task force after 1 month
Recommend 0
Right
Feb 27, 2020 05:28pm
@Alam , I totally agree with you. It has become a fashion in Pakistan with so called elite class to criticize PPP on every turn but they turn blind eyes on the follies of N-leage and PTI.
Recommend 0
Kate Angel Dinara
Feb 27, 2020 06:31pm
As per rough calculations 30 -50 Covid 19 positive patients will be in Islamabad & Karachi.. they must be checked & quarantined immediately... Otherwise it will spread suddenly in whole country...
Recommend 0
Syed Shah
Feb 27, 2020 08:34pm
Also, please arrange a "mask supply force" to ensure timely and fairly priced masks in our country. Thanks.
Recommend 0
Syed Shah
Feb 27, 2020 08:40pm
@Covid-19, exactly ..
Recommend 0
Syed Shah
Feb 27, 2020 08:43pm
@Kaiser, govt of the people, by the people, for the people. Who to blame... Each one of us.
Recommend 0
Syed Shah
Feb 27, 2020 08:45pm
@Jamal Ahmed, good one.
Recommend 0

