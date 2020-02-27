DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 27, 2020

PAF commemorates 'resounding victory' in Operation Swift Retort

Dawn.comUpdated February 27, 2020

Email

Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan addresses the ceremony at the Air Headquarter to commemorate the first anniversary of the Feb 27 'Operation Swift Retort'. — DawnNewsTV
Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan addresses the ceremony at the Air Headquarter to commemorate the first anniversary of the Feb 27 'Operation Swift Retort'. — DawnNewsTV
Chief of Air Staff Mujahid Anwar Khan witnessed a guard of honour before the ceremony began. — DawnNewsTV
Chief of Air Staff Mujahid Anwar Khan witnessed a guard of honour before the ceremony began. — DawnNewsTV

The Pakistan Air Force on Thursday conducted a ceremony at the Air Headquarters in Islamabad to commemorate the first anniversary of the Feb 27 'Operation Swift Retort' which resulted in the downing of two Indian planes that had violated Pakistani airspace.

Addressing the event Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan said that they had gathered today to commemorate the "resounding victory" in 'Operation Swift Retort'.

"Pakistan Air Force living up to its legacy yet again made its mark through professional excellence and valour."

He said that the "prompt, measured and surprising response busted the aggressor's arrogance".

"No doubt our successes are attributed to blessings of Allah. Decades-long hard work, investment in PAF operational capacity by our predecessors and the heroic acts of our personnel, let there be no doubt that PAF is and would remain reassuring fundamental of national defence."

The air chief said that Pakistan has been facing "diversified challenges".

"Despite these [challenges] PAF has continued on the path of professional consolidation over the last two decades while we solidified our professional training, capability enhancement remained our primary pursuit through indenization.

"Today our platforms complemented by advance precision weaponry follow illustrate successful realisation of our homegrown technological pursuits alongside we place special emphasis on human resource development and force multipliers in making robust architecture of Pakistan Air Force."

He described the PAF as a "hard-hitting" force and "focussed on its mission".

"My comrades while I assure Pakistani nation on the preparedness of PAF to counter threats we will not compromise on sovereignty or territorial integrity of Pakistan.

"Remember, professionally we are second to none. Along with other services, PAF remains poised to the defence of Pakistan.

"More significant in last year February was your professional superiority and lethality. We performed as a team," he said.

"Ladies and gentleman Pakistan Air Force is one of the most respected and responsible air forces of a peace-loving country.

"Prior to aggression last year, our national leadership had made it amply clear that no misadventure again on Pakistan would ever go unresponding."

The chief of air staff also witnessed a guard of honour and a flypast at the ceremony, which was also attended by various dignitaries.

A video regarding the Kashmir conflict was also played at the ceremony. The video also looked back at the events leading up to the Feb 27 aerial combat between Pakistan and India.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (15)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Nasir
Feb 27, 2020 09:50am
They are the best of the best!
Recommend 0
Ahmad
Feb 27, 2020 09:58am
Kudos to your valor and bravery PAF, the nation is proud. Enemy's empty threats lay exposed.
Recommend 0
Salman
Feb 27, 2020 10:03am
Proud moment. Can't forget the first moments when breaking news on social as well as on TV started. We bombed them on 6 different locations, destroyed their 2 planes and in panic mode, they end up only downing their own helicopter. After such embarrassement, IAF never dared to retaliate despite of being nearly double in size.
Recommend 0
Naxalite
Feb 27, 2020 10:05am
Hats off to PAF Pakistan Zindabad!
Recommend 0
Pak lover
Feb 27, 2020 10:10am
Tea was fantastic...
Recommend 0
SRH
Feb 27, 2020 10:13am
Be it land or be it sea All is beneath my wings PAF - Second To None Pakistan Air Force Zindabad Pakistan Paindabad !
Recommend 0
Indo-Arya
Feb 27, 2020 10:22am
Pakistan can't claim downing a 2nd Indian plane if there's no proof. Similarly India can't claim knocking down a Pakistani F16 without any plane bits.
Recommend 0
Zak
Feb 27, 2020 10:23am
So well said. PAF is pride of the nation. '"Pakistan Air Force living up to its legacy yet again made its mark through professional excellence and valour." He said that the "prompt, measured and surprising response busted the aggressor's arrogance".
Recommend 0
Usman Khan
Feb 27, 2020 10:30am
Pakistan zindabad! Alhamdulillah
Recommend 0
Waqas
Feb 27, 2020 10:41am
PAF is our pride.
Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Feb 27, 2020 10:41am
Love you PAF jawans. All of you are heroes. We may be smaller in numbers, but our arrogant neighbor sure underestimated our power, professionalism and resolve. PAF zindabad, armed forces zindabad, Pakistan Zindabad.
Recommend 0
Dawn
Feb 27, 2020 10:43am
PAF the nation salutes.
Recommend 0
Mazhar Zubairi
Feb 27, 2020 10:45am
All the gains made by our Shaheens are washed out as our establishment, civilian rulers, and elite are bending over to please the enemy. Our apologetic behavior and showing no backbone India is continuing to implement its barbaric actions on Pakistani Kashmiri in occupied Kashmir. The world leasers are praising our weak leadership submission.
Recommend 0
Hani_Layyah
Feb 27, 2020 10:48am
Happy anniversary to the most valiant forces of the earth. .
Recommend 0
umair
Feb 27, 2020 10:53am
Alhumdulillah
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Media under fire

Media under fire

The biggest losers of the practice of shooting the messenger are the government and the people.

Editorial

February 27, 2020

Media protection bill

BRIEFLY, it appeared there may be light at the end of the tunnel for Pakistan’s beleaguered journalist community....
Updated February 27, 2020

Riots in Delhi

Global community must have the courage to call out the Indian state for its bigotry.
February 27, 2020

Karachi gas leak

MORE than 10 days have passed since what appeared to have been a mysterious gas leak claimed 14 lives and affected...
Updated February 26, 2020

Economic anxiety

It is good to see this government finally stepping up to the responsibilities of rule.
February 26, 2020

Justice for Assange

JULIAN Assange, the controversial founder of WikiLeaks, is back in the spotlight this week with the commencement of...
February 26, 2020

Tree plantation

ON Sunday, Prime Minister Imran Khan kicked off his spring tree plantation drive from the place he launched his...