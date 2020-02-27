PAF commemorates 'resounding victory' in Operation Swift Retort

The Pakistan Air Force on Thursday conducted a ceremony at the Air Headquarters in Islamabad to commemorate the first anniversary of the Feb 27 'Operation Swift Retort' which resulted in the downing of two Indian planes that had violated Pakistani airspace.

Addressing the event Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan said that they had gathered today to commemorate the "resounding victory" in 'Operation Swift Retort'.

"Pakistan Air Force living up to its legacy yet again made its mark through professional excellence and valour."

He said that the "prompt, measured and surprising response busted the aggressor's arrogance".

"No doubt our successes are attributed to blessings of Allah. Decades-long hard work, investment in PAF operational capacity by our predecessors and the heroic acts of our personnel, let there be no doubt that PAF is and would remain reassuring fundamental of national defence."

The air chief said that Pakistan has been facing "diversified challenges".

"Despite these [challenges] PAF has continued on the path of professional consolidation over the last two decades while we solidified our professional training, capability enhancement remained our primary pursuit through indenization.

"Today our platforms complemented by advance precision weaponry follow illustrate successful realisation of our homegrown technological pursuits alongside we place special emphasis on human resource development and force multipliers in making robust architecture of Pakistan Air Force."

He described the PAF as a "hard-hitting" force and "focussed on its mission".

"My comrades while I assure Pakistani nation on the preparedness of PAF to counter threats we will not compromise on sovereignty or territorial integrity of Pakistan.

"Remember, professionally we are second to none. Along with other services, PAF remains poised to the defence of Pakistan.

"More significant in last year February was your professional superiority and lethality. We performed as a team," he said.

"Ladies and gentleman Pakistan Air Force is one of the most respected and responsible air forces of a peace-loving country.

"Prior to aggression last year, our national leadership had made it amply clear that no misadventure again on Pakistan would ever go unresponding."

The chief of air staff also witnessed a guard of honour and a flypast at the ceremony, which was also attended by various dignitaries.

A video regarding the Kashmir conflict was also played at the ceremony. The video also looked back at the events leading up to the Feb 27 aerial combat between Pakistan and India.