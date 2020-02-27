DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 27, 2020

US commission demands India act after communal violence leave 27 dead

AFPFebruary 27, 2020

“We urge the Indian government to take serious efforts to protect Muslims and others targeted by mob violence,” says USCIRF chairman Tony Perkins. — PTI/File
The US Commission on International Religious Freedom, which advises the US government but does not set policy, voiced “grave concern” about the violence which broke out as President Donald Trump was visiting New Delhi.

The clashes in Delhi left at least 27 people dead. Protests against a contentious citizenship law began on a smaller scale on Sunday but escalated on Monday — as US President Donald Trump started his two-day trip to India — and Tuesday into running battles between Hindus and Muslims in New Delhi’s north-east, where rioters armed with stones, swords and even guns were out in force.

“One of the essential duties of any responsible government is to provide protection and physical security for its citizens, regardless of faith,” said chairman Tony Perkins, a conservative Christian close to the Trump administration.

“We urge the Indian government to take serious efforts to protect Muslims and others targeted by mob violence,” he said in a statement.

A commissioner appointed by Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Anurima Bhargava, voiced alarm at reports that Delhi police “have not intervened in violent attacks against Muslims.”

“The brutal and unchecked violence growing across Delhi cannot continue,” she said.

“The Indian government must take swift action to ensure the safety of all of its citizens,” she added.

The criticism stands in contrast to the reticence of the Trump administration.

Trump, asked at a news conference in New Delhi about the violence, said the issue was “up to India” and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's “incredible” statements on religious freedom.

The two leaders of the US Senate's pro-India caucus, Republican John Cornyn and Democrat Mark Warner, in a joint statement voiced support for the close US ties represented by Trump's visit but added: “At the same time, we are alarmed by the recent violence in New Delhi.”

Representative Pramila Jayapal, an Indian-born left-leaning Democrat who has been outspoken in her criticism of Modi, called the developments “horrifying.”

“Democracies should not tolerate division and discrimination, or promote laws that undermine religious freedom. The world is watching,” she wrote on Twitter.

Modi has called for calm, although witnesses said police did little to stop Hindu mobs.

His government has previously vowed to weed out “infiltrators” from India, with Home Minister Amit Shah likening undocumented immigrants to “termites.”

The government says the citizenship law does not target minorities but instead ensures protection for non-Muslims persecuted in neighbouring countries.

The Indian foreign ministry previously reprimanded the US Commission for International Religious Freedom for denouncing the citizenship law.

The commission also plans a public hearing next week on how citizenship laws, including in India and Myanmar, are used to target religious minorities.

Comments (26)

kublai khan
Feb 27, 2020 09:33am
Wishful thinking
Recommend 0
Ahmed khan lehri
Feb 27, 2020 09:41am
Those (govt) who are directing these actions on Muslims how they will protect them.
Recommend 0
Annony, Milan Garden, Dehli
Feb 27, 2020 09:42am
Modi's people are spilling the blood of Muslims in Dehli; our homes are burnt; our mosque has been destroyed; our Imam is missing; our women have been dishonored...all people all over the world with heart are requested to help...please...before they eliminate us all...their plan is that during night they will turn off the transformer and attack Muslim houses...please...please...help us...
Recommend 0
Bhavin
Feb 27, 2020 09:45am
27 Dead are hindu. FYI
Recommend 0
Ashutosh
Feb 27, 2020 09:48am
How selective the commission is..
Recommend 0
Rahul B
Feb 27, 2020 09:51am
Trump recently said in India, US is not a world police to fix around problems. So what is this?
Recommend 0
Ordinary
Feb 27, 2020 09:54am
India to act against whom. Muslims or Hindus rioters.
Recommend 0
HashBrown®
Feb 27, 2020 09:58am
So Modi, how's that plan to isolate Pakistan working out for you?
Recommend 0
Retired
Feb 27, 2020 09:59am
Trump praises Imran Khan in India and now US Commission on International Religious Freedom urges India to protect Muslims!!! How about Boycotting the US as well Modi?
Recommend 0
Kalabanka
Feb 27, 2020 10:08am
india is a dangerous place to even visit forget about living there .
Recommend 0
Rashid
Feb 27, 2020 10:13am
Before crossing into India Wing Commander Sir Abhinandan Varthaman rightly criticised India's media and said, “Indian media always stretches the truth. The smallest of things are presented in a very incendiary manner and people get misled”. India is now burning only due to Indian prime time media talk shows that only spread and propagate hatred against Muslims, Christians and Pakistan in shameless manner. I am writing these comments on the first anniversary of that particular incident, when the whole world came to know about Sir Abhinandan, he is such a gentleman that despite intense pressure from saffrons, he never claimed the F-16 hit.
Recommend 0
Ratan Bhai
Feb 27, 2020 10:14am
Why should we mess, it is india internal matter?
Recommend 0
Joe
Feb 27, 2020 10:14am
The government says the citizenship law does not target minorities but instead ensures protection for non-Muslims persecuted in neighbouring countries." If minorities in India are not subject of the new law passed by parliament of India,then how does it effects any Indian minorities ,is as worth thinking. Law only speaks about grant of Indiancitizenship to minorities in neighborhood.
Recommend 0
kamal chowkidar
Feb 27, 2020 10:18am
"The US Commission on International Religious Freedom". India doesn't give a damn about it.
Recommend 0
Joe
Feb 27, 2020 10:22am
a contentious citizenship law began on a smaller scale on Sunday but escalated on Monday — as US President Donald Trump" Does this statement not show that this whole event was stage managed to show to the worth that things are not well in India.
Recommend 0
Zak
Feb 27, 2020 10:27am
UN must call a UNSC meeting to discuss India, the RSS and Modi. Let the video of Mob violence be shown on Muslims.
Recommend 0
Syed Ali Sharjeel
Feb 27, 2020 10:39am
Slowly but surely, world community will acknowledge the atrocities being committed in India. Muslims in India have been living in hell fire for decades but it was not until recently that world started knowing about it.
Recommend 0
T. M. Reddy
Feb 27, 2020 10:43am
India call on US too as the country was going through perpetual controversy between blacks minorities, whites supremacy, other racist discriminations, and recent walls as well.
Recommend 0
Shehbaz
Feb 27, 2020 10:44am
21 out of 27 are Hindus. What else protection government can give?
Recommend 0
Texas Ranger
Feb 27, 2020 10:45am
if it were Iran or Pakistan or Afghanistan, there would have been threat of sanctions. The humans rights supported Asia bibi but who is in support of Muslims in Delhi ??
Recommend 0
Outsider Perspective
Feb 27, 2020 10:46am
yeah....'do more'...now india!
Recommend 0
Tajammal
Feb 27, 2020 10:51am
Killing Muslims is our 'internal affair'......Indian Foreign office.
Recommend 0
Noor Md. , Dubai
Feb 27, 2020 10:57am
As if India will listen to them...
Recommend 0
Taran
Feb 27, 2020 10:57am
Joke of the year 2020.
Recommend 0
Muhammad Tariq Khan
Feb 27, 2020 10:59am
Will it not be considered as terrorism?
Recommend 0
Imtiaz Ali Khan
Feb 27, 2020 11:01am
RSS was the reason of creating Pakistan, they put the last nail in the coffin to all those who thought it was never possible 'NoworNever'' and separation movement finally caught the unstoppable fire and cleared all the hurdles one by one into creating my beautiful Pakistan, I can't imagine living under this brutality of RSS Hindutava where no Muslims and Dalit or any opposition is safe as they get labeled ''Anti Nationalist'' with jail time and extrajudicial killings. Mere suspicion of eating beef will get your killed and lynched with no persecution. CM of UP is the example of why Pakistan was needed. They never learn. Pakistan Zindabad! India Zindabad! Kashmir Zindabad! IndoPak Blood Brothers 4 Life!
Recommend 0

