DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 27, 2020

Saudi Arabia suspends entry for Umrah, tourism amid coronavirus

ReutersFebruary 27, 2020

Email

Saudi Arabia on Thursday suspended foreigners' entry for Umrah and tourism from countries where the new coronavirus has spread, as a growing number of cases outside China deepened fears of a pandemic. — AFP/File
Saudi Arabia on Thursday suspended foreigners' entry for Umrah and tourism from countries where the new coronavirus has spread, as a growing number of cases outside China deepened fears of a pandemic. — AFP/File

Saudi Arabia on Thursday suspended foreigners' entry for Umrah and tourism from countries where the new coronavirus has spread, as a growing number of cases outside China deepened fears of a pandemic.

The kingdom, which hosts the two holiest sites of Islam in Makkah and Madina, welcomes millions of Muslim visitors throughout the year with a peak for Haj. It introduced a new tourism visa last October for 49 countries.

The ministry of foreign affairs said in a statement that the suspensions were temporary but provided no timeframe for their expiry. It was unclear if Haj, which is scheduled to begin in late July, would be impacted.

Entry is also suspended for visits to Masjid-e-Nabvi in Madina.

Saudi Arabia has had no cases of the coronavirus but it has been spreading in some neighbouring countries.

The ministry did not specify people from which countries would be impacted but said the kingdom's health authorities would determine where the outbreak constituted a danger.

Saudi Arabia's top tourism official said this week 400,000 tourist visas had been issued since their launch in October and the country aims to attract 100 million annual visits in 2030.

The number of new coronavirus infections inside China — the source of the outbreak — was for the first time overtaken by new cases elsewhere on Wednesday, with Italy and Iran emerging as epicentres of the rapidly spreading illness.

Asia reported hundreds of new cases, Brazil confirmed Latin America's first infection and the new disease — COVID-19 — was also detected for the first time in Pakistan, Sweden, Norway, Greece, Romania and Algeria.

US health authorities, managing at least 59 cases — mostly Americans repatriated from a cruise ship in Japan — have said a global pandemic is likely.

President Donald Trump told Americans on Wednesday that the risk remained "very low", and placed Vice President Mike Pence in charge of the US response.

Coronavirus
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Media under fire

Media under fire

The biggest losers of the practice of shooting the messenger are the government and the people.

Editorial

February 27, 2020

Media protection bill

BRIEFLY, it appeared there may be light at the end of the tunnel for Pakistan’s beleaguered journalist community....
February 27, 2020

Riots in Delhi

THE images coming out of the Indian capital are truly chilling. In Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s India, the...
February 27, 2020

Karachi gas leak

MORE than 10 days have passed since what appeared to have been a mysterious gas leak claimed 14 lives and affected...
Updated February 26, 2020

Economic anxiety

It is good to see this government finally stepping up to the responsibilities of rule.
February 26, 2020

Justice for Assange

JULIAN Assange, the controversial founder of WikiLeaks, is back in the spotlight this week with the commencement of...
February 26, 2020

Tree plantation

ON Sunday, Prime Minister Imran Khan kicked off his spring tree plantation drive from the place he launched his...