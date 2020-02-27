DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 27, 2020

Shahbaz warns govt against dereliction of duty over coronavirus

Amir WasimUpdated February 27, 2020

Email

Stresses need for coordination between institutions of federal, provincial govts to deal with the virus. — AFP/File
Stresses need for coordination between institutions of federal, provincial govts to deal with the virus. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Opposition Leader in the National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shahbaz Sharif has called upon the government to take emergency and serious measures to deal with the coronavirus outbreak.

He stressed the need for coordination and cooperation between institutions of the federal and provincial governments to ensure flawless functioning of this system.

In a statement issued from London and released by the PML-N’s media section here on Tuesday, Mr Sharif said the current government was dealing with the new deadly coronavirus with the same dereliction as they did with dengue and polio, which was extremely dangerous. He said the federal and provincial governments must collaborate to form a joint strategy to safeguard the population.

The PML-N chief called for immediate establishment of special medical facilities for the treatment on the same lines as China. He said traditional lip service and routine eyewash measure would prove to be a mega blunder in this case. He said a specialist task force comprising the most relevant and competent doctors must be readied. He also called for a thorough procedure of monitoring and diagnosis to be delineated.

Senate interior committee chairman Rehman Malik, through a notice, has directed that a detailed report on the ‘Potential threat of coronavirus and precautionary measure’ may be presented in the committee meeting.

In a related development, Senate Standing Committee on Interior chairman Rehman Malik of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has convened an urgent meeting of the committee on Thursday (today) to discuss precautionary measures being taken by the government, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and other stakeholders to stop the potential spread of coronavirus in the country.

Mr Malik asked as to what strategy the FIA had adopted in coordination with other functionaries on all airports, seaports and all other entry points across the country and what medical measures so far had been taken regarding the testing of the passengers arriving in Pakistan from abroad.

Published in Dawn, February 27th, 2020

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Media under fire

Media under fire

The biggest losers of the practice of shooting the messenger are the government and the people.

Editorial

February 27, 2020

Media protection bill

BRIEFLY, it appeared there may be light at the end of the tunnel for Pakistan’s beleaguered journalist community....
February 27, 2020

Riots in Delhi

THE images coming out of the Indian capital are truly chilling. In Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s India, the...
February 27, 2020

Karachi gas leak

MORE than 10 days have passed since what appeared to have been a mysterious gas leak claimed 14 lives and affected...
Updated February 26, 2020

Economic anxiety

It is good to see this government finally stepping up to the responsibilities of rule.
February 26, 2020

Justice for Assange

JULIAN Assange, the controversial founder of WikiLeaks, is back in the spotlight this week with the commencement of...
February 26, 2020

Tree plantation

ON Sunday, Prime Minister Imran Khan kicked off his spring tree plantation drive from the place he launched his...