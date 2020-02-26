DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 26, 2020

Pakistan's first confirmed case of coronavirus reported in Karachi: Sindh Health Dept

Imtiaz AliUpdated February 26, 2020

The 22-year-old male patient had travelled to Iran where he acquired the virus. — AFP/File
The first positive case of the coronavirus in Pakistan has been reported in Karachi, a spokesperson for the Sindh Health Department confirmed on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old male patient travelled to Iran where he acquired the virus, Media Coordinator to the Health and Population Welfare Minister Meeran Yousuf said in a statement.

The patient travelled from Iran to Karachi by plane on February 20. He and his family have been placed in quarantine and the Health Department is in the process of examining all the passengers that he travelled with.

Speaking to DawnNewsTV, Yousuf said the man had started showing symptoms while he was in Iran. His tests were carried out today at The Aga Khan University Hospital (AKUH) which turned out to be positive, she said.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.

Comments (8)

Ahsan
Feb 26, 2020 09:28pm
Why did they allowed the passenger to travel back to pakistan without checking them?
Recommend 0
Onetwo
Feb 26, 2020 09:28pm
He's 22 so he will recover. Please remember it's a form of pneumonia, and causes deaths in very old people (80 plus), or the ones with "significant past problems" with lungs and breathing.
Recommend 0
R. S. Menon
Feb 26, 2020 09:31pm
Everybody should cooperate with and support the Government measures to contain the virus. Those who have travelled with this person and those who were in contact with this person in Karachi should immediately report to the authorities. It is social and religious obligation so that it does not become an epidemic in Pakistan. R.S. Menon, Bangalore
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Feb 26, 2020 09:32pm
Checking him, his family and people who travelled in the same plane. Correct.
Recommend 0
BTS
Feb 26, 2020 09:43pm
Is there an emergency number to call if someone is feeling unwell?
Recommend 0
Mohsin Khan
Feb 26, 2020 09:45pm
How did he manage to get through the screening process
Recommend 0
Haris Naseem
Feb 26, 2020 09:45pm
@Fastrack, does Pakistan
Recommend 0
Asif
Feb 26, 2020 09:45pm
May be due to Pakistan got new testing kit from China
Recommend 0

Conflict of interest

Conflict of interest

Overall, it’s not hard to empathise with the Taliban demand for an American withdrawal.

Editorial

Updated February 26, 2020

Economic anxiety

It is good to see this government finally stepping up to the responsibilities of rule.
February 26, 2020

Justice for Assange

JULIAN Assange, the controversial founder of WikiLeaks, is back in the spotlight this week with the commencement of...
February 26, 2020

Tree plantation

ON Sunday, Prime Minister Imran Khan kicked off his spring tree plantation drive from the place he launched his...
Updated February 25, 2020

Trump in India

If Trump wishes to see stability in the subcontinent, he needs to tell his Indian friends to reduce hostility.
February 25, 2020

Bilawal’s criticism

PPP CHAIRMAN Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has caught the PML-N by surprise. In a loaded statement, he said Nawaz Sharif ...
February 25, 2020

Coronavirus spreads

IT is distressing to note that the new strain of coronavirus is spreading across countries at an alarming speed, at ...