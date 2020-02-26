Pakistan's first confirmed case of coronavirus reported in Karachi: Sindh Health Dept

The first positive case of the coronavirus in Pakistan has been reported in Karachi, a spokesperson for the Sindh Health Department confirmed on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old male patient travelled to Iran where he acquired the virus, Media Coordinator to the Health and Population Welfare Minister Meeran Yousuf said in a statement.

The patient travelled from Iran to Karachi by plane on February 20. He and his family have been placed in quarantine and the Health Department is in the process of examining all the passengers that he travelled with.

Speaking to DawnNewsTV, Yousuf said the man had started showing symptoms while he was in Iran. His tests were carried out today at The Aga Khan University Hospital (AKUH) which turned out to be positive, she said.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.