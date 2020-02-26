DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 26, 2020

Pakistan confirms first two cases of coronavirus, govt says 'no need to panic'

Imtiaz Ali | Dawn.comUpdated February 26, 2020

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza addresses a press conference alongside Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani in Quetta. — DawnNewsTV
The first two cases of the novel coronavirus in Pakistan have been confirmed, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza said in a tweet on Wednesday evening.

"I can confirm first two cases of coronavirus in Pakistan. Both cases are being taken care of according to clinical standard protocols & both of them are stable," he wrote.

"No need to panic, things are under control," he added, announcing that he will hold a press conference tomorrow on his return from Taftan.

Addressing a late-night press conference in Quetta on Wednesday, Mirza said one of the cases was reported in Sindh while the second was confirmed in "federal areas". He added that both the affected persons had travelled to Iran in the last two weeks but refused to comment further on the two cases.

In response to a question, he said 15 suspected cases of the virus are currently under investigation, while 100 cases have tested negative so far.

Mirza's tweet came moments after the Sindh health department announced that a young man had tested positive for the coronavirus in Karachi.

The 22-year-old male patient travelled to Iran where he acquired COVID-19, Media Coordinator to the Health and Population Welfare Minister Meeran Yousuf said in a statement, days after Pakistan closed its land border with Iran, where 19 people have died from the virus.

The patient travelled from Iran to Karachi by plane on February 20. He and his family have been placed in quarantine and the Health Department is in the process of examining all the passengers that he travelled with, the statement added.

Speaking to DawnNewsTV, Yousuf said the man had started showing symptoms while he was in Iran. His tests were carried out today at the Aga Khan University Hospital (AKUH) which turned out to be positive, she said.

Yousuf said the Sindh government has informed the federal government, World Health Organisation and other partners about the confirmation of the virus in the patient. "The passengers who travelled with him were exposed as well; we will track down all the passengers and carry out their tests," she added.

No information was immediately available about the second case identified in Pakistan.

The coronavirus has killed at least 2,700 people around the world while more than 81,000 have been infected.

The virus is believed to have originated late last year in a food market in the Chinese city of Wuhan that was illegally selling wildlife. Health experts think it may have originated in bats and then passed to humans, possibly via another animal species.

On Wednesday, the World Health Organisation said there are now more new cases of the coronavirus reported each day outside China than inside the hardest-hit country.

The UN health agency had put the number of new cases in China at 411 on Tuesday and those registered outside the country stood at 427.

With additional reporting by Syed Ali Shah in Quetta.

Comments (47)

Ahsan
Feb 26, 2020 09:28pm
Why did they allowed the passenger to travel back to pakistan without checking them?
Onetwo
Feb 26, 2020 09:28pm
He's 22 so he will recover. Please remember it's a form of pneumonia, and causes deaths in very old people (80 plus), or the ones with "significant past problems" with lungs and breathing.
R. S. Menon
Feb 26, 2020 09:31pm
Everybody should cooperate with and support the Government measures to contain the virus. Those who have travelled with this person and those who were in contact with this person in Karachi should immediately report to the authorities. It is social and religious obligation so that it does not become an epidemic in Pakistan. R.S. Menon, Bangalore
Fastrack
Feb 26, 2020 09:32pm
Checking him, his family and people who travelled in the same plane. Correct.
Indo-Arya
Feb 26, 2020 09:34pm
China virus is already prevailing in Pakistan. People infected with this new strain do not show symptoms of cough, sore throat or fever but can easily infect anyone who comes in contact. Pakistan needs to improve its defenses but this time on the medical field.
Common Sense
Feb 26, 2020 09:35pm
Stop all flights to and from Iran. Why did they allow this!
M. Saeed
Feb 26, 2020 09:36pm
This was expected and now, all the passengers who travelled with this infected passenger from Iran, need to be quickly traced and put in strict quarantine. Nation wide actions should be taken to stop the virus from spreading.
Hafeez, Canada
Feb 26, 2020 09:41pm
Not surprised. .. just eye wash measures only by govt. Will spread it further.
Uzair
Feb 26, 2020 09:42pm
It was bound to happen once people had started breaking the quarantine protocol. It would be a miracle or something extraordinary if a pandemic is avoided, but the safer bet would be that it will become one. Only desert dwellers will have the best chance to avoid it. Now an infection doesn't mean death for most people, it certainly isn't fun.
BTS
Feb 26, 2020 09:43pm
Is there an emergency number to call if someone is feeling unwell?
Mohsin Khan
Feb 26, 2020 09:45pm
How did he manage to get through the screening process
Haris Naseem
Feb 26, 2020 09:45pm
@Fastrack, does Pakistan
Chaudhry Muhammad Rafiq Gujjar (Birmingham)
Feb 26, 2020 09:46pm
"Speaking to DawnNewsTV, Yousuf said the man had started showing symptoms while he was in Iran." How irresponsible!
Umar
Feb 26, 2020 09:48pm
@Onetwo, he will probably recover yes. The biggest concern is how many have come into contact with him.
Abdul Shakoor Khan
Feb 26, 2020 09:48pm
Every corona virus victim is capable of transmitting virus to 5 more persons. If there were 70 passengers in the plane he travelled, this patient must have infected them. Those 70 passengers and crew are capable of infecting 350 more. Like they virus is spreading in world. All passengers and crew must be traced and isolated for 4 weeks, else it will cause havoc in Karachi, because population density of Karachi is highest in Pakistan.
ahhh
Feb 26, 2020 09:48pm
STOP THE FLIGHTS TO IRAN
Yawar
Feb 26, 2020 09:53pm
How many more unreported cases are there? This show the lack of effective control at airports and ineffective level of preparedness for dealing with the challenges of coronavirus.
Compulsive
Feb 26, 2020 09:54pm
Closing border trade with porus iran border is near impossible
salman
Feb 26, 2020 09:55pm
Good that those patients are identified early and put into quarantine along with their families.
Mustanzir MD
Feb 26, 2020 09:57pm
The Pakistani physicians belonging to APPNA organization in US ought to play their role in combating against this virus in Pakistan!
Usman
Feb 26, 2020 09:57pm
They need to halt all flights from china and iran on an immediate basis. We dont have the resources to deal with this.
Saba
Feb 26, 2020 09:58pm
All passenger travelled with him should come forward to be checked. Flight should be discontinued between Pakistan n affected country. Air crew should also be screened
H2k
Feb 26, 2020 09:58pm
@Onetwo, How you saying that are you knowing him?
Jawed Saleem
Feb 26, 2020 09:59pm
Till a vaccine is available, prevention is the best option.
Dr. Q
Feb 26, 2020 09:59pm
What actions are being taken and how things are under control?
Amarjit
Feb 26, 2020 10:00pm
At crucial time, India can help, if IK wants.
Justice
Feb 26, 2020 10:18pm
Perhaps many people in Pakistan already have Corona virus for weeks. Government doesn't have expertise and facilities to diagnose it in 220 million population. This government always gives positive outlook on every matter.
SDA
Feb 26, 2020 10:22pm
@Onetwo, Thanks for showing a positive attitude.
Abdullah
Feb 26, 2020 10:23pm
Probably all over major cities.... Critical situation
SDA
Feb 26, 2020 10:25pm
@Amarjit, Please help yourself first.
Mika
Feb 26, 2020 10:26pm
The 31 year old doc who died was young and healthy
Globe Trotter
Feb 26, 2020 10:26pm
All pilgrims from Iran should be quarantined in city Imambargahs for 14 days. It will be good for them to continue prayers post pilgrimage
Mahmood Ahmad
Feb 26, 2020 10:30pm
@R. S. Menon , I agree!!
Tzaman
Feb 26, 2020 10:31pm
Let's not panic. Follow healthcare providers instructions. And obey government health regulations about Corona virus.
Haris
Feb 26, 2020 10:34pm
@Ahsan , he travelled back before Iran has the first case reported in the country.
DE
Feb 26, 2020 10:34pm
@Amarjit, India has cases too
Siraj Ulmulk
Feb 26, 2020 10:35pm
In Pakistan we will have to be extra vigilant and take such news very seriously in the initial stages. We neither have the means nor the capacity to deal with it in an epidemic form. Strict quarantine of all supected cases is the need of the hour .
Jeyaraj
Feb 26, 2020 10:35pm
India has send 15 tonnes of medical items related to the current epidemic.it is not time for ego. Pakistan can take help from India for the interest of the region.
Haris
Feb 26, 2020 10:38pm
The first thing we can do to counter the situation is "Stop panicking" So please stop beating up the drums and get in contact with your families and friends and make them aware of how they can prevent themselves.
aztec09
Feb 26, 2020 10:43pm
"The patient travelled from Iran to Karachi by plane on February 20. He and his family have been placed in quarantine and the Health Department is in the process of examining all the passengers that he travelled with, the statement added."
zainulabedin
Feb 26, 2020 10:43pm
Federal Govt as well as provincial govts should to be in proper cooperation and coordination for combating the spread of coronvirus!!!
brr
Feb 26, 2020 10:46pm
Everyone in the plane is now exposed and in danger of spreading
ozzi
Feb 26, 2020 10:51pm
I remember they were complaining couple of weeks ago government is not allowing pakistani students to come back from China. Now deal with this. It was for the greater good but you guys always complain.
Ahsan Gul
Feb 26, 2020 10:52pm
@Ahsan , well, he must be a Pakistani National. But you are absolutely right that Iran should have kept him there as we all are fighting a global crisis. Thanks
Jjacky
Feb 26, 2020 10:56pm
@Jeyaraj, also bringing back its own 100 citizens stranded in Wuhan, whereas pakistan stand behind in solidarity with china and not bringing their own students.
rns
Feb 26, 2020 10:56pm
Keep Calm and Carry on, as if nothing is happening... Nothing is happening because this is Pakistan.
R. S. Menon
Feb 26, 2020 11:02pm
On a request from China, India have provided them with 15 tonnes of preventive medical items free of cost. In case Pakistan desires to have such items, India may be more than happy. . R.S. Menon, Bangalore
