PSL 2020: Multan Sultans take 4 wickets as Peshawar Zalmi falter

Peshawar Zalmi are 85-4 at the end of 10 overs against Multan Sultans as the city of saints hosts its first-ever Pakistan Super League (PSL) match.

Zalmi's Shoaib Malik and Liam Livingstone were sent packing at the start of the fifth over by excellent bowling from Mohammad Ilyas.

Meanwhile, Tom Banton was an early casualty after a superb catch by Shahid Afridi in the middle of the first over, scoring only four runs from 5 balls.

Zalmi's golden boy Kamran Akmal was also sent back to the pavilion in the third over after being caught out by James Vince off Sohail Tanveer.

Earlier, Sultans had won the toss and invited Zalmi to bat first as the PSL resumed after a two-day break at Multan Stadium on Wednesday.

A win for either team in today's match will take them atop the fledgling PSL standings, tied on four points with Islamabad United and holders Quetta Gladiators.

Multan opened the fifth PSL season with a victory against the Qalandars but suffered an eight-wicket thrashing from United in their second game.

Zalmi come into the game on the back of a morale-boosting six-wicket triumph over the Gladiators after losing their opener to the Kings. Kamran Akmal has been their standout performer so far, scoring a century against the Gladiators to help his side grab their first points of the season.

Teams:

MULTAN SULTANS: Shan Masood (captain), James Vince, Moeen Ali, Rilee Rossouw, Zeeshan Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Shahid Afridi, Mohammad Irfan, Imran Tahir, Sohail Tanvir, Ilyas Khan, Bilawal Bhatti, Ravi Bopara, Usman Qadir, Rohail Nazir.

PESHAWAR ZALMI: Darren Sammy (captain), Kamran Akmal, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Tom Banton, Wahab Riaz, Liam Livingstone, Hasan Ali, Amir Khan, Mohammad Mohsin, Rahat Ali, Liam Dawson., Umar Amin, Imam-ul-Haq.