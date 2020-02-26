DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 26, 2020

Pakistan women open T20 World Cup campaign with 8-wicket victory over West Indies

Dawn.com | AFPUpdated February 26, 2020

Email

Pakistan bowler Diana Baig (C) celebrates her wicket of West Indies' Hayley Matthews with teammates during the Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match between Pakistan and West Indies in Canberra on February 26. — AFP
Pakistan bowler Diana Baig (C) celebrates her wicket of West Indies' Hayley Matthews with teammates during the Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match between Pakistan and West Indies in Canberra on February 26. — AFP
Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof (R) celebrates after a victory against West Indies during the Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match between Pakistan and West Indies in Canberra on February 26. — AFP
Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof (R) celebrates after a victory against West Indies during the Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match between Pakistan and West Indies in Canberra on February 26. — AFP

Pakistan women’s cricket team began their journey at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup on Wednesday with a splendid eight-wicket win over the West Indies in Canberra.

Faced with a target of 125 runs, Pakistan finished with a score of 127-2 with 10 balls to spare in their allotted 20 overs.

2016 champions West Indies won the toss and chose to bat, but slumped to 44 for three off the first 10 overs. Stafanie Taylor (43) and fellow veteran Shemaine Campbelle (43) came to the rescue — almost tripling the score off the last 10 for a defendable 124 for seven.

In reply, a 58-run opening stand between Javeria Khan (35) and Muneeba Ali (25) set Pakistan on their way, with skipper Bismah Maroof, in her 107th T20, seeing them home with an unbeaten 38.

Player of the match Javeria was bowled out by Taylor in the 8th over while Muneeba was caught by Anisa Mohammed off Afy Fletcher in the 12th over.

Under the captaincy of Maroof, who is leading the side in a world event for the first time, Pakistan are eyeing to secure a semi-final berth for the first time.

“We really wanted this win to get the momentum going into this World Cup,” said Maroof. “I'm really proud of this bunch and how we played today.

“We picked up wickets at crucial times when we needed and put them under pressure, and then how our openers played, credit to them.”

Pakistan's win leaves Group B wide open with four teams on two points each. Pakistan play England next on Friday, while South Africa face Thailand.

Teams

Pakistan XI: Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali, Bismah Maroof (capt), Nida Dar, Umaima Sohail, Iram Javed, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Aiman Anwer, Diana Baig, Anam Amin.

West Indies XI: Hayley Matthews, Lee-Ann Kirby, Stafanie Taylor (capt), Deandra Dottin, Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Chedean Nation, Chinelle Henry, Afy Fletcher, Anisa Mohammed, Shakera Selman, Shamilia Connell.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Conflict of interest

Conflict of interest

Overall, it’s not hard to empathise with the Taliban demand for an American withdrawal.

Editorial

Updated February 26, 2020

Economic anxiety

It is good to see this government finally stepping up to the responsibilities of rule.
February 26, 2020

Justice for Assange

JULIAN Assange, the controversial founder of WikiLeaks, is back in the spotlight this week with the commencement of...
February 26, 2020

Tree plantation

ON Sunday, Prime Minister Imran Khan kicked off his spring tree plantation drive from the place he launched his...
Updated February 25, 2020

Trump in India

If Trump wishes to see stability in the subcontinent, he needs to tell his Indian friends to reduce hostility.
February 25, 2020

Bilawal’s criticism

PPP CHAIRMAN Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has caught the PML-N by surprise. In a loaded statement, he said Nawaz Sharif ...
February 25, 2020

Coronavirus spreads

IT is distressing to note that the new strain of coronavirus is spreading across countries at an alarming speed, at ...