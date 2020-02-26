DAWN.COM

PM Imran urges international community to 'act now' on deadly violence against Muslims in India

Dawn.comUpdated February 26, 2020

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday urged the world community to "act now" against the deadly violence against Muslims in India. — AFP/File
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday urged the world community to "act now" against the deadly violence against Muslims in India. — AFP/File

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday urged the world community to "act now" on the deadly violence against Muslims in India.

Communal violence in the capital New Delhi has led to the deaths of 20 individuals and injured 200 others since Sunday.

In a post shared on Twitter, the premier said: "Today in India we are seeing the Nazi-inspired RSS ideology take over a nuclear-armed state of over a billion people. Whenever a racist ideology based on hatred takes over, it leads to bloodshed."

Prime Minister Imran said he had predicted during his address at the United Nations General Assembly that "once the genie is out of the bottle, the bloodshed will get worse".

"IOJK [Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir] was the beginning. Now 200 million Muslims in India are being targeted. The world community must act now."

In a subsequent tweet, the premier said that minorities are equal citizens of Pakistan and warned Pakistanis against targeting non-Muslims or their places of worship.

"I want to warn our people that anyone in Pakistan targeting our non-Muslim citizens or their places of worship will be dealt with strictly. Our minorities are equal citizens of this country," he said.

Protests against a contentious citizenship law began on a smaller scale on Sunday but escalated on Monday and Tuesday into running battles between Hindus and Muslims in New Delhi’s north-east, where rioters armed with stones, swords and even guns were out in force.

20 people died and nearly 200 others were wounded in the first two days of violence, the director of the hospital where people were taken, told AFP on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he had conducted an extensive review of the situation prevailing in the Indian capital, adding that police and other relevant agencies are working on the ground to "ensure peace and normalcy".

"Peace and harmony are central to our ethos," Modi said in a subsequent tweet.

"I appeal to my sisters and brothers of Delhi to maintain peace and brotherhood at all times. It is important that there is calm and normalcy is restored at the earliest," he added.

Earlier on Wednesday, New Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the army should be called in and a curfew should also be imposed in the rest of the affected areas.

According to India Today, curfew was imposed in four areas of North East Delhi — Maujpur, Jaffrabad, Chand Bagh and Karawal Nagar.

Additionally, the report added that a shoot-at-sight order was issued on Tuesday evening in the clash-hit areas.

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres is closely following the situation in New Delhi, First Post reported.

Comments (9)

Sid
Feb 26, 2020 01:40pm
sensible and measured statement. What has happened to India - it’s a real shame!
Recommend 0
MJ
Feb 26, 2020 01:41pm
Shining India
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Feb 26, 2020 01:42pm
Great wake up call to the world by the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to help stop the ongoing violence and senseless killings of minority Muslim population in India by the notorious lynching squads and hostile Hindu mobs, roaming freely in the Indian Capital with no signs of the law enforcement agencies anywhere around.
Recommend 0
Saira
Feb 26, 2020 01:44pm
The international community can not afford to watch passively the genocide in Kashmir which is now targeting all muslims in India. India is a nuclear state in the hands of a fascist hindu nationalist government. Can the world afford the risk?
Recommend 0
worth_commenting
Feb 26, 2020 01:45pm
Great Leader Imran Khan. We all stand behind you. We will protect our Non-Muslim citizens to the last man as they are our honor. Don't worry skipper!
Recommend 0
Abdul
Feb 26, 2020 01:48pm
Is anybody hearing
Recommend 0
JustSaying
Feb 26, 2020 01:48pm
And here he comes again as usual Diverting the Country's attention...
Recommend 0
Bilal Sarfraz
Feb 26, 2020 01:49pm
Brave Leader. World needs more people like IK.
Recommend 0
jack
Feb 26, 2020 01:52pm
I hope the world community countries of influence will pay serious attention to PM Khan's words. And not simply pay lip service. The western media has been very vocal in the persecution of muslims in china so why is it not the same for occupied Kashmir. No Western country will intervene. expect some individual politcations who are vocal.
Recommend 0

