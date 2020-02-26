DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 26, 2020

Sectarian unrest kills 13, injures at least 150 in Delhi

AFPUpdated February 26, 2020

A shop is set on fire during violence between two groups in New Delhi, India, on Tuesday. — AP
A shop is set on fire during violence between two groups in New Delhi, India, on Tuesday. — AP

The death toll rose to 13 on Tuesday, with at least 150 injured, from some of the New Delhi's worst sectarian violence in years as rampaging rioters in northeast Delhi set fire to buildings and vehicles, and attacked journalists.

Protests against a contentious citizenship law began on a smaller scale on Sunday but descended Monday into running battles between Hindus and Muslims, with rioters armed with stones, swords and even guns out in force.

Police on Tuesday imposed a restriction on large gatherings in the area as the violence continued, with reports of stone pelting and more structures set ablaze.

According to India Today, curfew was imposed in four areas of North East Delhi — Maujpur, Jaffrabad, Chand Bagh and Karawal Nagar.

Additionally, the report added that a shoot-at-sight order was issued on Tuesday evening in the clash-hit areas.

"The orders to shoot the rioters on sight was issued in those areas where violence cut a swathe through several localities, including Chand Bagh and Bhajanpura, with stones and other missiles hurled and shops set ablaze," India Today reported.

Media reports said police fired tear gas in an effort to disperse the rioters.

“I can now confirm 13 deaths. At least 150 people have come to our hospital with injuries,” Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital official Rajesh Kalra told AFP late on Tuesday.

A dozen people were in critical condition, he added.

“We are still receiving some people with injuries, most of them firearm injuries today.”

The Press Trust of India (PTI) later cited hospital officials as saying more than 200 people had been hurt, around one-quarters of them police.

The riots coincided with the visit of US President Donald Trump, who held bilateral meetings with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi elsewhere in the vast metropolis on Tuesday.

Officers set up roadblocks in riot-hit areas and cleared two northeast neighbourhoods of protesters, Delhi Police special commissioner Satish Golcha told AFP.

The capital's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who visited the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, earlier pleaded for the “madness to stop”, according to PTI.

Delhi Police spokesman Mandeep Randhawa called on locals “not to take the law in their own hands”.

National Home Minister Amit Shah, whose ministry controls law and order in the capital region, met with senior Delhi government officials and promised to deploy more police if they were needed, Kejriwal said.

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval was in Delhi's Seelampur district to inspect the area after the outbreak of violence, India Today television channel reported.

'People are killing each other'

An AFP reporter saw at least 10 injured people admitted to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital over a half-hour period, some claiming to have bullet wounds.

“Since yesterday, we've been calling the police to enforce a curfew, to send reinforcements,” Saurabh Sharma, a student from a riot-hit area who took his injured friend to the hospital, told AFP.

“But no one has come. There are only three policemen.” “The protesters are attacking police wherever they are present and clashing among each other where the police aren't there,” Senior policeman Alok Kumar told AFP earlier on Tuesday.

One firefighter was injured by a stone and five fire trucks were damaged, PTI reported.

Broadcaster NDTV said three of its reporters and a cameraman were attacked by a mob on the northeastern fringe of the city of 20 million people.

“There is hardly any police presence in the area. Rioters are running around threatening people, vandalising shops,” a resident of the poor, migrant neighbourhood of Maujpur told PTI.

At Jaffrabad, one of the poorest neighbourhoods on the fringes of Delhi and home to shanty colonies, an AFP reporter saw locals turn off their lights and lock their doors amid a massive police presence.

Police manning barricades said mobs in the area were threatening journalists and that their officers had come under attack.

“People are killing (each other). Bullets are being fired here,” a tailor in Jaffrabad told AFP, adding that he was returning home to his village in northern Uttar Pradesh state.

“There is no work [...] It is better to leave than to stick around here. Why would we want to die here?”

The new citizenship law has raised worries abroad — including in Washington — that Modi wants to remould secular India into a Hindu nation while marginalising the country's 200 million Muslims, a claim he denies.

After meetings with Modi, Trump said on Tuesday that the riots were an internal matter for India.

Global rights group Amnesty International tweeted that "political leaders in India who are fuelling hatred and creating a violent environment by making hate speeches must be immediately held accountable".

Indian Muslims
World

Ahmad
Feb 26, 2020 07:26am
Now it is India's turn to pay the price for religious extremism. As you sow, so shall you reap, and India will keep reaping for years to come.
Recommend 0
Usman Khan
Feb 26, 2020 07:27am
Sad. Modi is responsible!
Recommend 0
Stay in Pakistan
Feb 26, 2020 07:27am
While indians were coming here to troll Pakistan on its progress, their own house is burning....no matter how any bjp supporter see it modi is going to break india
Recommend 0
Patel D
Feb 26, 2020 07:30am
It is not sectarian conflict. It is violent and unlawful protests by one sect.
Recommend 0
Ravi
Feb 26, 2020 07:30am
What is happening to India, hatred is domonating, simple logic and humanity.
Recommend 0
Desi dimag
Feb 26, 2020 07:32am
Rioters are going to pay the price very soon.
Recommend 0
K. Srinivas Rao
Feb 26, 2020 07:33am
This happens when public thoroughfares are blocked and citizens put to inconvenience.
Recommend 0
K. Srinivas Rao
Feb 26, 2020 07:33am
All those involved have a criminal bent of mind.
Recommend 0
Jahan Ara
Feb 26, 2020 07:35am
Where are all the Indians who keep commenting on human rights, how shameless India has become killing minorities just because they have different religion? All Hindus who call themselves Champions of humanity, are enjoying the killings of innocent humans.
Recommend 0
goodcall
Feb 26, 2020 07:39am
Modi is not responsible, but he will definitely fix it.
Recommend 0
Sairbeen plus.
Feb 26, 2020 07:50am
India CAA draws in Afghanistan Pak & BD by mentioning their names multiple times. Now it’s duty of these 3 Muslim nations to jointly question India what’s up there, while OIC must take cognizance of betrayal of Muslims in Indian Capital, their masajids are ransacked. India mustn’t be given free hand to kill the Muslims at choice.
Recommend 0

