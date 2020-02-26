DAWN.COM

February 26, 2020

Death toll from communal violence in Delhi rises to 19

AFP | AP | Reuters
Updated February 26, 2020

Security personnel patrol near burnt-out vehicles on a street following clashes between people supporting and opposing a contentious amendment to India's citizenship law in New Delhi on February 26. — AFP
A shop is set on fire during violence between two groups in New Delhi, India, on Tuesday. — AP
A shop is set on fire during violence between two groups in New Delhi, India, on Tuesday. — AP
A shop is set on fire during violence between two groups in New Delhi, India, on Tuesday. — AP

At least 19 people have been killed in the Indian capital during violent clashes between Hindu and Muslim groups over a new citizenship law, a senior hospital official told Reuters, although there was an eerie calm on Wednesday in the riot-torn areas.

"There are 15 patients in critical condition," the hospital official from the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital told Reuters, adding a total of 19 people had now died at the facility.

In addition to the deaths, at least 186 people — 56 police officers and 130 protesters — have been injured in the clashes, said New Delhi police spokesman Anil Kumar.

Protests against a contentious citizenship law on Sunday descended on Monday and Tuesday into running battles between Hindus and Muslims, with rioters armed with stones, swords and even guns out in force.

Reuters witnesses saw mobs wielding sticks, pipes and stones walking down streets in parts of northeast Delhi on Tuesday, amid incidents of arson, looting and stone-throwing.

Clouds of black smoke billowed from a tyre market that had been set alight in the area, as fire trucks rushed to control the blaze.

Shots could be heard in the area and many of the wounded had suffered gunshot injuries, hospital officials said.

However, there were no immediate reports of any fighting on Wednesday.

"The situation is relatively better than yesterday in the violence hit areas," the director of the Delhi fire department Atul Garg told Reuters on Wednesday, adding that the fire department had stationed additional vehicles in the area and senior officials are camping there.

"There are no rioters on the streets and our vehicles have been able to reach the area," he said.

On Wednesday morning, India Today reported that security measures in Maujpur, Seelampur and Gokulpuri areas of the city had been heightened.

All Metro stations in the city have, however, been reopened.

The riots coincided with the visit of US President Donald Trump, who held bilateral meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi elsewhere in the vast metropolis on Tuesday.

After his talks with Modi, Trump told reporters he had heard about the violence but did not discuss it with the Indian prime minister.

As Air Force One flew President Trump and his delegation out of New Delhi late on Tuesday, Muslim families huddled in a mosque in a northeast corner of the city, praying Hindu mobs wouldn't burn it down.

Police on Tuesday imposed a restriction on large gatherings in the area as the violence continued, with reports of stone pelting and more structures set ablaze.

According to India Today, curfew was imposed in four areas of North East Delhi — Maujpur, Jaffrabad, Chand Bagh and Karawal Nagar.

Additionally, the report added that a shoot-at-sight order was issued on Tuesday evening in the clash-hit areas.

"The orders to shoot the rioters on sight was issued in those areas where violence cut a swathe through several localities, including Chand Bagh and Bhajanpura, with stones and other missiles hurled and shops set ablaze," India Today reported.

Media reports said police fired tear gas in an effort to disperse the rioters.

“I can now confirm 13 deaths. At least 150 people have come to our hospital with injuries,” Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital official Rajesh Kalra told AFP late on Tuesday.

A dozen people were in critical condition, he added.

“We are still receiving some people with injuries, most of them firearm injuries today.”

The Press Trust of India (PTI) later cited hospital officials as saying more than 200 people had been hurt, around one-quarters of them police.

Officers set up roadblocks in riot-hit areas and cleared two northeast neighbourhoods of protesters, Delhi Police special commissioner Satish Golcha told AFP.

The capital's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who visited the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, earlier pleaded for the “madness to stop”, according to PTI.

Delhi Police spokesman Mandeep Randhawa called on locals “not to take the law in their own hands”.

National Home Minister Amit Shah, whose ministry controls law and order in the capital region, met with senior Delhi government officials and promised to deploy more police if they were needed, Kejriwal said.

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval was in Delhi's Seelampur district to inspect the area after the outbreak of violence, India Today television channel reported.

'People are killing each other'

An AFP reporter saw at least 10 injured people admitted to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital over a half-hour period, some claiming to have bullet wounds.

“Since yesterday, we've been calling the police to enforce a curfew, to send reinforcements,” Saurabh Sharma, a student from a riot-hit area who took his injured friend to the hospital, told AFP.

“But no one has come. There are only three policemen.”

“The protesters are attacking police wherever they are present and clashing among each other where the police aren't there,” senior policeman Alok Kumar told AFP earlier on Tuesday.

One firefighter was injured by a stone and five fire trucks were damaged, PTI reported.

Broadcaster NDTV said three of its reporters and a cameraman were attacked by a mob on the northeastern fringe of the city of 20 million people.

“There is hardly any police presence in the area. Rioters are running around threatening people, vandalising shops,” a resident of the poor, migrant neighbourhood of Maujpur told PTI.

At Jaffrabad, one of the poorest neighbourhoods on the fringes of Delhi and home to shanty colonies, an AFP reporter saw locals turn off their lights and lock their doors amid a massive police presence.

Police manning barricades said mobs in the area were threatening journalists and that their officers had come under attack.

“People are killing (each other). Bullets are being fired here,” a tailor in Jaffrabad told AFP, adding that he was returning home to his village in northern Uttar Pradesh state.

“There is no work [...] It is better to leave than to stick around here. Why would we want to die here?”

The new citizenship law has raised worries abroad — including in Washington — that Modi wants to remould secular India into a Hindu nation while marginalising the country's 200 million Muslims, a claim he denies.

Global rights group Amnesty International tweeted that "political leaders in India who are fuelling hatred and creating a violent environment by making hate speeches must be immediately held accountable".

Indian Muslims
World

Ahmad
Feb 26, 2020 07:26am
Now it is India's turn to pay the price for religious extremism. As you sow, so shall you reap, and India will keep reaping for years to come.
Recommend 0
Usman Khan
Feb 26, 2020 07:27am
Sad. Modi is responsible!
Recommend 0
Stay in Pakistan
Feb 26, 2020 07:27am
While indians were coming here to troll Pakistan on its progress, their own house is burning....no matter how any bjp supporter see it modi is going to break india
Recommend 0
Patel D
Feb 26, 2020 07:30am
It is not sectarian conflict. It is violent and unlawful protests by one sect.
Recommend 0
Ravi
Feb 26, 2020 07:30am
What is happening to India, hatred is domonating, simple logic and humanity.
Recommend 0
Desi dimag
Feb 26, 2020 07:32am
Rioters are going to pay the price very soon.
Recommend 0
K. Srinivas Rao
Feb 26, 2020 07:33am
This happens when public thoroughfares are blocked and citizens put to inconvenience.
Recommend 0
K. Srinivas Rao
Feb 26, 2020 07:33am
All those involved have a criminal bent of mind.
Recommend 0
Jahan Ara
Feb 26, 2020 07:35am
Where are all the Indians who keep commenting on human rights, how shameless India has become killing minorities just because they have different religion? All Hindus who call themselves Champions of humanity, are enjoying the killings of innocent humans.
Recommend 0
goodcall
Feb 26, 2020 07:39am
Modi is not responsible, but he will definitely fix it.
Recommend 0
Sairbeen plus.
Feb 26, 2020 07:50am
India CAA draws in Afghanistan Pak & BD by mentioning their names multiple times. Now it’s duty of these 3 Muslim nations to jointly question India what’s up there, while OIC must take cognizance of betrayal of Muslims in Indian Capital, their masajids are ransacked. India mustn’t be given free hand to kill the Muslims at choice.
Recommend 0
Om
Feb 26, 2020 08:03am
One section of community needs to learn lesson.
Recommend 0
BTS
Feb 26, 2020 08:19am
Is this how a democracy works in India?
Recommend 0
Bakht
Feb 26, 2020 08:22am
Modi’s Gujrat of 2002 is Modi’s India of 2020.
Recommend 0
Kashmir
Feb 26, 2020 08:35am
Finally India experiences one of the regular days in Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Syed Anjum Ali
Feb 26, 2020 08:37am
'Sectarian'? This is inter-religious violence not sectarianism.
Recommend 0
Mir Ali
Feb 26, 2020 08:37am
People of Delhi being punished by Bjp goons for voting for Kejriwal in state elections.
Recommend 0
Naxalite
Feb 26, 2020 08:40am
Is this what modi wanted?
Recommend 0
Dr. Habib A. Zuberi
Feb 26, 2020 08:41am
@Patel D, you single out one sect and go after it. This is what Mr. Hitler did in Germany and now Mr. Modi is planning to do against "a smaller sect"in India.
Recommend 0
Naxalite
Feb 26, 2020 08:41am
@Patel D, blame game will hurt it more
Recommend 0
Naxalite
Feb 26, 2020 08:41am
@Desi dimag, they are already paying just for being themselves
Recommend 0
Amer
Feb 26, 2020 08:42am
Incredible India ! Shame !
Recommend 0
Dr. Habib A. Zuberi
Feb 26, 2020 08:43am
@Jahan Ara, Well stated Jahangir Ara.
Recommend 0
Jamil Soomro, New York City
Feb 26, 2020 08:52am
The memory of the great Sir Syed Ahmad Khan and the year 1947 has rekindled.
Recommend 0
Janjua
Feb 26, 2020 08:55am
It's not sectarian killing. It's terrorism and targeted killing of Muslim minority and human rights activists.
Recommend 0
Syed Ali Sharjeel
Feb 26, 2020 09:03am
India will fall on its own weight !
Recommend 0
atif
Feb 26, 2020 09:19am
If modi and his goon keep going this way, India will disintegrate
Recommend 0
Desi dimag
Feb 26, 2020 09:25am
No victim card will work this time. All anti-nations will be punished.
Recommend 0
Rashid
Feb 26, 2020 09:36am
India is on the brink of civil war, now it's time for big powers to decide how to secure India's WMD.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Feb 26, 2020 09:36am
@K. Srinivas Rao, Yes all Hindu extremists.
Recommend 0
Rashid
Feb 26, 2020 09:37am
Civil war starts from capital.
Recommend 0

