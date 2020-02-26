Death toll from Delhi communal violence rises to 23; high court orders security for citizens

DAWN.COM

Local residents look at burnt-out vehicles following clashes between people supporting and opposing a contentious amendment to India's citizenship law, in New Delhi on February 26. — AFP
The death toll from deadly communal violence in New Delhi rose to 23 on Wednesday, Times of India reported.

Protests against a contentious citizenship law began on a smaller scale on Sunday but escalated on Monday and Tuesday into running battles between Hindus and Muslims in New Delhi’s north-east, where rioters armed with stones, swords and even guns were out in force.

Breaking his silence on the violence in the capital, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday afternoon appealed for calm.

India's Supreme Court termed the clashes as "unfortunate" while refusing to entertain pleas on them saying that it was for a high court to take note of the matter, The Print reported quoting PTI.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court heard a plea on the communal violence and said it cannot let "another 1984" happen on its "watch", reported BBC. In 1984, more than 3,000 Sikhs were killed in anti-Sikh riots in the city, the publication added.

The court also ordered security for the capital's citizens, Scroll.in reported.

Meanwhile, the capital's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the army should be called in and a curfew should also be imposed in the rest of the affected areas.

According to India Today, curfew was imposed in four areas of North East Delhi — Maujpur, Jaffrabad, Chand Bagh and Karawal Nagar.

Additionally, the report added that a shoot-at-sight order was issued on Tuesday evening in the clash-hit areas.

On Wednesday, parts of the riot-hit areas were deserted, and a Reuters witness saw paramilitary and police forces deployed in much greater numbers.

Reuters reported that there were no immediate reports of any fighting today.

Police characterised the situation as tense but under control. Schools remained closed, and a ban on assembly continued.

However, Hindustan Times reported that fresh rounds of violence erupted in two localities of East Delhi on Wednesday morning.

"The situation is relatively better than yesterday in the violence hit areas," the director of the Delhi fire department Atul Garg told Reuters on Wednesday, adding that the fire department had stationed additional vehicles in the area and senior officials are camping there.

"There are no rioters on the streets and our vehicles have been able to reach the area," he said.

All Metro stations in the city have been reopened.

20 people died and nearly 200 others were wounded in the first two days of violence, the director of the hospital where people were taken, told AFP on Wednesday.

Sixty people had suffered gunshot wounds, according to the director Sunil Kumar.

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres is closely following the situation in New Delhi, First Post reported.

His spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said the UN chief had stressed that demonstrators should be allowed to demonstrate peacefully and security forces should show restraint.

"I think it's very important that demonstrators be allowed to demonstrate peacefully and that security forces show restraint. This is the SG's constant position," he said, adding that they were "obviously" following the situation closely.

Reuters witnesses saw mobs wielding sticks, pipes and stones walking down streets in parts of northeast Delhi on Tuesday, amid incidents of arson, looting and stone-throwing.

A firefighter stands holding a pipe on street near burnt-out premises following clashes between people supporting and opposing a contentious amendment to India's citizenship law in New Delhi on February 26. — AFP
Clouds of black smoke billowed from a tyre market that had been set alight in the area, as fire trucks rushed to control the blaze.

The riots coincided with the visit of US President Donald Trump, who held bilateral meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi elsewhere in the vast metropolis on Tuesday.

After his talks with Modi, Trump told reporters he had heard about the violence but did not discuss it with the Indian prime minister.

As Air Force One flew President Trump and his delegation out of New Delhi late on Tuesday, Muslim families huddled in a mosque in a northeast corner of the city, praying Hindu mobs wouldn't burn it down.

A shop is set on fire during violence between two groups in New Delhi, India, on Tuesday. — AP
Police on Tuesday imposed a restriction on large gatherings in the area as the violence continued, with reports of stone pelting and more structures set ablaze.

Media reports said police fired tear gas in an effort to disperse the rioters.

Officers set up roadblocks in riot-hit areas and cleared two northeast neighbourhoods of protesters, Delhi Police special commissioner Satish Golcha told AFP.

Kejriwal, who visited the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, earlier pleaded for the “madness to stop”, according to PTI.

Delhi Police spokesman Mandeep Randhawa called on locals “not to take the law in their own hands”.

National Home Minister Amit Shah, whose ministry controls law and order in the capital region, met with senior Delhi government officials and promised to deploy more police if they were needed, Kejriwal said.

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval was in Delhi's Seelampur district to inspect the area after the outbreak of violence, India Today television channel reported.

'People are killing each other'

An AFP reporter saw at least 10 injured people admitted to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital over a half-hour period, some claiming to have bullet wounds.

“Since yesterday, we've been calling the police to enforce a curfew, to send reinforcements,” Saurabh Sharma, a student from a riot-hit area who took his injured friend to the hospital, told AFP.

“But no one has come. There are only three policemen.”

A security personnel adjusts road barriers on a street following clashes between people supporting and opposing a contentious amendment to India's citizenship law, in New Delhi on February 26. — AFP
“The protesters are attacking police wherever they are present and clashing among each other where the police aren't there,” senior policeman Alok Kumar told AFP earlier on Tuesday.

One firefighter was injured by a stone and five fire trucks were damaged, PTI reported.

Broadcaster NDTV said three of its reporters and a cameraman were attacked by a mob on the northeastern fringe of the city of 20 million people.

“There is hardly any police presence in the area. Rioters are running around threatening people, vandalising shops,” a resident of the poor, migrant neighbourhood of Maujpur told PTI.

At Jaffrabad, one of the poorest neighbourhoods on the fringes of Delhi and home to shanty colonies, an AFP reporter saw locals turn off their lights and lock their doors amid a massive police presence.

Security personnel patrol near burnt-out vehicles on a street following clashes between people supporting and opposing a contentious amendment to India's citizenship law in New Delhi on February 26. — AFP
Police manning barricades said mobs in the area were threatening journalists and that their officers had come under attack.

“People are killing (each other). Bullets are being fired here,” a tailor in Jaffrabad told AFP, adding that he was returning home to his village in northern Uttar Pradesh state.

“There is no work [...] It is better to leave than to stick around here. Why would we want to die here?”

The new citizenship law has raised worries abroad — including in Washington — that Modi wants to remould secular India into a Hindu nation while marginalising the country's 200 million Muslims, a claim he denies.

Global rights group Amnesty International tweeted that "political leaders in India who are fuelling hatred and creating a violent environment by making hate speeches must be immediately held accountable".

Note: An earlier version of this story referred to the nature of the violence as 'sectarian'. Since the word has different connotations locally, it has now been replaced with 'communal', which we believe better reflects the situation.

Indian Muslims
World

Ahmad
Feb 26, 2020 07:26am
Now it is India's turn to pay the price for religious extremism. As you sow, so shall you reap, and India will keep reaping for years to come.
Recommend 0
Usman Khan
Feb 26, 2020 07:27am
Sad. Modi is responsible!
Recommend 0
Stay in Pakistan
Feb 26, 2020 07:27am
While indians were coming here to troll Pakistan on its progress, their own house is burning....no matter how any bjp supporter see it modi is going to break india
Recommend 0
Patel D
Feb 26, 2020 07:30am
It is not sectarian conflict. It is violent and unlawful protests by one sect.
Recommend 0
Ravi
Feb 26, 2020 07:30am
What is happening to India, hatred is domonating, simple logic and humanity.
Recommend 0
Desi dimag
Feb 26, 2020 07:32am
Rioters are going to pay the price very soon.
Recommend 0
K. Srinivas Rao
Feb 26, 2020 07:33am
This happens when public thoroughfares are blocked and citizens put to inconvenience.
Recommend 0
K. Srinivas Rao
Feb 26, 2020 07:33am
All those involved have a criminal bent of mind.
Recommend 0
Jahan Ara
Feb 26, 2020 07:35am
Where are all the Indians who keep commenting on human rights, how shameless India has become killing minorities just because they have different religion? All Hindus who call themselves Champions of humanity, are enjoying the killings of innocent humans.
Recommend 0
goodcall
Feb 26, 2020 07:39am
Modi is not responsible, but he will definitely fix it.
Recommend 0
Sairbeen plus.
Feb 26, 2020 07:50am
India CAA draws in Afghanistan Pak & BD by mentioning their names multiple times. Now it’s duty of these 3 Muslim nations to jointly question India what’s up there, while OIC must take cognizance of betrayal of Muslims in Indian Capital, their masajids are ransacked. India mustn’t be given free hand to kill the Muslims at choice.
Recommend 0
Ahmed
Feb 26, 2020 07:56am
We need curfew extended across India. Indians can't handle freedom.
Recommend 0
Om
Feb 26, 2020 08:03am
One section of community needs to learn lesson.
Recommend 0
BTS
Feb 26, 2020 08:19am
Is this how a democracy works in India?
Recommend 0
Bakht
Feb 26, 2020 08:22am
Modi’s Gujrat of 2002 is Modi’s India of 2020.
Recommend 0
Kashmir
Feb 26, 2020 08:35am
Finally India experiences one of the regular days in Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Syed Anjum Ali
Feb 26, 2020 08:37am
'Sectarian'? This is inter-religious violence not sectarianism.
Recommend 0
Mir Ali
Feb 26, 2020 08:37am
People of Delhi being punished by Bjp goons for voting for Kejriwal in state elections.
Recommend 0
Mir Ali
Feb 26, 2020 08:37am
People of Delhi being punished by Bjp goons for voting for Kejriwal in state elections.
Recommend 0
Naxalite
Feb 26, 2020 08:40am
Is this what modi wanted?
Recommend 0
Dr. Habib A. Zuberi
Feb 26, 2020 08:41am
@Patel D, you single out one sect and go after it. This is what Mr. Hitler did in Germany and now Mr. Modi is planning to do against "a smaller sect"in India.
Recommend 0
Naxalite
Feb 26, 2020 08:41am
@Patel D, blame game will hurt it more
Recommend 0
Naxalite
Feb 26, 2020 08:41am
@Desi dimag, they are already paying just for being themselves
Recommend 0
Amer
Feb 26, 2020 08:42am
Incredible India ! Shame !
Recommend 0
Dr. Habib A. Zuberi
Feb 26, 2020 08:43am
@Jahan Ara, Well stated Jahangir Ara.
Recommend 0
Jamil Soomro, New York City
Feb 26, 2020 08:52am
The memory of the great Sir Syed Ahmad Khan and the year 1947 has rekindled.
Recommend 0
Janjua
Feb 26, 2020 08:55am
It's not sectarian killing. It's terrorism and targeted killing of Muslim minority and human rights activists.
Recommend 0
Zak
Feb 26, 2020 09:01am
@Naxalite, 'Is this what modi wanted? Yes, his agenda same as in Gujarat 2002. Murder, mayhem, violence on minorities.
Recommend 0
Zak
Feb 26, 2020 09:03am
If Indians think they can brutalise Kashmiris in IOK or Muslims and Christians in rest of the nations within Indian union then they are mistaken. Once you light a fire, it spreads and burns the house down. Soviet union is an example. Indian union heading the same way.
Recommend 0
Syed Ali Sharjeel
Feb 26, 2020 09:03am
India will fall on its own weight !
Recommend 0
atif
Feb 26, 2020 09:19am
If modi and his goon keep going this way, India will disintegrate
Recommend 0
Desi dimag
Feb 26, 2020 09:25am
No victim card will work this time. All anti-nations will be punished.
Recommend 0
Rashid
Feb 26, 2020 09:36am
India is on the brink of civil war, now it's time for big powers to decide how to secure India's WMD.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Feb 26, 2020 09:36am
@K. Srinivas Rao, Yes all Hindu extremists.
Recommend 0
Rashid
Feb 26, 2020 09:37am
Civil war starts from capital.
Recommend 0
Syed Ali Sharjeel
Feb 26, 2020 09:49am
@Rashid, I fully endorse your words. India is a serious threat to global peace.
Recommend 0
indian
Feb 26, 2020 11:43am
its so interesting to see, pak media so much interested in India and things happening here. :) its a headline news for you!
Recommend 0
Shiven
Feb 26, 2020 12:29pm
Trump gone, riots will be over itself.
Recommend 0
KhanRA
Feb 26, 2020 12:30pm
Police stood by and watched. This can’t happen without official support. So it’s not accurate to call this a riot, this is a pogrom. Gujarat model in Delhi. India ripping itself apart.
Recommend 0
RationalBabu
Feb 26, 2020 05:22pm
@Zak, can you explain how is Soviet Union an examples in this context?
Recommend 0

