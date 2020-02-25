In pictures: India rolls out the red carpet for Trump as Delhi turns into a battleground

10 people have been killed and 150 injured in clashes that coincided with Trump's maiden visit to India.

As United States President Donald Trump was greeted with large crowds and much fanfare on his maiden visit to India, the country's capital — Delhi — was witnessing its deadliest riots yet since protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act began over two months ago.

On Monday, Trump landed in Ahmedabad, the largest city in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state of Gujrat, where he was welcomed by a crowd of more than 100,000 eager Indians at the 'Namaste, Trump' event. From there he flew to Agra to visit the iconic Taj Mahal and then on to Delhi where the president met Indian officials and business leaders.

His official engagements coincided with violent clashes between groups that have been demonstrating for and against the CAA, which have killed at least 10 people and injured another 150 in two days of violence.

US President Donald Trump greets Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he arrives at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International airport in Ahmedabad, India on February 24. — Reuters

US President Donald Trump, centre, watches as first lady Melania Trump, left, shakes hands with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 'Namaste Trump' event at Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad, India on Feb 24. — AP

A man supporting the new citizenship law throws a petrol bomb at a Muslim shrine during a clash with those opposing the law in New Delhi India on Monday. — Reuters

People supporting the new citizenship law beat a Muslim man during a clash with those opposing the law in New Delhi, India on Feb 24. — Reuters

Air Force One carrying US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump departs from Ahmedabad for travel to Agra, India, February 24. — Reuters

White House senior advisors Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner arrive at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Feb 25. — AFP

People attend 'Namaste Trump' rally at Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera, on the outskirts of Ahmedabad on Feb 24. — AFP

US President Donald Trump waves as he attends the "Namaste Trump" event at the Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad, India on Feb 24. — Reuters

A man holds masks depicting US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the "Namaste Trump" event attended by Trump and Modi at Sardar Patel Gujarat Stadium, in Ahmedabad, India. — Reuters

Women show how a Charkha, a type of Indian spinning wheel, works to US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, as they visit the Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad, India, February 24. — Reuters

Indian President Ram Nath Kovind, second right, shakes hand with US President Donald Trump, as first lady Melania Trump, second left, Kovind's wife Savita Kovind, left, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi stand beside them during a ceremonial welcome for Trump at the Indian Presidential Palace in New Delhi on Tuesday. — AP

A man is beaten during a clash between people supporting a new citizenship law and those opposing the law in New Delhi, India on Feb 24. — Reuters

Policemen stand along a road scattered with stones as smoke billows from buildings following clashes between supporters and opponents of the CAA, at Bhajanpura area of New Delhi on February 24. — AFP

US first lady Melania Trump plays with children at the Sarvodaya Co-Education Senior Secondary School in Moti Bagh in New Delhi, February 25. — Reuters

US President Donald Trump signs the visitor's book as First Lady Melania Trump and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi look on at Hyderabad House in New Delhi. — AFP/MEA

US President Donald Trump (R) and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrive for a joint press conference at Hyderabad House in New Delhi. — AFP PHOTO/MEA

US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi embrace after a news conference at Hyderabad House on Tuesday, Feb 25, in New Delhi. — AP

