Willing to mediate between India and Pakistan on Kashmir, says Trump in Delhi

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that he is willing to mediate between Indian and Pakistan on Kashmir.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi at the end of his two-day visit and after holding meetings with the Modi administration, the US president maintained that the US has a great relationship with Pakistan. "India is a brave country and I have a great relationship with both the leaders — Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan and Indian PM Narendra Modi.

"Modi is a calm person but very strong, and has some strict opinions on terrorism. He will deal with it."

Elsewhere in the Indian capital, new violence erupted a day after at least seven people, including a police officer, were killed and nearly 100 others reportedly injured in clashes between hundreds of supporters and opponents of a new Indian citizenship law, police said.

Protesters in several areas of northeast Delhi defied orders prohibiting the assembly of more than five people and threw stones and set some shops and vehicles on fire, a police officer said. Some homes were attacked with rocks.

However, on Tuesday Trump declined to comment on the law. "I don't want to discuss that. I want to leave that to India," he said. But he added that he privately had raised the issue of religious freedom with Modi and that "Modi was incredible on the subject".

"He wants people to have religious freedom", said Trump, who proposed temporarily barring all Muslims from entering the US during his 2016 campaign and successfully implemented a travel ban that targets travelers from certain Muslim countries

