Today's Paper | February 25, 2020

In New Delhi, Trump reiterates offer to mediate on Kashmir

Reuters | Dawn.com | APUpdated February 25, 2020

The US president made the comments while addressing a press conference in New Delhi at the end of his two-day visit. — Photo/File
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday reiterated his earlier offer to mediate between India and Pakistan on Kashmir, adding that his relationship with the leaders of both the countries is strong, reported NDTV.

The US president made the comments while addressing a press conference in the Indian capital on the last day of his two-day visit, and after holding meetings with the Modi administration. According to the report, Trump's remarks were in response to a question on terrorism in Pakistan.

"We talked a lot about it at length today. No question it is a problem. They are working on it. I said I will do whatever I can do to help because my relationship with both gentlemen [Prime Minister Imran Khan and Indian PM Narendra Modi] is so good. Anything I can do to mediate, I would do," he said.

"They [Pakistan] are working on Kashmir. Kashmir has been a thorn in lots of people's sides for a long time. There are two sides to every story. We discussed terrorism at length today," he added.

However, when pressed further by another reporter about India's past rejection of his offers, the publication quoted Trump as saying: "I didn't say anything about that [being a mediator]. Kashmir obviously is a big problem between India and Pakistan, they are going to work out their problem. They have been doing it for a long time."

Trump has offered to mediate between the two countries on Kashmir on multiple occasions. Earlier this year, he reiterated the same during a meeting with Imran on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum assembly in Davos, Switzerland.

However, India has categorically rejected the offer to mediate, calling the issue an internal matter. Most recently, Indian Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said: "There is no role for any third party in the Kashmir issue. It is a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan."

Elsewhere in the Indian capital, new violence erupted a day after at least seven people, including a police officer, were killed and nearly 100 others reportedly injured in clashes between hundreds of supporters and opponents of a new Indian citizenship law, police said.

Protesters in several areas of northeast Delhi defied orders prohibiting the assembly of more than five people and threw stones and set some shops and vehicles on fire, a police officer said. Some homes were attacked with rocks.

However, on Tuesday, Trump declined to comment on India's new citizenship law. "I don't want to discuss that. I want to leave that to India," he said. But he added that he privately had raised the issue of religious freedom with Modi and that "Modi was incredible on the subject".

"He wants people to have religious freedom," said Trump, who proposed temporarily barring all Muslims from entering the US during his 2016 campaign and successfully implemented a travel ban that targets travelers from certain Muslim countries

Pak India Ties , Kashmir Unrest
World

Comments (28)

Taqi Naqvi
Feb 25, 2020 05:47pm
The same mediation which he is doing in Palestine???
Recommend 0
Shehbaz
Feb 25, 2020 05:47pm
And Pakistan is happy with it.
Recommend 0
Vaibhav
Feb 25, 2020 05:50pm
Willing to mediate when he'll asked And that's not gonna happen
Recommend 0
Sid
Feb 25, 2020 05:50pm
India denied Trump's mediation offer many times, don't know why he is embarrassing his country by parroting the same lines again and again. Kashmir is a bilateral issue and entire world recognizes it.
Recommend 0
Prof. Kalaria Ahmed
Feb 25, 2020 05:54pm
If India is willing... that is
Recommend 0
A shah
Feb 25, 2020 05:54pm
Pakistan seems to be stuck in first gear. India says no mediation and that is the end of it
Recommend 0
Ash Man
Feb 25, 2020 05:57pm
Neither party wants to go all to each other and this guy wants to play mediator. Everyone knows what happened in Palestine.
Recommend 0
Pak lover
Feb 25, 2020 05:57pm
most important thing that india doesnt want to listen from Trump, but he has done it, he has praises Pakistan twice on indian soil... India its time to rethink.
Recommend 0
kp
Feb 25, 2020 06:00pm
Okay few things here, I didnt heard this in press conference, assuming If he said India is not going to accept this mediation offer it will be interesting to see Pakistan`s stance.
Recommend 0
Sailua Khan
Feb 25, 2020 06:00pm
It's a massive embarrassment for India that Trump raised the Kashmir issue again!
Recommend 0
Boby
Feb 25, 2020 06:00pm
I f he has great relationships with Pakistan then why he is not visiting Pakistan?
Recommend 0
Manav
Feb 25, 2020 06:02pm
Did not say "willing to mediate", said whatever possible he can do.
Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Feb 25, 2020 06:02pm
Who was talking on behalf of Modi? Or, was it a conversation through interpreter?
Recommend 0
Chaman
Feb 25, 2020 06:05pm
So that's it. We have heard it before. Nothing much to discuss further on that.
Recommend 0
Ratan
Feb 25, 2020 06:07pm
Trump without confidence said it, he will try, just to please the journalist.
Recommend 0
narendranath paul
Feb 25, 2020 06:08pm
But when did he said? any why only Pakistani journalist heard about it?
Recommend 0
Desi dimag
Feb 25, 2020 06:10pm
His will won't be granted.
Recommend 0
Mandira
Feb 25, 2020 06:11pm
Willing to and doing, there is wide difference, so Donald Trump wont get that opportunity.
Recommend 0
Chirag
Feb 25, 2020 06:13pm
Did not say with confidence, the word mediate.
Recommend 0
F Khan
Feb 25, 2020 06:14pm
Looks like all has gone wrong for Modi during this Trump visit. Praising Pakistan in the speech, Delhi riots and now this mediation offer. Modiji was supposed to isolate Pakistan diplomatically and not give legitimacy from no other than US President.
Recommend 0
Keisel
Feb 25, 2020 06:15pm
Where did he even say that?
Recommend 0
Adnan Mazher Khan
Feb 25, 2020 06:27pm
We cannot trust Americans but overall a good omen for Pakistan that at least few words are uttered in our favor.
Recommend 0
Syed Ghazanfar Abbas
Feb 25, 2020 06:45pm
Great
Recommend 0
imran
Feb 25, 2020 06:48pm
What a character. Never a dull moment with this President. Well at least Pakistan got something to laugh about at New Delhi's expense.
Recommend 0
BAXAR
Feb 25, 2020 07:12pm
@Boby, "I f he has great relationships with Pakistan then why he is not visiting Pakistan?" Why should a salesman visit someone who is not buying?
Recommend 0
Msiddique
Feb 25, 2020 07:13pm
Let the UNSC resolution be implemented, the way US helped implementation in Iraq. No nation should be allowed to violate the UNSC resolution.
Recommend 0
Raja Farhat Abbas
Feb 25, 2020 07:21pm
@Boby, He can't be in two countries at the same time duh!
Recommend 0
CrisDan
Feb 25, 2020 07:32pm
@M. Saeed, I was thinking the same.
Recommend 0

