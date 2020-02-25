PTM's Manzoor Pashteen released from jail

Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) chief Manzoor Pashteen was released from Central Jail Dera Ismail Khan on Tuesday, confirmed his lawyer and PTM MNA Mohsin Dawar.

Speaking to DawnNewsTV, Pashteen's lawyer, Farhad Afridi, stated that the PTM chief's bail applications in the remaining two sedition cases registered against him had been accepted by a district court in DI Khan on Monday.

"A total of eight cases were registered against Pashteen in DI Khan and Tank districts. After completing the necessary legal formalities, he [Pashteen] was released from jail," he added.

Meanwhile, PTM MNA Mohsin Dawar confirmed that Pashteen had been released.

A large number of PTM workers turned out to receive Pashteen. Speaking to party workers, Pashteen thanked his supporters for showing up. “We are not among those who are scared by jails. We will stand by all those who will stand for humanity.

"We have risen up against slavery. We will rebel against all forms of repression to fight in humanity's favour," he said.

On February 15, a sessions court in Tank district had granted bail to Pashteen in two cases of sedition while he was also granted bail in a similar case by a Dera Ismail Khan court, PTM lawyers had confirmed.

Prior to this, the PTM chief's bail applications in two other cases — also pertaining to sedition — were approved by a DI Khan court on February 8.

Pashteen was arrested on January 27 in Peshawar's Shaheen Town and sent to Peshawar Central Jail on a 14-day judicial remand by a magistrate.

A day after his arrest, a Peshawar court had rejected the PTM leader's bail plea and ordered his transfer to DI Khan.

Initially, Pashteen was arrested in a case registered against him at DI Khan's City Police Station under sections 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups), 120-B (punishment of criminal conspiracy), 124 (sedition), and 123-A (condemning the creation of the country and advocating the abolishment of its sovereignty) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

According to one FIR registered on January 18, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, Pashteen and other PTM leaders had attended a gathering that day in Dera Ismail Khan where the PTM chief had allegedly said that the 1973 Constitution violated basic human rights.

The FIR added that Pashteen also made derogatory remarks about the state.