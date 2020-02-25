IHC grants bail to Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal in corruption cases

A two-member bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday granted bails to former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Ahsan Iqbal in separate cases.

Abbasi was granted bail in the Liquified Natural Gas case while Iqbal was granted bail in the Narowal Sports City complex corruption case.

The court directed that Abbasi and Iqbal be released after submission of surety bonds.

The hearings were presided over by Chief Justice of IHC Athar Minallah and Justice Lubna Saleem Pervez.

More to follow.