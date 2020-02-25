DAWN.COM

February 25, 2020

Former Karachi mayor Naimatullah Khan passes away at 90

Qazi Hassan | Imtiaz AliUpdated February 25, 2020

Screengrab showing former Karachi mayor Naimatullah Khan. — DawnNewsTV/File
Former Karachi mayor Naimatullah Khan passed away at the age of 90 on Tuesday.

Jamat-i-Islami naib ameer Dr Merajul Huda Siddiqui confirmed the news of Khan's passing. The former mayor was a longstanding member of the party.

The former mayor is survived by 12 children. According to his family, his funeral prayers will be held on Wednesday.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Governor Sindh Imran Ismail expressed great sorrow at the former nazim's passing.

"He was responsible for rebuilding and renovating Karachi," Ismail said.

"When Naimatullah became Karachi's mayor, he worked on uplifting of the city and gave a master plan for its development," Siddiqui said.

"Besides this, Naimatullah also initiated welfare and philanthropist activities in drought hit areas of Thar. He also established a hospital in the area," Siddiqui said, while adding that he also initiated public interest litigation "against encroachment of Karachi's parks and other prominent areas facing China-cutting."

Sindh Minister for Education Saeed Ghani also expressed sorrow at the former mayor's passing and said that Khan's services as city mayor can never be forgotten.

"Khan's various welfare projects are still bearing fruit," Ghani said.

Khan was the mayor of Karachi from 2001 to 2005. He resigned from office in June 2005, and was not re-elected in Pakistan's next local city elections.

He was a lawyer by profession and also chaired the Alkhidmat Foundation. He graduated from Punjab University with a Masters in Journalism and law degree from Karachi University.

bkt
Feb 25, 2020 12:16pm
He was one of the best Mayors Karachi has seen in along time, proving that it was possible to do a lot for the city of one had the will. Other like Mustafa Kamal got credit for his efforts although they only completed it. We need more Mayors like him.
Recommend 0
Saad
Feb 25, 2020 12:16pm
Inna'lillahi'wa'inna'ilaihir'rajeoun! May he rest in peace. He was a nice man, a good mayor.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Feb 25, 2020 12:20pm
Inna Lilla Hay Waa Inna Illehey Rajayoon.
Recommend 0
Adnan Mazher Khan
Feb 25, 2020 12:21pm
RIP. He will always be remembered for his services for Karachi.
Recommend 0

