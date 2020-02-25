DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 25, 2020

Bahrain temporarily stops Dubai, Sharjah flights over virus

APFebruary 25, 2020

Email

A policeman and pedestrians wear masks to help guard against the Coronavirus, in downtown Tehran, Iran, on Sunday. — AP
A policeman and pedestrians wear masks to help guard against the Coronavirus, in downtown Tehran, Iran, on Sunday. — AP

The tiny island nation of Bahrain on Tuesday suspended flights to the world's busiest airport for international travel in Dubai over fears about the spread of the new virus.

The move by Bahrain, a small island off the coast of Saudi Arabia, suggested its monarchy had doubts about screenings of incoming passengers in Dubai and nearby Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates. It said the ban was immediate and would last at least 48 hours.

Bahrain counted its first case of the coronavirus that causes the COVID-19 illness on Monday in a school bus driver who transited Dubai while coming from Iran. Later, it confirmed a second case, also a traveller from Iran via Dubai.

Dubai International Airport did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Officials at Sharjah's airport could not be immediately reached.

Dubai has been screening passengers on incoming flights from China, where the outbreak began.

Long-haul carriers Emirates and Etihad are among the few international airlines still flying to Beijing. The outbreak in Iran, however, only became public in recent days.

Iran's government said on Monday that 12 people had died nationwide from the new coronavirus, rejecting claims of a much higher death toll of 50 by a lawmaker from the city of Qom that has been at the epicentre of the virus in the country.

The conflicting reports raised questions about the Iranian government's transparency concerning the scale of the outbreak.

Afghanistan, Kuwait, Iraq and Oman also announced their first cases of the virus on Monday and connected them to travel with Iran.

The UAE, a federation of seven sheikhdoms on the Arabian Peninsula, has reported 13 cases of the new virus. Most of those were connected to Chinese travel.

Meanwhile, Kuwait raised the number of its infected cases from three to five people. All five were passengers returning on a flight from the Iranian city of Mashhad, where Iran's government has not yet announced a single case of the virus.

The state-run Kuwait News Agency reported the two latest cases on Monday evening in two women whose nationalities were not disclosed. Kuwait had halted over the weekend transport links with Iran and was evacuating its citizens from Iran.

Also, Oman, which has good ties with Iran, has halted flights with its Persian Gulf neighbour.

Coronavirus
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated February 25, 2020

Trump in India

If Trump wishes to see stability in the subcontinent, he needs to tell his Indian friends to reduce hostility.
February 25, 2020

Bilawal’s criticism

PPP CHAIRMAN Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has caught the PML-N by surprise. In a loaded statement, he said Nawaz Sharif ...
February 25, 2020

Coronavirus spreads

IT is distressing to note that the new strain of coronavirus is spreading across countries at an alarming speed, at ...
Updated February 24, 2020

Afghanistan deal

It appears that a deal between the Afghan Taliban and the Americans is finally on the horizon.
February 24, 2020

Curtailing ordinances

FORMER Senate chairman Raza Rabbani has sought an amendment to the law dealing with the power of the president to...
February 24, 2020

Underage marriages

IN a reassuring move, a court in Jacobabad recently upheld the law by nullifying the marriage of 15-year-old Naniki...