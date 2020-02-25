DAWN.COM

Citizenship law protests overshadow Trump visit as death toll rises to 10 in Delhi

Reuters | AFP | Dawn.com | APUpdated February 25, 2020

Demonstrators gather along a road scattered with stones following clashes between supporters and opponents of a new citizenship law, at Bhajanpura area of New Delhi on February 24, ahead of US President Donald Trump's arrival in New Delhi. — AFP
As clashes that broke out on Monday over India's Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) continued for a second day in New Delhi, the death toll from the violence rose to 10 on Tuesday, Scroll.in reported.

The clashes between groups that have been demonstrating for and against the CAA also left at least 150 people injured, Sunil Kumar, the medical superintendent of Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital, told reporters.

The riots — the deadliest in the city since protests against the new citizenship law began over two months ago — came as US President Donald Trump was in India on a two-day official visit.

Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi met for talks on Tuesday at a venue located a few miles away from where the clashes occurred.

After the talks, Trump told reporters that he had heard about the violence, but did not discuss it with Modi.

He later declined to comment on the citizenship law. "I don't want to discuss that. I want to leave that to India and hopefully they're going to make the right decision for the people," Trump said.

According to the Scroll.in report, angry mobs threw stones and petrol bombs at Muslim homes in Kabir Nagar, near Maujpur. Journalists were also attacked and many were forced to delete pictures and videos from their phones, the publication added.

The report added that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said he had a "positive meeting" with Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the riots in the Indian capital. Speaking to the media, he maintained that police were outnumbered and were unable to take action as they did not have orders to do so, the publication said.

A photo posted by Instagram (@instagram) on

According to The Wire, stone-pelting and arson have continued in the Ghonda area, close to Maujpur.

Across the locality, The Wire saw broken and burnt vehicles, burnt shops and vehicles still on fire. There were some police standing at the edge of the Hindu-majority area, but did not intervene when vehicles were burning, the publication said.

In the Bhajanpur area in the city's northeast, black smoke rose into the sky after Hindu protesters set fruit and vegetable shops and a Muslim shrine on fire, witnesses said.

Meanwhile, a mosque in Ashok Nagar neighbourhood was set on fire late on Tuesday afternoon, The Wire reported. It said a mob shouting “Jai Shri Ram” and “Hinduon ka Hindustan” paraded around the mosque, and a Hanuman flag was placed on the mosque's minaret. Shops near the mosque were looted by the mob.

The clashes erupted in a northeastern district of the city between thousands of people demonstrating for and against the new citizenship law.

Eyewitnesses said the violence continued overnight, and several shops were broken. “There was stone pelting in the area early this morning also,” a resident was quoted as saying.

People supporting a new citizenship law push police barricades during a clash with those opposing the law in New Delhi, India, on February 24. — Reuters
Tensions in parts of the city remained high on Tuesday with schools remaining shut in some areas amid news reports of fresh clashes. At least five metro stations in the city were closed.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted that schools in the capital's northeast would be shut on Tuesday and exams postponed.

Police used tear gas and smoke grenades but struggled to disperse the stone-throwing crowds that tore down metal barricades and set vehicles and a petrol pump alight.

"Some of the people brought in had gunshot wounds," said Dr Rajesh Kalra, additional medical superintendent at the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital in New Delhi.

One police constable was killed, a police official told Reuters, declining to be named since he wasn't authorised to speak to media.

A fire department official told Reuters that its teams were responding to reports of at least eight separate cases of arson on Tuesday, linked to fresh protests in the city.

One department vehicle was also torched by protesters on Monday, and a small number of firemen were injured in the violence, he added.

Chaos ensues

The violence on Monday began just as Trump arrived on his maiden visit to India.

A man supporting a new citizenship law throws a stone at those who are opposing the law, during a clash in New Delhi, India on February 24. — Reuters
At a press conference early on Tuesday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed for people to maintain peace.

"Whatever problems people have can be resolved peacefully," he said. "Violence will not help find a solution."

India's capital has been a hotbed of protests against the new Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which eases the path of non-Muslims from three neighbouring Muslim-dominated countries to gain Indian citizenship.

This has led to accusations that Modi and his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are undermining India's secular traditions.

The BJP denies any bias against India's more than 180 million-strong Muslim minority, but objectors have been holding protests and camping out in parts of New Delhi for two months.

Reuters reporters saw multiple vehicles set on fire, metal barricades torn down and thick smoke billowing as supporters of the new law clashed with opponents. A small contingent of police was vastly outnumbered.

'Go ahead and throw stones'

The clashes stretched over a nearly kilometre-long road and lasted from early afternoon until well into the evening, leaving at least half a dozen people injured.

Policemen patrol a street after violence broke out between two groups in New Delhi, India on Monday. — AP
Police on Monday imposed an emergency law prohibiting any gatherings in the violence-hit areas. The protesters appeared to be divided along religious lines, and some repeatedly hailed Hindu god Ram while pelting stones at the predominantly Muslim group opposed to the new law.

A Reuters witness saw at least one Muslim man and a burqa-clad woman were beaten by dozens of pro-law protesters with sticks and iron rods.

Earlier on Monday, local politician Yogendra Yadav described the violence as "communal" and urged police to intervene.

But for several hours, Reuters witnesses saw the outnumbered policemen mostly stand beside those backing the citizenship law, a majority Hindu group, and do little to quell the violence.

The police also stood by as a mob vandalised a store with a Muslim name, pulling out vehicles and setting them alight.

"Go ahead and throw stones," one policeman shouted to protesters backing the law, during one of the running battles.

A man pushes his damaged scooter past a burning petrol pump during a clash between people supporting a new citizenship law and those opposing it, in New Delhi India on February 24. — Reuters
On side streets, young boys drained fuel from motorcycles to make petrol bombs, and protesters pulled up paving stones and flung construction material at opponents.

"We are in support of the CAA. If they want to protest, they should go somewhere else," said a protester who gave his name as Amit.

India's junior home minister G Kishan Reddy said the violence was a "conspiracy to shame India globally" during Trump's visit.

"We have deployed additional forces, and we will do everything to bring law and order under control," he told Reuters partner ANI.

National BJP spokesperson Gopal Krishna Agarwal echoed similar thoughts. “The timing of these riots creates suspicion about them being politically motivated. For over 60 days, people were protesting in Shaheen Bagh without any significant outcome. Our government believes that dissent has a place in democracy and they have the right to protest within the established process.

“But indulging in such violence is not the way. Surely, when the head of a nation is in India and such violence is taking place, there is definitely a group, a politicial design behind it. This is being done to tarnish the image of India,” he said, according to The Print.

Ahead of Trump's arrival in India, a senior US administration official had said Trump would raise the issue of religious freedom in India during his meetings with Modi.

Addressing a gathering of more than 100,000 people in Gujarat, however, Trump made no mention of the protests enveloping India over its Citizenship Amendment Act.

At the rally in Ahmedabad, Trump praised India’s history of religious tolerance, and “many faiths worshipping side-by-side”.

"India is a country that proudly embraces freedom, liberty, individual rights, the rule of law, and the dignity of every human being," he said.

'The world has been shown the truth'

In Pakistan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the violent clashes on India's citizenship law, in President Trump's presence, have shown the world the truth.

"Has the world [now] seen who suffers from mental illnesses like prejudice, extremism and warmongering?" Awan said in a tweet.

Comments (35)

CrisDan
Feb 25, 2020 10:02am
Something very sad for humanity.
Recommend 0
Justice
Feb 25, 2020 10:02am
Modi and Shah should deal with these unpatriotic betrayers with iron fist. Maintaining the law and order is of utmost importance.
Recommend 0
Sachin Tandon
Feb 25, 2020 10:05am
Every thing will be settled, once Trump will go back.
Recommend 0
Justice
Feb 25, 2020 10:05am
These thugs are doing this to tarnish the image of the country on a special occasion of Trump's visit. Trump is not new to this kind of unruly behavior of some people in his own country.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Feb 25, 2020 10:08am
Please don't blame these clashes on the biggest Western neighbors, as per the common practice since day one.
Recommend 0
Surya Kant
Feb 25, 2020 10:08am
Wait for a week. Hooligans will be taken to task. India follows rule of law.
Recommend 0
KT
Feb 25, 2020 10:11am
Even after police are killed there is no Firing just imagine level of Restrain ordered to Police. Key point who is behind this rampage and funding it. Reality will emerge when this law will be executed rest are just speculations. Trump should comment on this as his FBI and CIA representative well now whats happening in city where their President is visiting.
Recommend 0
Dr Vikas Jamwal
Feb 25, 2020 10:14am
Rioters are trying to defame and sabotage the Trump's trip.
Recommend 0
Ss
Feb 25, 2020 10:14am
Those protesting are wasting their time. The CAA applies to immigrants. Doesn’t apply to Indian citizens. Those who follow congress or are instigated by these failed parities .. have nothing to gain. This law is whatever most Indians want, same with abolition of triple talaq, abrogation of article 370 and building of Ram temple.
Recommend 0
Khalid H. Khan
Feb 25, 2020 10:15am
Where is Indians to comments here...violence state.
Recommend 0
KhanRA
Feb 25, 2020 10:21am
Hindus aren’t hunted down and beaten up in our streets in Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Sympathiser
Feb 25, 2020 10:25am
The whole idea looks like to defame India when the US President Trump is on a visit.. it's a conspiracy to embarass Modi !!
Recommend 0
Imtiaz Ali Khan
Feb 25, 2020 10:25am
RSS was the reason of creating Pakistan, they put the last nail in the coffin to all those who thought it was never possible 'NoworNever'' and separation movement finally caught the unstoppable fire and cleared all the hurdles one by one into creating my beautiful Pakistan, I can't imagine living under this brutality of RSS Hindutava where no Muslims and Dalit or any opposition is safe as they get labeled ''Anti Nationalist'' with jail time and extrajudicial killings. Mere suspicion of eating beef will get your killed and lynched with no persecution. CM of UP is the example of why Pakistan was needed. They never learn. Pakistan Zindabad! India Zindabad! Kashmir Zindabad! IndoPak Blood Brothers 4 Life!
Recommend 0
topbrass
Feb 25, 2020 10:34am
Highly incompetent home ministry. Modi should seriously review his HM's priorities.
Recommend 0
Amir Indian
Feb 25, 2020 10:35am
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, no it's our internal matter, Our Country, Our Rule, Our Law
Recommend 0
Hani_Layyah
Feb 25, 2020 10:36am
The more you suppress, more danger it causes. .
Recommend 0
Hani_Layyah
Feb 25, 2020 10:37am
How long Modi will continue to rely on hardcore draconian policies. .
Recommend 0
Hani_Layyah
Feb 25, 2020 10:37am
And then they claim world largest democracy. .
Recommend 0
Hani_Layyah
Feb 25, 2020 10:38am
Modi and his acolytes have no shame. .
Recommend 0
hamid shafiq
Feb 25, 2020 10:38am
End of Indian nationality
Recommend 0
Jjacky
Feb 25, 2020 10:38am
Tonight Trump will leave for USA, after that Amit Shah will teach these terrorists proper lesson.
Recommend 0
Hani_Layyah
Feb 25, 2020 10:39am
BJP has become nightmare for entire nation of our neighbourhood. .
Recommend 0
Hussain Moosvie
Feb 25, 2020 10:43am
Freedom is never given but taken!!!
Recommend 0
narendranath paul
Feb 25, 2020 10:45am
I heard people have picked up from there house by police today morning and charged with seduction.
Recommend 0
Rashid
Feb 25, 2020 10:46am
Shining India.
Recommend 0
Desi dimag
Feb 25, 2020 10:50am
Wait for tomorrow.
Recommend 0
Kris
Feb 25, 2020 11:45am
When is the direct action day?
Recommend 0
Aliz
Feb 25, 2020 12:20pm
Being a Muslim is a crime in BJPs India
Recommend 0
mudasir ahmad khan
Feb 25, 2020 01:24pm
Kashmir's have seen it since 1947 . That's why we are fighting for independence from India. Jinnah saw it much earlier.I guess Muslims of Pakistan and Bangladesh must be thankful to Jinnah.Today life and property of Muslims in India are no longer safe. The veil of secularism has been lifted. The fascism is on display on the streets of India and the worst is yet to come
Recommend 0
Saira
Feb 25, 2020 01:28pm
@Amir Indian, There is something called international human rights law based in UN human rights chatter. But you are right India is not civilised enough to follow them otherwise you wouldn't have a PM with blood on his hands, daily lynching of muslims and now genocide in Kashmir.
Recommend 0
Albert
Feb 25, 2020 02:35pm
Strictly denounce such act of violence, especially at a time when Mr. President is touring India. It's an act of perpetration and the culprits must be brought to justice.
Recommend 0
Waseem Sarwar
Feb 25, 2020 02:40pm
Thanks Jinah
Recommend 0
Mustafa Ansari
Feb 25, 2020 04:30pm
@Hani_Layyah, Still they are doing well. what is our IK doing for good will of our people???
Recommend 0
RationalBabu
Feb 25, 2020 05:05pm
@mudasir ahmad khan , Bangladesh is thankful to India!
Recommend 0
Tanveer Ahmed
Feb 25, 2020 07:37pm
It is amazing how the media gets just the right photos for the accompanying specific angle expressed in the story! I am full of admiration for their capabilities.
Recommend 0

