DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 25, 2020

5 killed, 90 injured in citizenship law clashes in Delhi ahead of Trump's visit

Reuters | AFP | Dawn.comUpdated February 25, 2020

Email

Demonstrators gather along a road scattered with stones following clashes between supporters and opponents of a new citizenship law, at Bhajanpura area of New Delhi on February 24, ahead of US President Donald Trump's arrival in New Delhi. — AFP
Demonstrators gather along a road scattered with stones following clashes between supporters and opponents of a new citizenship law, at Bhajanpura area of New Delhi on February 24, ahead of US President Donald Trump's arrival in New Delhi. — AFP

At least five people were killed and about 90 were injured in clashes in the Indian capital New Delhi during protests over a new citizenship law, a senior hospital official told Reuters on Tuesday.

Thousands of people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law rioted for several hours before US President Donald Trump's maiden visit to the city.

Tension in parts of the city remained high on Tuesday with schools remaining shut in some areas, amid news reports of fresh clashes. At least five metro stations in the city were closed.

"Some of the people brought in had gunshot wounds," Dr Rajesh Kalra, additional medical superintendent at the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, said of Monday's clashes.

Police used tear gas and smoke grenades but struggled to disperse the crowds, as both sides hurled stones and turned a wide boulevard into a rock-strewn battle zone, about 11 miles from where Trump will meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for talks on Tuesday (today).

People supporting a new citizenship law push police barricades during a clash with those opposing the law in New Delhi India, on February 24. — Reuters
People supporting a new citizenship law push police barricades during a clash with those opposing the law in New Delhi India, on February 24. — Reuters

One police constable was killed, a police official told Reuters, declining to be named since he wasn't authorised to speak to media.

"Please renounce violence. Nobody benefits from this. All problems will be solved by peace," Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted that schools in the capital's northeast would be shut on Tuesday and exams postponed.

Reuters reporters saw multiple vehicles set on fire, metal barricades torn down and thick smoke billowing as supporters of the new law clashed with opponents. A small contingent of police was vastly outnumbered.

India's capital has been a hotbed of protests against the law, which eases the path of non-Muslims from three neighbouring Muslim-dominated countries to gain Indian citizenship.

A man supporting a new citizenship law throws a stone at those who are opposing the law, during a clash in New Delhi, India on February 24. — Reuters
A man supporting a new citizenship law throws a stone at those who are opposing the law, during a clash in New Delhi, India on February 24. — Reuters

This has led to accusations that Modi and his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are undermining India's secular traditions.

The BJP denies any bias against India's more than 180 million-strong Muslim minority, but objectors have been holding protests and camping out in parts of New Delhi for two months.

Monday's clashes were among the worst seen in New Delhi since the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) began in early December of last year.

The latest round of violence came as Trump began his first visit to India as US president, addressing a rally in Modi's home state of Gujarat.

Trump landed in New Delhi late on Monday.

'Go ahead and throw stones'

Policemen patrol a street after violence broke out between two groups in New Delhi, India on Monday. — AP
Policemen patrol a street after violence broke out between two groups in New Delhi, India on Monday. — AP

The clashes stretched over a nearly kilometre long road and lasted from early afternoon until well into the evening, leaving at least half a dozen people injured.

Police on Monday imposed an emergency law prohibiting any gatherings in the violence-hit areas. The protesters appeared to be divided along religious lines, and some repeatedly hailed Hindu god Ram while pelting stones at the predominantly Muslim group opposed to the new law.

A Reuters witness saw at least one Muslim man and a burqa-clad woman beaten by dozens of pro-law protesters with sticks and iron rods.

Earlier on Monday, local politician Yogendra Yadav described the violence as "communal" and urged police to intervene.

But for several hours, Reuters witnesses saw the outnumbered policemen mostly stand beside those backing the citizenship law, a majority Hindu group, and do little to quell the violence.

The police also stood by as a mob vandalised a store with a Muslim name, pulling out vehicles and setting them alight.

"Go ahead and throw stones," one policeman shouted to protesters backing the law, during one of the running battles.

A man pushes his damaged scooter past a burning petrol pump during a clash between people supporting a new citizenship law and those opposing it, in New Delhi India on February 24. — Reuters
A man pushes his damaged scooter past a burning petrol pump during a clash between people supporting a new citizenship law and those opposing it, in New Delhi India on February 24. — Reuters

On side streets, young boys drained fuel from motorcycles to make petrol bombs, and protesters pulled up paving stones and flung construction material at opponents.

"We are in support of the CAA. If they want to protest, they should go somewhere else," said a protester who gave his name as Amit.

India's junior home minister G Kishan Reddy said the violence was a "conspiracy to shame India globally" during Trump's visit.

"We have deployed additional forces, and we will do everything to bring law and order under control," he told Reuters partner ANI.

Ahead of Trump's arrival in India, a senior US administration official had said Trump would raise the issue of religious freedom in India during his meetings with Modi.

Addressing a gathering of more than 100,000 people in Gujarat, however, Trump made no mention of the protests enveloping India over its Citizenship Amendment Act.

At the rally in Ahmedabad, Trump praised India’s history of religious tolerance, and “many faiths worshiping side-by-side”.

"India is a country that proudly embraces freedom, liberty, individual rights, the rule of law, and the dignity of every human being," he said.

Indian Muslims
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (6)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
CrisDan
Feb 25, 2020 10:02am
Something very sad for humanity.
Recommend 0
Justice
Feb 25, 2020 10:02am
Modi and Shah should deal with these unpatriotic betrayers with iron fist. Maintaining the law and order is of utmost importance.
Recommend 0
Sachin Tandon
Feb 25, 2020 10:05am
Every thing will be settled, once Trump will go back.
Recommend 0
Justice
Feb 25, 2020 10:05am
These thugs are doing this to tarnish the image of the country on a special occasion of Trump's visit. Trump is not new to this kind of unruly behavior of some people in his own country.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Feb 25, 2020 10:08am
Please don't blame these clashes on the biggest Western neighbors, as per the common practice since day one.
Recommend 0
Surya Kant
Feb 25, 2020 10:08am
Wait for a week. Hooligans will be taken to task. India follows rule of law.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated February 25, 2020

Trump in India

If Trump wishes to see stability in the subcontinent, he needs to tell his Indian friends to reduce hostility.
February 25, 2020

Bilawal’s criticism

PPP CHAIRMAN Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has caught the PML-N by surprise. In a loaded statement, he said Nawaz Sharif ...
February 25, 2020

Coronavirus spreads

IT is distressing to note that the new strain of coronavirus is spreading across countries at an alarming speed, at ...
Updated February 24, 2020

Afghanistan deal

It appears that a deal between the Afghan Taliban and the Americans is finally on the horizon.
February 24, 2020

Curtailing ordinances

FORMER Senate chairman Raza Rabbani has sought an amendment to the law dealing with the power of the president to...
February 24, 2020

Underage marriages

IN a reassuring move, a court in Jacobabad recently upheld the law by nullifying the marriage of 15-year-old Naniki...