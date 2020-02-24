DAWN.COM

LHC to hear arguments on petition against holding of Aurat March

Rana BilalUpdated February 24, 2020

Women participating in the Aurat March held in 2019 in Lahore. — Umar Riaz/File
Women participating in the Aurat March held in 2019 in Lahore. — Umar Riaz/File

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday accepted for hearing a petition to stop the Aurat March 2020, scheduled to be held on March 8, and summoned Additional Director Cybercrime Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency and Deputy Inspector General Operations on February 27.

The petition, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, filed by Judicial Activism Council Chairman Azhar Siddique said that "there are various anti-state parties present who are funding this Aurat March with the sole purpose of spreading anarchy amongst the masses".

The petition also termed the march "against the very norms of Islam" and that its hidden agenda is to spread "anarchy, vulgarity and hatred".

"During last year's Aurat March, women were holding placards that had objectionable messages," said Siddique.

The petition mentions that Siddique had previously submitted an application to the Capital City Police Office (CCPO) Lahore to register a first information report against the "women holding objectionable placards at the march" but police did not take any action.

He also submitted another application to enforce the Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act, 2016 and Citizen Protection (Against Online Harm) Rules, 2020 to "stop the promotion of anti-state activities such as Aurat March on social media" and another application for the promulgation of the Punjab Red Zone (Establishment and Security) Act, 2018 throughout not only Lahore but also the rest of Punjab but no action has been taken yet.

The petition requested the court to effectively promulgate the Acts mentioned in the petition to "silence the advertisement of Aurat March on social media and to regulate protests such as the Aurat March".

The LHC directed the federal government lawyer to ask for instructions from the Ministry of Interior and inform the court.

On March 8 of last year, women across Pakistan came together to participate in the Aurat March 2019.

Read more: Should feminists claim Aurat March's 'vulgar posters'? Yes, absolutely

However, the backlash against the march and its organisers was swift. The backlash began with a trickle of comments on Twitter and Facebook, then escalated as people began faking and doctoring images of posters to circulate them on social media and stir up further controversy.

Khurram
Feb 24, 2020 05:07pm
Free expression is not a thing.
Recommend 0
Imtiaz
Feb 24, 2020 05:08pm
21st century?
Recommend 0
Ameena
Feb 24, 2020 05:20pm
Time to give us equal right to inheritance in property boys
Recommend 0
Ajaz
Feb 24, 2020 05:27pm
What is the point of this March? What will it achieve other than giving troublemakers a platform. Can anyone tell me any positives? In my view things like this just cause division in homes society and the country at large.
Recommend 0
Amit Atwal
Feb 24, 2020 05:49pm
Women are given equal rights in pakistan.
Recommend 0
Nitin
Feb 24, 2020 05:55pm
This is what you get for instigating people in other countries to create mischief..
Recommend 0
Zeeshan Ahmed
Feb 24, 2020 05:59pm
This kind of March not needed. Female is full capable to do anything.
Recommend 0
kamal chowkidar
Feb 24, 2020 06:09pm
This march of our sisters will not go futile.
Recommend 0
CrisDan
Feb 24, 2020 06:17pm
@Imtiaz, no.medieval times forever as men wish so!!!
Recommend 0
jaredlee
Feb 24, 2020 06:23pm
Every citizen should get equal rights. Is Aurat March a right thing to do? How about a march in which all vulnerable segments of the society participate.
Recommend 0

