Today's Paper | February 24, 2020

Trump at India rally: US has a 'very good' relationship with Pakistan, hopes for reduced tension in region

Dawn.com | APUpdated February 24, 2020

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump at Namaste Trump event at Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad, India, on Monday. — AP
US President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrive for a "Namaste Trump" event at Sardar Patel Stadium, on Monday in Ahmedabad, India. — AP
US President Donald Trump, while addressing a packed rally in Ahmedabad after his arrival in India on Monday, said the United States has "a very good relation" with Pakistan and hopes to reduce tensions in the region.

"US and India are committed to stopping terrorists and fight their ideology. For this reason, since taking office, my administration is working in a very positive way with Pakistan to crack down on terrorist organisations and militants which operate on the Pakistani border," said Trump.

"Our relationship with Pakistan is a very good one. Thanks to these efforts, we are beginning to see signs of big progress with Pakistan and we are hopeful for reduced tensions, greater stability and the future of harmony for all of the nations of South Asia," said Trump on the first day of his whirlwind 36-hour visit meant to reaffirm US-India ties.

More than 100,000 people packed into the world’s largest cricket stadium, giving Trump the biggest rally crowd of his political career, for the pinnacle of the day’s trio of presidential photo-ops.

The boisterous scene featured soldiers on camels, a mix of songs from Bollywood hits and Trump’s campaign rally playlist, including an Elton John hit that seemed to puzzle most of the crowd. Trump basked in the raucous reception that has eluded him on many foreign trips, some of which have featured massive protests and icy handshakes from world leaders.

Nearly everyone in the newly constructed stadium in Ahmedabad in western India sported a white cap with the name of the event, “Namaste, Trump” or “Welcome, Trump”, and roared for the introductions of both Trump and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing the event, Modi said history is being scripted at the Motera stadium. He recalled his visit to America with a “Howdy Modi” rally in Houston five months ago.

Read: Trump, Modi show unity at Houston rally; protesters raise rights of Kashmiris outside venue

He said Trump now is starting his journey in India in Ahmedabad with a rally named “Namaste Trump”.

Modi welcomed Trump to the “biggest democracy in the world” and led the crowd in chanting “Long live India-US friendship”.

Trump opened his speech by declaring that he traveled 8,000 miles to deliver the message that “America loves India, America respects India and America will always be faithful and loyal friends to the Indian people”.

The president called Modi a “tremendously successful leader” who has transformed the country.

He said the United States was prepared to supply India with defence equipment, ranging from drones to helicopters and missile systems. Trump said he looked forward to expanding space cooperation between the two nations, and said both sides were at the early stages of reaching an “incredible” trade agreement.

The audience cheered when Trump mentioned US strikes on "radical Islamic extremists". "Under my administration, we unleashed full power of American military on bloodthirsty killers of ISIS. Today, ISIS territorial caliphate is 100 per cent destroyed," he claimed. "Al Baghdadi is dead."

Perhaps alluding to tough negotiations over trade, Trump lightheartedly told the rally crowd: “Everybody loves him, but I will tell you this. He’s very tough.”

The two nations are closely allied, in part to act as a bulwark against the rising influence of nearby China, but trade tensions between the two countries have escalated since the Trump administration imposed tariffs on steel and aluminium from India. India responded with higher penalties on agricultural goods and restrictions on US medical devices. The US retaliated by removing India from a decades-old preferential trade program.

There was no mention by Trump of the protests enveloping India over its Citizenship Amendment Act, which provides a fast track to naturalisation for some migrants who entered the country illegally while fleeing religious persecution, but excludes Muslims. The passage has raised fears that the country is moving toward a religious citizenship test and prompted large-scale protests and a violent crackdown.

At the rally in Ahmedabad, Trump praised India’s history of religious tolerance, and “many faiths worshiping side-by-side”.

'Remarkable hospitality'

Trump said that he will remember India for its "remarkable hospitality".

"India will hold a special place in our hearts. PM Modi started out as 'tea wallah', he worked as a tea seller," said Trump.

"You [Modi] are living proof that with hard work and devotion, Indians can accomplish anything at all, anything they want. The prime minister's is a moving story of an incredible rise," he said.

"All over the planet people take great joy in watching Bollywood films, bhangra, and classic films like DDLJ and Sholay. You cheer on great cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli," he added.

Trump's visit comes at a crucial moment for Modi, a fellow populist, whose government has been marred by a steep economic downturn and unfulfilled campaign promises about job creation.

The US president will conclude his whirlwind visit to India on Tuesday with a day in the capital of New Delhi, including meetings with Modi over stalled trade talks and a gala dinner.

World

Scott Adams
Feb 24, 2020 02:05pm
America loves India not because of its record on upholding human rights and its treatment to its minorities. America loves India because it is the largest lucrative market for its state of the art weapons.
Recommend 0
Gaurav kumar
Feb 24, 2020 02:10pm
America and india are natural partners.
Recommend 0
Hissar Express
Feb 24, 2020 02:11pm
Long live India-US friendship!
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Feb 24, 2020 02:11pm
No doubt, all rhetoric but no substance is the hallmark of racist Trump since day one.
Recommend 0
Sailua Khan
Feb 24, 2020 02:12pm
Can't we invite Trump to Pakistan to deliver a similar speech?
Recommend 0
Saif Zulfiqar
Feb 24, 2020 02:12pm
Neither Trump nor Modi are to be trusted.
Recommend 0
Mustafa Ansari
Feb 24, 2020 02:13pm
Hope he visits Pakistan on his return journey!!
Recommend 0
deva
Feb 24, 2020 02:13pm
Modi means buisness, modi mean decision, modi means progress, modi means peace.
Recommend 0
Salman
Feb 24, 2020 02:13pm
Trump also said US now have good relations with Pakistan. This will deject Indians completely. There was sudden silence when Trump said this lol.
Recommend 0
Malik
Feb 24, 2020 02:14pm
Both of them are good liars.
Recommend 0
Zak
Feb 24, 2020 02:15pm
Trump opened his speech by declaring that he traveled 8,000 miles to deliver the message that “America loves India, America respects India and America will always be faithful and loyal friends to the Indian people. We heard the same in Vietnam, Iran, Afghanistan. Only fools buy into it and never learn.
Recommend 0
JustSaying
Feb 24, 2020 02:15pm
“America loves India, America respects India and America will always be faithful and loyal friends to the Indian people.” America Respects India...we got it..
Recommend 0
uncleji
Feb 24, 2020 02:15pm
Great champion of india true friend of US modi.Modi hai to mumkin hai
Recommend 0
Justice
Feb 24, 2020 02:16pm
Exceeded the expectation so far !!
Recommend 0
Chandan Thakur
Feb 24, 2020 02:17pm
Namaste Trump, Nice speech ...
Recommend 0
Justice
Feb 24, 2020 02:17pm
Excellent personal chemistry between Modi and Trump.
Recommend 0
Zak
Feb 24, 2020 02:17pm
'said the United States has "great relations with Pakistan and with these relations, we hope we will be able to reduce tensions between the countries". Trump kept to his word, he said what he said he would say.
Recommend 0
alamgir
Feb 24, 2020 02:17pm
a vain hope and hot breath or beating about the bush will not reduce the tension between india and pakistan until the J&K issue has been resolved by plebiscite as per the UN resolutions. given the indian persistent obduracy the UN will have to enforce its own resolution as it has done elsewhere. force
Recommend 0
Ravi Chauhan
Feb 24, 2020 02:18pm
A great partnership in the making.
Recommend 0
Justice
Feb 24, 2020 02:18pm
Loved the optics and speeches of 2 leaders with a lot of substance.
Recommend 0
Desi dimag
Feb 24, 2020 02:18pm
No Kashmir mediation offer?
Recommend 0
mr.Netizen
Feb 24, 2020 02:18pm
Two democratic countries hugging each other for betterment of human lives of the universe.
Recommend 0
kp
Feb 24, 2020 02:21pm
Good, DO MORE
Recommend 0
Hemal
Feb 24, 2020 02:21pm
Wow india
Recommend 0
Babu
Feb 24, 2020 02:21pm
What a wonderful reception Modi gave to Trump. Modi is taking India to unprecedented heights in the modern times. Today even USA is openly acknowledging the progress India made in poverty elevation, Economic strength and the Greatness of the nation.Now USA wants to work with India on one of the biggest trade deals and provide best of technology.
Recommend 0
Chris
Feb 24, 2020 02:21pm
Bravo President Trump for promoting peace in South Asia.
Recommend 0
Killer
Feb 24, 2020 02:22pm
Trumps speech says it all
Recommend 0
AK
Feb 24, 2020 02:22pm
Celebration Time.
Recommend 0
Zak
Feb 24, 2020 02:23pm
'said the United States has "a very good relation" with Pakistan and hopes to reduce tensions in the region. Oh, oh!, looks like Wall will be coming down.
Recommend 0
Shailesh thakkar
Feb 24, 2020 02:23pm
Namaste Trump
Recommend 0
Babu
Feb 24, 2020 02:23pm
The best compliment is that Trump openly acknowledging that Modi is a very tough negotiator. Kudos to Modi !!!
Recommend 0
Anti_Corruption_Pakistani
Feb 24, 2020 02:27pm
Don't go by diplomatic statements
Recommend 0
NowWhat
Feb 24, 2020 02:28pm
Namaste Trump! India and US are natural partners.
Recommend 0
Nation
Feb 24, 2020 02:28pm
Headlines everywhere..
Recommend 0
Nirav
Feb 24, 2020 02:29pm
Trump wants a trade deal with Modi, except he's a very tough negotiator. Give and take policy.
Recommend 0
T. M. Reddy
Feb 24, 2020 02:30pm
I was there, it tremendous glimpse for POTUS. It outstanding when compared to any foreign trip, most of them indeed tripped.
Recommend 0
Imtiaz Hunzai (Berlin)
Feb 24, 2020 02:31pm
Trump saying these words Infront of million in Gujrat in favor of Pakistan. Massage is loud and clear to India, You can not spread lies again a country that took the US out of Afghanistan 19 years-long war, or you will be isolated in the world.
Recommend 0
CrisDan
Feb 24, 2020 02:32pm
True.
Recommend 0
Ritesh KS
Feb 24, 2020 02:32pm
The US looks forward to providing India with some of the best and most feared military equipment on the planet to defend its borders, particularly the North and North-East.
Recommend 0
Secular Indian
Feb 24, 2020 02:33pm
India is going to purchase some world's most powerful weapon systems from US.
Recommend 0
Devendir
Feb 24, 2020 02:37pm
US and India share a belief in the divine purpose, and the friendship is natural, beautiful and enduring.
Recommend 0
vasan
Feb 24, 2020 02:38pm
Good speech by Trump, did not hurt Pakistan, while praising India.
Recommend 0
Mahesh
Feb 24, 2020 02:38pm
United States has the biggest Indian diaspora, and his visit to India is to win the second term as President, with the help of Indo-Americans.
Recommend 0
Ordinary
Feb 24, 2020 02:39pm
Quote: “we hope we will be able to reduce tensions between the countries”. Unquote Did president Trump says “between the countries”?
Recommend 0
Joe
Feb 24, 2020 02:39pm
Perhaps alluding to tough negotiations over trade, Trump lightheartedly told the rally crowd: “Everybody loves him, but I will tell you this. He’s very tough.” That is how world's most powerful man thinks of Modi.Reason is simple " Both keep interest of their country first and foremost. Modi does not say " we stand "Behind USA"He says with stand with USA.
Recommend 0
Prakash Jha
Feb 24, 2020 02:43pm
Modi draws parallels between US and India, with Statue of liberty of US and Statue of Unity in India.
Recommend 0
Indian
Feb 24, 2020 02:44pm
USA and India is moving in the right direction and India will do better in coming years. India is going to become a great nation again in future and we Indian just keep doing hard work the way we are doing. Poverty will vanished one day for all the Indian whether they are Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christian or Buddhists etc. Great country will regain its past glory.
Recommend 0
YODA
Feb 24, 2020 02:50pm
International relationships based on self reliance, mutual trust and mutual respect lasts longer and thrives.
Recommend 0
Antara K
Feb 24, 2020 02:51pm
US has always like a true democracy protected its businesses and its citizens by influencing the world, finds India better compared to its arch rival.
Recommend 0
Gaurav Sharma
Feb 24, 2020 02:51pm
I would say that this visit is good for both India and Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Vikky
Feb 24, 2020 02:53pm
India's approach to US as an equal and approaching US diplomatically as a strong nation.
Recommend 0
Arvind
Feb 24, 2020 02:56pm
India does not seek any material benefits with US. But meet to discuss bilateral relationships, global terrorism, international politics, business deals etc.
Recommend 0
JustSaying
Feb 24, 2020 02:56pm
"US has 'very good' relation with Pakistan, hopes for reduced tension in region, Trump says at India rally.." US has very Good Relation with Pakistan..but Better Mutually Beneficial Relations with India...
Recommend 0
ABC
Feb 24, 2020 02:57pm
India is becoming increasingly important for US ans so for the world .
Recommend 0
JustSaying
Feb 24, 2020 03:00pm
"You [Modi] are living proof that with hard work and devotion, Indians can accomplish anything at all, anything they want. The prime minister's is a moving story of an incredible rise," he said." Like the Compliment...
Recommend 0
Omi
Feb 24, 2020 03:00pm
US needs India as much as India needs US.
Recommend 0
Hwh
Feb 24, 2020 03:05pm
So, when Trump is visiting Pakistan?
Recommend 0
Sridhar Raghunath Rao
Feb 24, 2020 03:07pm
Namaste Trump means Salute to Trump, not Welcome Trump
Recommend 0
Kashmiri
Feb 24, 2020 03:10pm
Been there, done it. Now India's turn to partner with US and face the music.
Recommend 0
Rashid
Feb 24, 2020 03:13pm
Considering US as your friend is the biggest illusion, ask any country of the world.
Recommend 0
Atul
Feb 24, 2020 03:13pm
May be Trump or any other future US president will visit Pakistan and praise their PM for the development and progress.
Recommend 0
Mohan Kishore D
Feb 24, 2020 03:14pm
@Scott Adams, its okay, what is your concern and problem.
Recommend 0
CK Rattan
Feb 24, 2020 03:15pm
USA has better relation with India: USA high tech industry is under control by Indians. Indians have more population than Pakistan in USA.
Recommend 0
Terropak
Feb 24, 2020 03:17pm
So what
Recommend 0
Umar Makhdumi
Feb 24, 2020 03:17pm
Trump should have a stop over in Pakistan on his way back from India.
Recommend 0
Pawan
Feb 24, 2020 03:22pm
Democracies flock together. Hence all true democracies are India's friends.
Recommend 0
Vivek Lahore
Feb 24, 2020 03:25pm
Trump will visit pakistan while returning on the air space.
Recommend 0
Amir Indian
Feb 24, 2020 03:25pm
Calling PM Modi a “tough negotiator”, Trump also announced that both the countries are chalking out “the biggest ever trade deals” on his visit to India.
Recommend 0
Ashish
Feb 24, 2020 03:26pm
@Sailua Khan, will. Not come whatever you do
Recommend 0
DelhiResident
Feb 24, 2020 03:27pm
Sad Theatrics, while my beloved Delhi burns
Recommend 0
point of view
Feb 24, 2020 03:30pm
Modi is a tough negotiator - acknowledged by the US. This is what a leader should be - country's interest first.
Recommend 0
Ashish
Feb 24, 2020 03:30pm
@Zak, India aren't .. like mention countries.. yesterday USA wasn't with us still India stand tall... tomorrow if not available no worries
Recommend 0
Mustafa Ansari
Feb 24, 2020 03:35pm
@Imtiaz Hunzai (Berlin), What logic is that???
Recommend 0
k k tiwari
Feb 24, 2020 03:35pm
South Asia will progress with Indo Pak relation and become best regional economy
Recommend 0
Moin
Feb 24, 2020 03:36pm
@Imtiaz Hunzai (Berlin), reason he is desperately trying to find a way out from Afghanistan.
Recommend 0
Shahzad
Feb 24, 2020 03:38pm
The Indians wanted to see Trump on Pakistan bashing spree. They didn’t get it.
Recommend 0
Kris
Feb 24, 2020 03:45pm
@Kashmiri, done it the wrong way, now learn the right way!
Recommend 0
Hani_Layyah
Feb 24, 2020 03:46pm
@deva , Modi means peace ? Are you sure bro ?
Recommend 0
Nick
Feb 24, 2020 03:49pm
Why don't Trump visit Pakistan?
Recommend 0
Sunil Dhiman
Feb 24, 2020 03:51pm
@Zak, neighbor envy owners pride
Recommend 0
RationalBabu
Feb 24, 2020 03:52pm
@Sailua Khan, of course you can!
Recommend 0
RationalBabu
Feb 24, 2020 03:53pm
@Salman, you were, of course there!
Recommend 0
adil108
Feb 24, 2020 03:55pm
We wouldn’t see Trump after next election. Don’t know about Modi.
Recommend 0
RationalBabu
Feb 24, 2020 03:57pm
@alamgir, go and read the Resolutions and act upon them!
Recommend 0
Bipul
Feb 24, 2020 03:58pm
What an event!
Recommend 0
enam
Feb 24, 2020 03:59pm
true businessman
Recommend 0
vorshal
Feb 24, 2020 04:00pm
@Zak, First believe in what you listen to and what you say!
Recommend 0
RationalBabu
Feb 24, 2020 04:01pm
@Imtiaz Hunzai (Berlin), it’s easy to express an opinion when you are living comfortably far away from the reality of home!
Recommend 0
enam
Feb 24, 2020 04:02pm
@deva , Modi means devastating, Modi means divided
Recommend 0
AJo
Feb 24, 2020 04:08pm
@Scott Adams, Is it shocking? This is common sense that interests are permanent not friendship. Pakistan's so many "brothers" are not even supporting it on most of the forums
Recommend 0
Terropak
Feb 24, 2020 04:13pm
Leaders have to diplomatic not like Erdogan and someone else
Recommend 0
Ajay Maheshwari
Feb 24, 2020 04:13pm
Congratulations .
Recommend 0
Carkun
Feb 24, 2020 04:14pm
@deva , and modi means economic downturn.
Recommend 0
Haidari
Feb 24, 2020 04:18pm
@Sailua Khan, why?theres nothing to gain from it, trump is only doing all this for his own benefit and to gain the 5 million indian votes in the usa.
Recommend 0
Husaain-NY
Feb 24, 2020 04:19pm
I like both Modi and Trump. All the love from Pakistan to Mr. Modi who supported Nawaz Sharif,the great Punjabi leader. Punjab loves Mr. Modi. He is a true democrat. Long live Modi.
Recommend 0
pislam
Feb 24, 2020 04:19pm
If america has such good relations with pakistan, why is trump not meeting imran?
Recommend 0
Zak
Feb 24, 2020 04:21pm
@Imtiaz Hunzai (Berlin), Spot on, well said.
Recommend 0
Ashok
Feb 24, 2020 04:22pm
@Scott Adams, check paks humanright revord and other islamic countries too
Recommend 0
AJo
Feb 24, 2020 04:27pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, Show is still going on
Recommend 0
Terropak
Feb 24, 2020 04:35pm
Very good relation that he didn't bother to even drop in even for few hours
Recommend 0
A. RIZVI
Feb 24, 2020 04:36pm
The world's biggest cricket stadium...oh grow up!
Recommend 0
RajaB
Feb 24, 2020 04:47pm
@Scott Adams, And US always supported Pakistan and donated nearly 100 billion dollars because Pakistan has great human rights record, best treatment of minorities and democratic traditions?
Recommend 0
Reader
Feb 24, 2020 04:50pm
@Gaurav kumar, What has mother nature got to do with America's relationship with India?.
Recommend 0
zak
Feb 24, 2020 04:55pm
@Gaurav kumar, Good Luck
Recommend 0
Naxalite
Feb 24, 2020 04:55pm
Trump offered mediation in Kashmir issue
Recommend 0
Shock Home
Feb 24, 2020 05:01pm
@deva , How did you change to 360 degree. Yesterday you Indians were saying that Trump can't do anything against Modi's decission. Now you are saying Modi means peace. Strange!! Will Kashmir issue resolve, what about minorities right in India? Are they Indians or Atanwadi?
Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
Feb 24, 2020 05:01pm
I can already hear Trump claiming there were 7 million people at the rally.
Recommend 0
Hindustani
Feb 24, 2020 05:03pm
@Scott Adams, It loves pakistan too
Recommend 0
john
Feb 24, 2020 05:05pm
@Zak, Are you talking out of your own nation´s experience?
Recommend 0
john
Feb 24, 2020 05:06pm
@alamgir, Who want to reduce the tension? India can afford it
Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
Feb 24, 2020 05:17pm
Perfect example of two leaders pretending they respect each other, fooling the people, words don’t ever change anything, actions do.
Recommend 0
Umar Makhdumi
Feb 24, 2020 05:18pm
President Trump should at least make a brief stop over in Pakistan
Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
Feb 24, 2020 05:20pm
@Gaurav kumar, Here we have two leaders, who have completely ignored the human rights, violated almost every norm, yet they claim to stand for the people, maybe, maybe for their supporters, not everyone. The perfect love hate relationship from two very untrustworthy leaders.
Recommend 0
Dr Vikas Jamwal
Feb 24, 2020 05:23pm
Trump said that Modi is his best friend but a tough negotiator.
Recommend 0
A shah
Feb 24, 2020 05:45pm
This is beautiful
Recommend 0
bozoandpatty
Feb 24, 2020 06:05pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, he has nothing to do with ur group
Recommend 0
Kirti Pandey
Feb 24, 2020 06:24pm
It is but natural that two progressive economies and democracies will seek to partner and proceed ahead.
Recommend 0
Anand Yesu
Feb 24, 2020 06:28pm
@Zak, It seems like Pakistan is the only intelligent country on planet earth.
Recommend 0
Sympathiser
Feb 24, 2020 06:30pm
@Salman, yeah let us take it as a consolation
Recommend 0
Ayaan
Feb 24, 2020 06:34pm
@Gaurav kumar, you are right. we must also go with land linked partner "Russia"
Recommend 0
A shah
Feb 24, 2020 06:37pm
Loved listening to Trump, gave me goose bumps. Feeling so proud!
Recommend 0
kaly
Feb 24, 2020 06:44pm
@Imtiaz Hunzai (Berlin), - India can't be isolated....got it?
Recommend 0
Abdul Muqtadir
Feb 24, 2020 06:51pm
@Zak, heard in Pakistan too, actually more from Pakistani leadership than USA
Recommend 0
Anwar
Feb 24, 2020 06:51pm
Why didn’t Trump visit Pakistan too ? Why is he ignoring us ?
Recommend 0
A shah
Feb 24, 2020 06:55pm
A new india is being born in front of our very eyes
Recommend 0
Anand
Feb 24, 2020 07:03pm
America India True Allies
Recommend 0
deva
Feb 24, 2020 07:07pm
@Carkun, economic slowdown is worldwide and not only india specific. Still India’s growth high. he implemented major reforms which if any other country implemented impact of slowdown will be for years. india growth will increase in coming years forsure
Recommend 0
Shahid
Feb 24, 2020 07:11pm
All about the money. Nothing else!
Recommend 0
Naxalite
Feb 24, 2020 07:17pm
Thankyou Trump for mentioning Pakistan in India!
Recommend 0
Naxalite
Feb 24, 2020 07:18pm
@deva , modi means divisive politics
Recommend 0
Zak
Feb 24, 2020 07:22pm
@Ashish, India is worse than those countries, it is poorer than all those countries Mentioned.
Recommend 0
SDA
Feb 24, 2020 07:29pm
@Kirti Pandey, What India progressive and democratic nation? Say it again
Recommend 0
Humanity prevails
Feb 24, 2020 07:42pm
@Imtiaz Hunzai (Berlin), Ego ego and only ego.
Recommend 0
Santosh
Feb 24, 2020 07:48pm
@Zak, when he deliver his speech in Vietnam,Iran and Afghanistan..
Recommend 0
RationalBabu
Feb 24, 2020 07:55pm
@Kashmiri, you will still do it given the chance!
Recommend 0
Amir Indian
Feb 24, 2020 08:08pm
@Umar Makhdumi, for what
Recommend 0
Hafeez
Feb 24, 2020 08:18pm
@Gaurav kumar, partners for weapons and american goods.
Recommend 0
Siva
Feb 24, 2020 08:22pm
@Sailua Khan, I think you should try.......
Recommend 0
Sindhu
Feb 24, 2020 08:28pm
"good relation" dont take it on face every body knows between US and Pak.
Recommend 0
Lgbtqx
Feb 24, 2020 08:36pm
@Zak, When did Trump travel to Iran.
Recommend 0
Justice First
Feb 24, 2020 08:43pm
Everyone has got his own agenda.See who is more shrewd and take advantage on the other.It is all unnecessary interactions, useless conversation and meaningless friendship.
Recommend 0
Dr. Gurpreet Singh
Feb 24, 2020 08:46pm
US-India relations transcend Presidents and Prime Ministers. Two natural partners.
Recommend 0
Misty
Feb 24, 2020 08:51pm
@Zak, can you quote the references?
Recommend 0
Aaark
Feb 24, 2020 08:51pm
@deva , Peace ???????
Recommend 0
wasim
Feb 24, 2020 08:53pm
And we shall see....
Recommend 0
Naresh
Feb 24, 2020 09:08pm
So, Trump gone to India to discuss 'only' about Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Sudhir
Feb 24, 2020 09:37pm
@Antara K, You mean it is China? That's the arch rival of both India and the US.
Recommend 0
Lahori kid
Feb 24, 2020 09:42pm
@Gaurav kumar, Absolutely, while Trump and Modi are in power.
Recommend 0
Sudhir
Feb 24, 2020 09:43pm
@adil108, You'll probably see Amit Shah after the next election.
Recommend 0
Kashmiri
Feb 24, 2020 09:44pm
@Kris, There is no right way, the only way is the American way. Soon you will realise.
Recommend 0
Lahori kid
Feb 24, 2020 09:46pm
@Prakash Jha, While everyone believes in the Statue of Liberty and what the lady stands for in the United States, millions don't agree with BJP and Modi's statue of Unity in India, only Modi's supporters, please refer to the millions protesting in every city of India.
Recommend 0

