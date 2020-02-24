DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 24, 2020

Crowds gather to greet Trump hours before he lands in India

Reuters | APFebruary 24, 2020

Email

In this Feb 19 file photo, a monkey sits on a hoarding showing India Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump welcoming Trump ahead of his visit to Ahmedabad, India. — AP
In this Feb 19 file photo, a monkey sits on a hoarding showing India Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump welcoming Trump ahead of his visit to Ahmedabad, India. — AP

Crowds were lining up outside a giant stadium in western India on Monday ahead of US President Donald Trump’s first visit to the country during which the two sides will aim to reset relations that have been buffeted by a trade spat.

Trump lands in Ahmedabad, the largest city in Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state of Gujarat, a little before noon local time. A road show and a huge reception is planned in a 110,000-seat cricket stadium, said to be the world’s largest.

Modi, who has built a personal rapport with Trump, is pulling out the stops for Trump’s visit even though a trade deal that Washington was pushing for has run into problems.

Read: ‘We’re not treated very well by India’: Trump raises doubts on trade deal before visit

The rally in Ahmedabad will be a larger version of the “Howdy Modi” rally that Trump and Modi jointly appeared at in Houston to a jubilant crowd of 50,000 Indian Americans last year, where Trump likened Modi to Elvis Presley for his crowd-pulling power.

Many roads were blocked off in Ahmedabad, shops shut and police stationed on rooftops and balconies. School children boarded buses bound for the stadium shouting “We love Trump”. Others were carrying Indian flags.

Trump, who seeks re-election in November, routinely gets the biggest audience of any candidate in the US presidential race, ranging up to 20,000 or so, and he has been grudgingly admiring of Modi’s ability to get a bigger crowd than him.

From Ahmedabad, he heads to Agra for a sunset visit to the iconic Taj Mahal mausoleum, before landing in New Delhi for a summit with Indian officials and business leaders.

But the prospects of resolving a wrangle over trade that led to both countries imposing retaliatory tariffs remains elusive. Indian and US officials have both said progress is unlikely to be made until after the US election.

"I look forward to being with the people of India," Trump said as he left the White House on his first trip to the world's biggest democracy.

"We're going to have many millions and millions of people," he said. "I hear it's going to be a big event, some people say the biggest event they ever had in India. That's what the prime minister told me."

He also tweeted in Hindi ahead of his arrival.

India has been embroiled in protests over its Citizenship Amendment Act. It provides a fast track to naturalisation for some migrants who entered the country illegally while fleeing religious persecution, but excludes Muslims, raising fears that the country is moving toward a religious citizenship test. Passage has prompted large-scale protests and a violent crackdown.

Typically, Trump has not publicly rebuked world leaders for human rights abuses during his overseas trips. But one senior administration official said the US is concerned about the situation and that Trump will tell Modi the world is looking to India to continue to uphold its democratic traditions and respect religious minorities.

Trump is also expected to weigh on occupied Kashmir, which has been under a lockdown since August 5 when India unilaterally annexed the territory. But there is likely to be little public divide between Trump and Modi, two leaders with a similar love of bravado and adoration.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (22)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
HashBrown®
Feb 24, 2020 10:08am
70 years after a subservient Nehru flattered Mountbatten's fragile ego, we have Modi doing the same with Trump. And people say history doesn't repeat itself...(:
Recommend 0
Vikram
Feb 24, 2020 10:12am
China was Indias biggest trade partner. now it is America. India is balancing well. soon china overtake America and again became India's biggest trade partner.
Recommend 0
Hindustani
Feb 24, 2020 10:13am
1.3 billion Indians welcome Trump to India. He is humanity's only hope.
Recommend 0
Hani_Layyah
Feb 24, 2020 10:13am
Wonder if Trump will talk about Kashmir since he often does while interecting with Imran Khan. .
Recommend 0
Umair Karim
Feb 24, 2020 10:14am
Interestingly the monkey is sitting on the Modi's side, even he knows ...
Recommend 0
M. Emad
Feb 24, 2020 10:15am
Welcome to India --- world's largest democracy !
Recommend 0
Hassan
Feb 24, 2020 10:16am
Mr. Modi knows what is in India's interest and will steadfastly follow that course. He doesn't need advice from outside leaders nor is cowed down by threats. Trump has realised that.
Recommend 0
Surya Kant
Feb 24, 2020 10:19am
There is big excitement in India ahead of President Trump visit.
Recommend 0
Rashid
Feb 24, 2020 10:19am
Welcome!!
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Feb 24, 2020 10:22am
No trade deal, schooling on human and minority rights and keeping better relations with Pakistan. Seems bear guys did not bear fruit.
Recommend 0
Desi
Feb 24, 2020 10:23am
Pakistan is more interested
Recommend 0
Boom
Feb 24, 2020 10:23am
Welcome. But the discussion would be to the point, trade and defense. No gibberish like the western neighbor does.
Recommend 0
Desi dimag
Feb 24, 2020 10:23am
Welcome POTUS Trump to incredible India.
Recommend 0
Indian
Feb 24, 2020 10:24am
Missing Dr MMS. This guy is ashamed of the real India and vice versa.
Recommend 0
M. Emad
Feb 24, 2020 10:25am
Indians must be wishing Trump stay quiet the whole tour.
Recommend 0
Indian Muslim
Feb 24, 2020 10:30am
Big reality: Trump just wants India to comply on trade, Muslims rights, Kashmir and buying military hardware for billions. Let that begin.
Recommend 0
Abdul Majeed sheikh
Feb 24, 2020 10:40am
USA and India both are the biggest violators of Human rights, nothing will change in the region no peace no stability
Recommend 0
Ravi Bang
Feb 24, 2020 10:44am
Welcome ...India ....
Recommend 0
Human
Feb 24, 2020 10:47am
Trump is dependent on India, India is not dependent on Trump.
Recommend 0
Bipin
Feb 24, 2020 10:50am
Welcome President Trump.
Recommend 0
Khush Aamdeed
Feb 24, 2020 10:54am
It is a sight to watch.
Recommend 0
T. M. Reddy
Feb 24, 2020 11:01am
Wherever this POTUS went it was a disaster. But, how it is going to be played in the next two days - let us see this Modi+Trump could make any success to make it first successful mission or not. If they can make it successful it will benefit for Trump’s election in November... this can be one played into American psych too....
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated February 24, 2020

Afghanistan deal

It appears that a deal between the Afghan Taliban and the Americans is finally on the horizon.
February 24, 2020

Curtailing ordinances

FORMER Senate chairman Raza Rabbani has sought an amendment to the law dealing with the power of the president to...
February 24, 2020

Underage marriages

IN a reassuring move, a court in Jacobabad recently upheld the law by nullifying the marriage of 15-year-old Naniki...
Updated February 23, 2020

FATF grey list

The stakes are higher, as are the challenges confronting the government.
February 23, 2020

Zainab Alert Bill

REALISING the extent of child abuse in the country, the Senate has done well to review and attempt to improve the...
February 23, 2020

Sanitation talk

AT a recent gathering at Parliament House, speakers highlighted Pakistan’s challenges with regard to sanitation ...