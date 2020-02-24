DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 24, 2020

PIA suspends flights to Beijing till March 15 due to coronavirus scare

Mohammad AsgharUpdated February 24, 2020

The national flag carrier operates its Islamabad-Beijing-Tokyo flight twice a week. — AFP/File
The national flag carrier operates its Islamabad-Beijing-Tokyo flight twice a week. — AFP/File

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has decided to suspend its flights to Beijing till March 15 because of novel coronavirus that has left nearly 2,500 people dead in China.

The national flag carrier operates its Islamabad-Beijing-Tokyo flight twice a week.

PIA spokesman Abdullah Hafeez told Dawn that the airline had decided to suspend its flights due to coronavirus, adding that the operation would be resumed keeping the situation in view.

Earlier, Pakistan had suspended its flight operation to and from China on Jan 30 for three days.

Published in Dawn, February 24th, 2020

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Comments (5)

Ravi-Pune
Feb 24, 2020 08:53am
so CPEC has cancelled then ??
Alright
Feb 24, 2020 09:07am
Iron friend, ironic behaviour!!
KSRana
Feb 24, 2020 09:09am
Left iron brother in trouble, just look back on earlier statements
Anand
Feb 24, 2020 09:28am
If this was true, why did they not evacuate the Pakistani students from Wuhan two weeks ago using PIA aircraft?
reality bites
Feb 24, 2020 09:30am
Not a good show of solidarity
