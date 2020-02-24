World should speak up for women of held Kashmir, says PM Imaran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday urged the world community, especially women, to become voice of resilient Kashmiri women for peace in India-held Jammu and Kashmir.

On his Twitter account, the prime minister referred to observance of Kashmir Women Resistance Day on Feb 23 and said that for seven decades, Indian forces had committed war crimes against women in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

“Their sufferings have multiplied after 5th August siege by the [Indian Prime Minister Narendra] Modi’s government,” he added.

The Kashmiri Women Resistance Day is observed to remember the iconic struggle of the survivors of mass rape and torture in the twin villages of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir — Kunan and Poshpora — in 1991 against the brutal and illegal occupation of the region by the Indian forces.

Published in Dawn, February 24th, 2020