DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 24, 2020

PIA plane’s door opens during landing

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated February 24, 2020

Email

Passengers on board a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight from Islamabad to Sukkur were shocked when plane’s door opened during landing on Sunday. — Wikimedia Commons/File
Passengers on board a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight from Islamabad to Sukkur were shocked when plane’s door opened during landing on Sunday. — Wikimedia Commons/File

RAWALPINDI: Passengers on board a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight from Islamabad to Sukkur were shocked when plane’s door opened during landing on Sunday.

One of the female passengers on board the Sukkur flight told Dawn by telephone that the ATR’s flight was landing at the airport when its emergency door opened.

She said: “It all happened when the plane touched down the runway. As the door opened, all the passengers on board started screaming while some of them started making video with the cell phone as it looked that it was not a serious thing for them.”

She further said that nobody had touched the door or attempted to open it. “Thanks God, it didn’t happen in the mid-air,” she said.

Spokesman for PIA Abdullah Hafeez said inquiry into the incident has been initiated. He said the ATR planes door opens from inside the aircraft.

While commenting on today’s incident at Sukkur Airport, the spokesman said the plane’s door opened when a passenger touched its handle while getting up from his seat.

However, he didn’t reveal the name of the passenger.

The PIA flight PK-631 took off from Islamabad International Airport for Sukkur at 3pm on Sunday.

Published in Dawn, February 24th, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
M. Emad
Feb 24, 2020 10:08am
PIA is a loss-making airlines.
Recommend 0
jonaid
Feb 24, 2020 10:29am
PIA should sacrifice a lamb after this incident
Recommend 0
Salaria Ahmad ka Abba
Feb 24, 2020 10:30am
Good at least it was not Pilots door :)
Recommend 0
Javed
Feb 24, 2020 10:43am
So much for ‘impeccable maintenance’
Recommend 0
Khush Aamdeed
Feb 24, 2020 10:45am
Even bus service has better quality standards
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated February 24, 2020

Afghanistan deal

It appears that a deal between the Afghan Taliban and the Americans is finally on the horizon.
February 24, 2020

Curtailing ordinances

FORMER Senate chairman Raza Rabbani has sought an amendment to the law dealing with the power of the president to...
February 24, 2020

Underage marriages

IN a reassuring move, a court in Jacobabad recently upheld the law by nullifying the marriage of 15-year-old Naniki...
Updated February 23, 2020

FATF grey list

The stakes are higher, as are the challenges confronting the government.
February 23, 2020

Zainab Alert Bill

REALISING the extent of child abuse in the country, the Senate has done well to review and attempt to improve the...
February 23, 2020

Sanitation talk

AT a recent gathering at Parliament House, speakers highlighted Pakistan’s challenges with regard to sanitation ...