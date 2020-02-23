Lahore Qalandars 135-4 after 16 overs in faceoff against Islamabad United

Lahore Qalandars are 135-4 after 16 overs in their Pakistan Super League 2020 clash against Islamabad United at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on Sunday.

Qalandars got off to a fiery start as opener Fakhar Zaman (33) struck a spectacular boundary on the very first ball of the innings. Zaman was supported by Chris Lynn (11), who was dismissed by Musa in the third over.

Lynn was replaced by Mohammad Hafeez.

Zaman was the second casualty of the day and was bowled by United skipper Shadab Khan in the 11th over.

Earlier, Islamabad United had won the toss and elected to field.

Islamabad United won their second match of the season against Multan Sultans by 8 wickets on Saturday. A day earlier, Lahore Qalandars had lost their first match of PSL 2020 against the Sultans.

Squads

Islamabad United: Shadab Khan (c), Colin Munro, Luke Ronchi, Colin Ingram, Dawid Malan, Hussain Talat, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Ammad Butt, Ahmed Saifi Abdullah, Musa Khan

Lahore Qalandars: Sohail Akhtar (c), Chris Lynn, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Dane Vilas, David Weise, Samit Patel, Mohammad Faizan Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Usman Shinwari

More to follow