'The women of Pakistan stand with the daughters, sisters and mothers of Kashmir': SAPM Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Sunday that February 23 is the day to salute the daughters of Kashmir who sacrificed their husbands in the struggle for the freedom of Kashmir.

She was addressing the media after a convention of the PTI's office-bearers from central Punjab in Lahore.

"It is a day to condemn the atrocities of the Indian government and how the women of Kashmir were dishonoured as a group.

"It is the day to tell the world again that our sisters who have been protesting in Shaheen Bagh for the past 60 days, those protesting in India ... it is the day to tell our daughters, sisters and mothers in Kashmir that the daughters, sisters and mothers of Pakistan are with them and they will not leave them helpless," she added.

"The day is not far when the shackles of slavery will be broken and they will see the sun of freedom rising over Kashmir."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan in a post on Twitter urged the "world community, especially the women to become the voice of resilient Kashmiri women in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir".

Nawaz Sharif's health

The SAPM also questioned former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's health and said that "we know what this mysterious illness is that world-renowned doctors in London are unable to prescribe something for."

"The real name of this illness is distance from power," she said, adding that "when they are in power, they live healthy lives in Pakistan and rule over the country like kings but when people vote them out of power, every kind of illness surrounds them."

Referring to the absence of the Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif, Awan said that he should return to Pakistan amid the "drought in the leadership of PMLN and the season of silence in the party".

Responding to a question about the large number of people who attended a regional-level convention of the party, she said: "the people are aware that they have only one messiah who can take them away from the control of these two [PPP and PMLN] families and set Pakistan in the right direction.

[Bilawal Bhutto Zaradari] talked about six months ... these boasts of six months are the boasts of madmen. These six months will come again and again ... you will have to tolerate them."