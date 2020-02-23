Daren Sammy 'truly honoured' to receive Nishan-e-Pakistan

DAWN.COM

The West Indian cricketer and captain of Peshawar Zalmi, Darren Sammy, tweeted on Sunday that he is "truly honoured" to be given the country's highest civil award Nishan-e-Pakistan. — Photo courtesy Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) Media Department Twitter
West Indian cricketer and Peshawar Zalmi captain Darren Sammy tweeted on Sunday that he is "truly honoured" to be given Nishan-e-Pakistan — the country's highest civil award.

He also thanked Pakistan for the "love that you have shown us", adding that "they [the foreign players] only wanted Pakistanis to "experience cricket at home".

Earlier, the Pakistan Cricket Board had announced in a tweet on Saturday that Sammy will be given Nishan-e-Pakistan and honorary citizenship on March 23 for his "invaluable contribution to Pakistani cricket".

Sammy is currently in Pakistan to participate in the Pakistan Super League 2020, where he is leading Peshawar Zalmi.

