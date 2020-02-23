DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 23, 2020

Pakistanis won't be allowed to go to Iran until coronavirus crisis is dealt with: Balochistan govt spokesman

Ismail Sasoli | Syed Ali Shah | Javed HussainUpdated February 23, 2020

Email

About 5,000 pilgrims are currently in Iran. — AFP/File
About 5,000 pilgrims are currently in Iran. — AFP/File

Pakistanis will not be allowed to travel to Iran until the coronavirus crisis is sorted out, Balochistan government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani announced on Sunday, as the number of casualties from the disease in the neighbouring country rose to eight.

He added that Pakistani pilgrims who are currently in Iran will return in March. Shahwani said that the Iranian government had been requested to allow pilgrims to stay in Iran until next month.

About 5,000 pilgrims are currently in Iran.

Shahwani said that the Balochistan government had taken immediate preventive measures after receiving reports that coronavirus cases had been detected in Iran. He said that 10,000 face masks had been sent in areas near the Pakistan-Iran border and all hospitals have been alerted.

Pakistan also temporarily closed its border with Iran at Taftan on Sunday morning.

Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langove told DawnNewsTV that the border was temporarily closed by the authorities in light of reports of coronavirus deaths in Iran.

"Yes we have closed the border," Langove confirmed.

The Balochistan government has also imposed a ban on the travel of pilgrims from Pakistan into Iran by road and has asked the provincial home department to coordinate with other provinces in this regard.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Alyani has also directed the provincial disaster management authority to establish a 100-bed tent hospital at the Pak-Iran border crossing in Taftan to cope with an emergency situation.

Assistant Commissioner of Taftan Najeebullah Qambrani said the screening of those pilgrims staying at Pakistan House has started.

He added that preparations for setting up the 100-bed tent hospital in Taftan have also started and a team of doctors has arrived from Islamabad.

Meanwhile, Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri spoke to Iranian authorities about measures being taken to protect pilgrims from the novel coronavirus. A statement by the Religious Affairs Ministry said that Haq is also in touch with religious scholars and tour groups in order to design a policy to protect the pilgrims from the disease.

The statement added that "joint teams had been constituted to protect pilgrims, travelling through the Taftan border, from the coronavirus".

"We stand by our Chinese brothers in this time of difficulty," the statement quoted Haq as saying.

Separately, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza held a meeting in Islamabad, where he was briefed on the situation in Iran. Dr Mirza said that the government was equipped to deal with "any eventuality of coronavirus outbreak", Radio Pakistan reported.

The prime minister's aide said that teams have been posted across the Taftan border, where all passengers entering Pakistan are being screened.

Furthermore, passengers were being screened at major airports in Karachi, Lahore and Quetta, he said.

The Balochistan government had earlier imposed an emergency in all bordering districts with Iran with immediate effect.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday also contacted Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Alyani and discussed options to stop the virus from entering the country. He told the chief minister to take all protective measures in the province along the Pak-Iran border.

Alyani had said that he was supervising all safety measures taken by the provincial government.

Dr Mirza had also reached out to the Balochistan chief minister and assured all help and cooperation to the provincial government.

Sanjrani issues 5-point directive

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani issued a five-point directive to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Pakistan, which called for closing off of the Pakistan-Iran border or increased regulation at border crossing points.

He further said that a health emergency be imposed in areas near the border.

Turkey, too, will close its border with Iran as a precautionary measure to halt the potential spread of coronavirus, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said. All highways and railways will be closed as of 5pm (local time) on Sunday and flights from Iran suspended, he told reporters.

Iran casualties

The COVID-19 outbreak has claimed the lives of eight people in Iran since Wednesday. Authorities have ordered as a "preventive measure" the closure of schools, universities and other educational centres in 14 provinces across the country from Sunday.

The outbreak in Iran has centred on the holy city of Qom, where officials say travellers from China brought the new coronavirus.

Iranian health ministry's spokesperson Kianoush Jahanpour added that out 15 newly confirmed cases, seven were in Qom, while four were in the capital, Tehran.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif extended condolences over the deaths of the Iranian people and demanded the Balochistan government to take precautionary measures

Additional input from The Associated Press, Nadir Guramani and Reuters.

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (18)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
PmikFanClubHeadOfPak
Feb 23, 2020 03:03pm
Great decision by pm khan. It will prevent other mishaps as well
Recommend 0
Bilal Ahamed
Feb 23, 2020 03:06pm
Good. Close all borders. Saving people's lives is more important than doing trade. China couldn't handle it eleven being resourceful, if someone is infected here, it will be disaster for Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Chirag
Feb 23, 2020 03:10pm
Did close China border ?
Recommend 0
Shantanu Malpathak
Feb 23, 2020 03:15pm
Iran will certainly not like that
Recommend 0
Ahmed khan lehri
Feb 23, 2020 03:19pm
Good job
Recommend 0
Mandeep
Feb 23, 2020 03:21pm
China has 2400 coronavirus deaths, so is the border with China closed?
Recommend 0
Nation
Feb 23, 2020 03:26pm
Why? Open this also to show solidarity.
Recommend 0
Ayesha
Feb 23, 2020 03:41pm
@Chirag, yes what about the China border? Has that been closed down?
Recommend 0
Desi jat
Feb 23, 2020 03:50pm
@Mandeep, they won't,no money no honey.
Recommend 0
Asif A. Shah
Feb 23, 2020 03:51pm
A necessary step by our PM. After all, he is vigilant about the important issues affecting the Pakistani people.
Recommend 0
SATT
Feb 23, 2020 03:57pm
Everybody knows what's the reason.
Recommend 0
Dipankar
Feb 23, 2020 04:15pm
China border closed as well????
Recommend 0
Dr. Gonorrhea
Feb 23, 2020 04:21pm
Make the border virus proof.
Recommend 0
candy
Feb 23, 2020 04:25pm
So why haven't we closed our border with China - the country where almost two thousand have died and is the nexus of this virus? Answer - our leaders are too busy protecting China's reputation vs protecting Pakistan.
Recommend 0
A shah
Feb 23, 2020 04:27pm
Close CPEC
Recommend 0
Simba
Feb 23, 2020 04:28pm
Dont want to stand behind Iran?
Recommend 0
MG
Feb 23, 2020 04:34pm
We must not close the border and show solidarity with our Muslim brothers in need. What will OIC and Ummah think if we ditch them now.
Recommend 0
Mukil Vasnik
Feb 23, 2020 04:50pm
What about China border? Has that been closed down?
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Shelterless in Karachi

Shelterless in Karachi

Every day is a struggle for the shelterless in Karachi, but they make do and find ways to survive.

Opinion

Skin on the line

Skin on the line

Irfan Husain
Secular protesters are godless people undeserving of sympathy while others are seen as doing their religious duty.

Editorial

Updated February 23, 2020

FATF grey list

The stakes are higher, as are the challenges confronting the government.
February 23, 2020

Zainab Alert Bill

REALISING the extent of child abuse in the country, the Senate has done well to review and attempt to improve the...
February 23, 2020

Sanitation talk

AT a recent gathering at Parliament House, speakers highlighted Pakistan’s challenges with regard to sanitation ...
Updated February 22, 2020

Attorney general fiasco

These are not trivial matters and there needs to be cohesion in government ranks.
February 22, 2020

Attacks in Germany

ONCE again, terror has reared its ugly head in the Western world, as a gunman opened fire on two sheesha lounges in...
February 22, 2020

Umar Akmal saga

FOR the umpteenth time, right-handed batsman Umar Akmal appears to have brought the gentleman’s game into...