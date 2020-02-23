DAWN.COM

Quetta Gladiators 67-3 after 10 overs in match against Karachi Kings

Dawn.comUpdated February 23, 2020

Spectators cheer for Karachi Kings in clash against Quetta Gladiators at National Stadium, Karachi. — Photo courtesy PSL Twitter account
Quetta Gladiators maintain upper hand as Kings lose wickets in quick succession. — Photo courtesy PSL Twitter account
Karachi Kings won the toss on Sunday and opted to bat first against Quetta Gladiators in their PSL 2020 match at National Stadium, Karachi. — DawnNewsTV
Quetta Gladiators are 67-3 after ten overs in their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 clash against Karachi Kings at National Stadium, Karachi on Sunday.

The defending PSL champions are chasing a modest target of 157 runs set by Karachi Kings.

The Gladiators faced an early setback after their opening batsman Shane Watson was run out by Chris Jordan in the sixth over.

They then lost two wickets in quick succession when Jason Roy was clean-bowled by Arshad Iqbal and Ahmed Shehzad was caught by Jordan off Kings' skipper Imad Wasim's bowling in the very next over.

Karachi Kings' innings

The Kings wrapped up their innings at 156 at the loss of nine wickets. Defending champions Gladiators maintained an upper hand by restricting runs and picking up quick wickets.

Mohammad Hasnain took three wickets for 33 in his four overs. With 29 runs of 27 balls, Alex Hales was Kings' highest scorer.

Babar Azam helped the team put early runs on the scoreboard before being bowled out at 26. Sharjeel Khan was also sent back to the stands for just six runs.

CS Delport (22) fell to Sohail Khan in the 10th over, while Hales was ousted by Hasnain in the 14th over.

Karachi Kings skipper Imad Wasim (8) was run out by Gladiators' captain Sarfaraz Ahmed in the 17th over.

Hasnain had earlier gotten rid of Chadwick Walton, who only scored one run.

Earlier, the Karachi Kings won the toss and opted to bat first.

The Kings won their first match of the fifth edition of PSL after defeating Peshawar Zalmi by 10 runs on Friday.

The Gladiators secured their first win in the opening match of PSL 2020 against Islamabad United. On Saturday, however, they were defeated by Zalmi by six wickets.

Squads:

Karachi Kings: Imad Wasim (c), Aamer Yamin, Ali Khan, Arshad Iqbal, Awais Zia, Babar Azam, Cameron Delport, Alex Hales, Iftikhar Ahmed, Chris Jordan, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Sharjeel Khan, Umaid Asif, Umer Khan, Usama Mir, Chadwick Walton

Quetta Gladiators: Sarfaraz Ahmed (c), Shane Watson, Abdul Nasir, Ahmed Shehzad, Ahsan Ali, Arish Ali Khan, Azam Khan, Ben Cutting, Fawad Ahmed, Khurram Manzoor, Tymal Mills, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Keemo Paul, Jason Roy, Sohail Khan, Umar Akmal

PSL2020
Sport

Comments (2)

Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Feb 23, 2020 02:14pm
Quetta Gladiators (The real Karachi team) Vs ARY Kings (The so called Karachi team). All the best Quetta Gladiators.
Recommend 0
Amir Indian
Feb 23, 2020 02:25pm
How many spectators ?
Recommend 0

