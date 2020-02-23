Karachi Kings 73-2 after ten overs in PSL clash against Quetta Gladiators

Karachi Kings are 109-5 after 16 overs in their Pakistan Super League 2020 clash against Quetta Gladiators at National Stadium, Karachi on Sunday.

Babar Azam helped the team put early runs on the scoreboard before being bowled out at 26. Sharjeel Khan was also sent back to the stands for just six runs.

CS Delport (22) fell to Sohail Khan in the 10th over, while Alex Hales (29) was ousted by Mohammad Hasnain in the 14th over.

Hasnain had earlier gotten rid of Chadwick Walton, who only scored one run.

Earlier, the Karachi Kings won the toss and opted to bat first.

The Kings won their first match of the fifth edition of PSL after defeating Peshawar Zalmi by 10 runs on Friday.

The Gladiators secured their first win in the opening match of PSL 2020 against Islamabad United. On Saturday, however, they were defeated by Zalmi by six wickets.

Squads:

Karachi Kings: Imad Wasim (c), Aamer Yamin, Ali Khan, Arshad Iqbal, Awais Zia, Babar Azam, Cameron Delport, Alex Hales, Iftikhar Ahmed, Chris Jordan, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Sharjeel Khan, Umaid Asif, Umer Khan, Usama Mir, Chadwick Walton

Quetta Gladiators: Sarfaraz Ahmed (c), Shane Watson, Abdul Nasir, Ahmed Shehzad, Ahsan Ali, Arish Ali Khan, Azam Khan, Ben Cutting, Fawad Ahmed, Khurram Manzoor, Tymal Mills, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Keemo Paul, Jason Roy, Sohail Khan, Umar Akmal