PM Imran emphasises importance of tree plantation during visit to Mianwali

Dawn.comUpdated February 23, 2020

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday said that the importance of tree plantation for the future of the country should be taught to the youth in schools across Pakistan. — DawnNewsTV
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday arrived in Kundian, Mianwali to inaugurate the spring tree plantation drive. — DawnNewsTV
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday said that the importance of tree plantation for the future of the country should be taught to the youth in schools across Pakistan.

The premier was addressing an event after arriving in Kundian, Mianwali to inaugurate the spring tree plantation drive.

"I want all the people of Piplan especially the youth to listen to me carefully because your youth don't yet realise the importance of tree plantation for Pakistan.

"I want that the importance of this (tree plantation) for Pakistan's future is taught as a subject to children in school," he said.

He recalled that when he came to Mianwali in his childhood there was a jungle in Kundian but today when he viewed the area from his helicopter he could see no trees.

"And the people of Pakistan don't know the importance of jungles," he said.

"We don't know the blessings God has given us. How many of you know that God has given Pakistan 12 seasons? How many countries have 12 seasons? Every sort of thing and fruit can grow in Pakistan."

He said that often goods such as sugar and vegetables become expensive in Pakistan.

"In this country, things should never become expensive because with the land we have been given and the water and seasons we have been given, we should be providing these products to the world.

"There should never a shortage of anything here. It is our fault that we did not make the correct use of the blessings God have given us (Pakistan)."

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran received a briefing of the spring tree plantation drive. Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar is also accompanying the premier.

According to Radio Pakistan, the premier will also attend the convocation of Namal university as chief guest.

In a recent interview to Belgium-based TV network VRT, replying to a question on climate change, the prime minister said his government had set targets of 10 billion tree plantation in Pakistan, which would improve environment and forest cover and bring back wildlife.

He, however, pointed out that Pakistan was also likely to be affected by climate change more than other countries because the country depended on rivers and 80pc of water in its rivers came from glaciers.

“Because of global warming, these glaciers are melting fast and that is a big worry for us,” he added.

