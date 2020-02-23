IHC wants cabinet to decide on students stranded in China

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Saturday issued directions to the ministries of National Health Services (NHS) and the Foreign Affairs to place the representations of the students stranded in China as well as of their parents before the federal cabinet.

IHC Chief Justice expressed the hope that since the federal government appears to be vigilant, therefore, the authorities will take adequate steps to address the grievances of the students as well as their families.

When the court resumed the hearing on Saturday, the petitioner advocate Niaz Brohi said despite the court’s directions the government authorities did not take any step to satisfy the parents.

The parents of the children also informed the court that the government officials had categorically refused to bring back the students.

The representative of the ministry of foreign affairs informed the court that the Pakistani embassy in Beijing was in touch with 1,300 students residing in different cities of China and taking proper care of them.

Justice Minallah observed that since the issue falls in foreign jurisdiction and it is also a policy matter, therefore, the court has certain limitation.

He, however, observed that the court may facilitate the parents to the extent of implementation of the policy decisions taken by the government in this regard.

Subsequently, he directed the government authorities to evolve a mechanism to establish parents contact with their children in China.

He said it was the responsibility of the state to take care of its citizen in Pakistan and in the foreign jurisdiction.

“I am quite hopeful that the federal cabinet would take appropriate actions to address the grievances of the families,” Justice Minallah remarked.

The court adjourned further hearing in this matter till Feb 28.

Last Wednesday, the families of the students held a protest seeking evacuation of Pakistanis from China, rejecting arguments by special assistants to the prime minister Syed Zulfiqar Bukhari and Dr Zafar Mirza.

They blocked Margalla Road in F-8 and said they would continue to protest and hold a sit-in outside the Chinese embassy and outside ministries if their concerns were not addressed.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services (NHS) Dr Zafar Mirza revealed on Thursday that 470,000 passengers have been screened at ports of entry across the country by trained health officers.

An outbreak of a novel coronavirus named COVID-19 was first reported in Wuhan, China, on Dec 31, 2019. The WHO is working with global experts, governments and partners to prevent the spread of this outbreak.

Published in Dawn, February 23rd, 2020