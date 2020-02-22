DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 23, 2020

Islamabad United cruise to 8-wicket victory over Multan Sultans in PSL 2020 clash

Dawn.comUpdated February 22, 2020

Email

Islamabad United pacer Amad Butt, centre, celebrates with teammate after taking the wicket of Multan Sultans batsman James Vince, left, at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. — AP
Islamabad United pacer Amad Butt, centre, celebrates with teammate after taking the wicket of Multan Sultans batsman James Vince, left, at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. — AP
Islamabad United won the toss and elected to bowl first against Multan Sultans. — DawnNewsTV
Islamabad United won the toss and elected to bowl first against Multan Sultans. — DawnNewsTV

Luke Ronchi's blistering 74-run knock helped Islamabad United defeat Multan Sultans by eight wickets in their 2020 Pakistan Super League match at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.

United, who were chasing a target of 165 runs set for them by the Sultans, reached their goal comfortably with 20 balls to spare.

Their two losses were Colin Munro (50 off 32), who was bowled out by Shahid Afridi, and player of the match Ronchi, who stumbled only in the 17th over after taking his side to just runs away from victory with his brilliant 45-ball 74.

Earlier, after being sent in to bat, the Sultans finished with a score of 164-8 at the end of their allotted 20 overs.

The Shan Masood-led team had started off its batting strong, amassing 31 runs at the end of five overs without any losses.

In the sixth over, however, skipper Shan was caught by Muhammad Musa off Faheem Ashraf.

The 10th over brought more trouble for the Sultans, with Amad Butt dismissing both Moeen Ali and Rilee Rossouw. Butt went on to also claim the wickets of JM Vince and Sohail Tanvir.

United earlier won the toss and elected to bowl first against the Sultans.

This was the fifth fixture of the fifth edition of PSL.

In the opening match of the tournament, two-time champions United were defeated by Quetta Gladiators by three wickets. Underdogs Sultans, meanwhile, won their encounter with Lahore Qalandars by five wickets on Friday.

Teams:

Islamabad United: C Munro, L Ronchi†, DJ Malan, Hussain Talat, CA Ingram, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan (C), Faheem Ashraf, Amad Butt, Muhammad Musa, Akif Javed

Multan Sultans: Shan Masood (C), JM Vince, MM Ali, RR Rossouw, Zeeshan Ashraf†, Khushdil Shah, Shahid Afridi, Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Ilyas, Imran Tahir, Mohammad Irfan

PSL2020
Sport

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Skin on the line

Skin on the line

Secular protesters are godless people undeserving of sympathy while others are seen as doing their religious duty.

Editorial

Updated February 22, 2020

Attorney general fiasco

These are not trivial matters and there needs to be cohesion in government ranks.
February 22, 2020

Attacks in Germany

ONCE again, terror has reared its ugly head in the Western world, as a gunman opened fire on two sheesha lounges in...
February 22, 2020

Umar Akmal saga

FOR the umpteenth time, right-handed batsman Umar Akmal appears to have brought the gentleman’s game into...
February 21, 2020

‘Honour’ in shame

A RECENT report by the Sindh Police has put into perspective the extent to which our society — including the...
February 21, 2020

Development cuts

THE austerity measures imposed by the government for the current fiscal year has compelled it to significantly slash...
Updated February 21, 2020

A humanitarian response

Citizens can't just be abandoned in a foreign land indefinitely. A plan for their repatriation must be announced soon.