PSL 2020: Quetta Gladiators 67-2 at the end of 10 overs against Peshawar Zalmi

Quetta Gladiators managed to surpass the 50 run mark, scoring 67 runs at a loss of two wickets at the end of 10 overs against Peshawar Zalmi in the fourth game of the Pakistan Super League fixture at Karachi's National Stadium.

Gladiators' Shane Watson was the first casualty early on in the day, managing to score only eight runs from 10 balls before being sent back to the pavilion by Wahab Riaz. Meanwhile, Ahmed Shehzad was also sent packing, scoring 12 runs from 12 balls.

Peshawar Zalmi on Saturday had won the toss and decided to field first in the fourth game of Pakistan Super League 2020. The match will be played at Karachi's National Stadium.

Captain Darren Sammy, after winning the toss, said that the pitch has been favouring bowlers and thus the team will bowl first.

Gladiators' captain Sarfaraz Ahmed said that he would have chosen to bowl first as well, but now his team will try and put up a big total and defend it at the second inning.

Teams

Peshawar Zalmi

Tom Banton

Liam Livingstone

Kamran Akmal

Haider Ali

Mohammad Mohsin

Shoaib Malik

Darren Sammy

Liam Dawson

Wahab Riaz

Hasan Ali

Rahat Ali

Quetta Gladiators

Jason Roy

Ahmed Shehzad

Shane Watson

Abdul Nasir

Sarfaraz Ahmed (C and wk)

Mohammad Nawaz

Ben Cutting, Azam Khan

Sohail Khan

Mohammad Hasnain

Fawad Ahmed

More to follow