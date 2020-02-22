DAWN.COM

Kamral Akmal hits first PSL 5 ton as Peshawar Zalmi clinch 6-wicket victory over Gladiators

Dawn.comUpdated February 22, 2020

Gladiators' Shane Watson was the first casualty of the day. — PSL Twitter
Captain Darren Sammy, after winning the toss, said that the pitch has been favouring bowlers and thus the team will bowl first. — DawnNewsTV
Peshawar Zalmi clinched a 6-wicket victory over the Quetta Gladiators in the fourth match of the Pakistan Super League 2020 at Karachi's National Stadium on Saturday.

Zalmi star Kamran Akmal scored the first century of the tournament, getting 101 runs from 54 balls on the scoreboard before stumbling on the 55th delivery.

The Gladiators had set Zalmi a 149-run target at the end of the first innings.

Jason Roy was the highest scorer for the Gladiators taking 73 runs from 57 balls not out, keeping a steady head till the end of the first innings.

Gladiators' Shane Watson was the first casualty early on in the day, managing to score only eight runs from 10 balls before being sent back to the pavilion by Wahab Riaz. Meanwhile, Ahmed Shehzad was also sent packing, scoring 12 runs from 12 balls.

Peshawar Zalmi had earlier won the toss and decided to field first in the fourth game of Pakistan Super League 2020.

Captain Darren Sammy, after winning the toss, said that the pitch has been favouring bowlers and thus the team will bowl first.

Gladiators' captain Sarfaraz Ahmed said that he would have chosen to bowl first as well, but that his team would try and put up a big total and defend it in the second innings.

Teams

Peshawar Zalmi

  • Tom Banton
  • Liam Livingstone
  • Kamran Akmal
  • Haider Ali
  • Mohammad Mohsin
  • Shoaib Malik
  • Darren Sammy
  • Liam Dawson
  • Wahab Riaz
  • Hasan Ali
  • Rahat Ali

Quetta Gladiators

  • Jason Roy
  • Ahmed Shehzad
  • Shane Watson
  • Abdul Nasir
  • Sarfaraz Ahmed (C and wk)
  • Mohammad Nawaz
  • Ben Cutting, Azam Khan
  • Sohail Khan
  • Mohammad Hasnain
  • Fawad Ahmed
