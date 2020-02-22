Darren Sammy to be given honourary citizenship on March 23, says PCB

West Indian star and captain of Peshawar Zalmi, Darren Sammy, will be given the highest civil award — Nishan-e-Pakistan — and honourary citizenship of Pakistan by President Arif Alvi on March 23, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Saturday.

In a tweet, the PCB's media department announced that citizenship will be conferred on Sammy for his "invaluable contribution to cricket in Pakistan".

Sammy is currently in Pakistan to participate in the Pakistan Super League 2020, where he is leading Peshwar Zalmi.

On February 19, the team's owner Javed Afridi had said the franchise had put in a request to the president to grant the Zalmi skipper honorary citizenship of Pakistan and requested PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani to pursue it personally so that the application is approved.