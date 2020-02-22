DAWN.COM

Darren Sammy to be given honourary citizenship on March 23, says PCB

Dawn.comUpdated February 22, 2020

Darren Sammy is currently in Pakistan to participate in the Pakistan Super League 2020, where he is playing for Peshwar Zalmi. — Photo courtesy PCB Media Department Twitter
Darren Sammy is currently in Pakistan to participate in the Pakistan Super League 2020, where he is playing for Peshwar Zalmi. — Photo courtesy PCB Media Department Twitter

West Indian star and captain of Peshawar Zalmi, Darren Sammy, will be given the highest civil award — Nishan-e-Pakistan — and honourary citizenship of Pakistan by President Arif Alvi on March 23, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Saturday.

In a tweet, the PCB's media department announced that citizenship will be conferred on Sammy for his "invaluable contribution to cricket in Pakistan".

Sammy is currently in Pakistan to participate in the Pakistan Super League 2020, where he is leading Peshwar Zalmi.

On February 19, the team's owner Javed Afridi had said the franchise had put in a request to the president to grant the Zalmi skipper honorary citizenship of Pakistan and requested PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani to pursue it personally so that the application is approved.

Keshav
Feb 22, 2020 12:23pm
Laughable!!
Dinomite
Feb 22, 2020 12:24pm
Bye bye IPL
Abdul Nasir Mughal
Feb 22, 2020 12:26pm
Very good gesture from Pakistan. Salute Darrel Sammy Khan Saheb. You are in the hearts of 220 million brave Pakistanis. Pakistanis are famous for their frienship. Live Long Pakistan. Darrel Sammy Khan Zindabad.Pakhair Raghlay
Pak lover
Feb 22, 2020 12:35pm
well done PCB.
Nadeemghuman
Feb 22, 2020 12:37pm
He deserves and more of a Pakistani then the most.
