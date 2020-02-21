PM Imran forms 3-member committee to probe sugar crisis
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday constituted a three-member committee to probe the recent countrywide hike in sugar prices.
According to a document issued by the Prime Minister's Office, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, the committee will comprise the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) director general, a representative of the Intelligence Bureau not below grade 20/21, and the Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment director general.
Read more: Sugar, wheat crises due to govt's negligence, acknowledges PM Imran
Some of the key points the committee will investigate include:
- Whether the [sugar] production this year was low as compared to last year. Was low production the primary reason for the increase in price?;
- Did the mills purchase sugarcane at exorbitantly higher prices than the minimum support price? If yes, then reasons thereof;
- Reasons for mills not purchasing sugarcane, for a limited period of a few weeks, from the farmers and its impact, if any, on sugar prices;
- Market manipulation/cartelisation by sugar mills, if any;
- Impact of forward contracts on the prices of sugar and whether any malafide is involved;
- Hoarding at the wholesale or retail level and within sugar mills vis-à-vis stocks of last year;
- Was the sugar export justified? Any subsidy given on export and its impact with potential beneficiaries;
- Role of various stakeholders including government institutions and private sector in increase in sugar prices.
"The committee will also identify and fix responsibility, if any, on any individual/officer/organisation, including any purported benefit to a private party, besides suggesting a way forward for future course of action," the statement read.
On February 7, the premier had approved a summary to ban the export of sugar and to allow the import of 300,000 tonnes sugar through the private sector in a bid to stabilise domestic prices.
Subsequently, on February 10, the Economic Coordination Committee of the cabinet greenlighted the prime minister's decision to ban sugar exports but decided against importing sugar.
Comments (0)