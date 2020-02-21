DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 21, 2020

Global watchdog places Iran on terrorism financing blacklist

ReutersFebruary 21, 2020

Email

A global dirty money watchdog has placed Iran on its blacklist after the country failed to comply with international anti-terrorism financing norms. — Reuters/File
A global dirty money watchdog has placed Iran on its blacklist after the country failed to comply with international anti-terrorism financing norms. — Reuters/File

A global dirty money watchdog on Friday placed Iran on its blacklist for "failing to comply with international anti-terrorism financing norms".

The decision comes after more than three years of warnings from the Paris-based Financial Action Task Force (FATF) urging Tehran to enact terrorist financing conventions.

However, the FATF appeared to leave the door ajar for Iran, saying “countries should also be able to apply countermeasures independently of any call by the FATF to do so”.

It will mean more scrutiny of transactions with Iran, tougher external auditing of financing firms operating in the country and add pressure on the few banks and businesses still operating with Iran.

Foreign businesses say Iran’s compliance with FATF rules is key if Tehran wants to attract investors, especially since the United States re-imposed sanctions on Iran in 2018 after withdrawing from a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran and other world powers.

Washington has since pushed a policy of “maximum pressure”, saying a broader deal should be negotiated on nuclear issues, Iran’s missile program and Iranian activities in the Middle East.

FATF
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

February 21, 2020

‘Honour’ in shame

A RECENT report by the Sindh Police has put into perspective the extent to which our society — including the...
February 21, 2020

Development cuts

THE austerity measures imposed by the government for the current fiscal year has compelled it to significantly slash...
Updated February 21, 2020

A humanitarian response

Citizens can't just be abandoned in a foreign land indefinitely. A plan for their repatriation must be announced soon.
February 20, 2020

A welcome invitation

BETTER sense has thankfully prevailed, with Prime Minister Imran Khan calling for broader consultation with all...
Updated February 20, 2020

Organ Trafficking

Umar Sharif's daughter died on Monday evening from complications resulting allegedly from an illegal kidney transplant.
February 20, 2020

‘Fit for trial’

ON Sunday, the lifeless body of journalist Aziz Memon was retrieved from an irrigation channel in Mehrabpur in...