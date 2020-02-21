China says majority of FATF members recognised Pakistan's counter-terrorism financing efforts

A majority of members of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) have recognised Pakistan's efforts to improve its counter-terrorism financing (CTF) regime at the financial watchdog's latest plenary meeting in Paris, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Friday.

"Pakistan has made enormous efforts in improving its CTF regime, which has been recognised by the majority of FATF members at the latest plenary meeting in Paris," a tweet by the ministry said.

"China & other countries will continue offering assistance to Pakistan in this area."

The statement by the Chinese foreign ministry comes hours ahead of the expected FATF decision regarding Pakistan's fate on the watchdog's grey list.

It comes as Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh in a meeting with Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing thanked the Chinese government on "their massive support in the FATF meetings", a statement issued by the Finance Division said.

"China and other brotherly countries have supported Pakistan throughout the [FATF] process in terms of guiding the country to improve its frameworks," the press quoted the adviser as saying.

The FATF plenary and working group meetings started in Paris, France on Monday and are set to conclude today. A delegation headed by Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar is representing Pakistan at the meetings.

Pakistan was placed on the FATF grey list in June 2018 and was given a plan of action to complete by October 2019 or face the risk of being placed on the blacklist along with Iran and North Korea.

In October 2019, the FATF decided to keep Pakistan on its grey list till February, giving it time to implement a 27-point action plan.

The task force directed Islamabad to take more measures for complete elimination of terror financing and money laundering while expressing serious concerns over the lack of progress in addressing terror financing risks.

The FATF met again in January this year in Beijing where Pakistan provided a list of actions taken to implement the action plan.

More to follow.