PSL 2020: Karachi Kings emerge victorious in nail-biting game against Peshawar Zalmi

In a nail-biting game, Karachi Kings won their first match against Peshawar Zalmi by 10 runs during the second fixture of the Pakistan Super League tournament at Karachi's National Stadium.

Zalmi's Liam Livingstone put up quite a fight till the very end by scoring 54 runs from 29 balls, while Kamran Akmal managed to scrape 49 runs from 26 balls before being bowled out.

"Honorary" Pakistani Darren Sammy was sent back to the pavilion by a spectacular catch from King's Umaid Asif, managing to score only 30 runs from 20 balls.

Kings' Babar Azam was the star of the show for the first half of the match, scoring a cool 78 runs from 56 balls, before being sent back to the pavilion. Meanwhile, Imad Wasim scored a half-century from 30 balls before being sent packing by Shoaib Malik.

Earlier, Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and decided to bowl first against Karachi Kings.

Speaking about his decision, Zalmi's captain Darren Sammy said that their goal would be to restrict the Kings to a manageable total in the first inning.

Karachi Kings' captain Imad Wasim said that had he won the toss he would have chosen to bowl as well.

Overseas players in the Zalmi lineup today are Sammy, Shane Dawson, Tom Banton and Liam Livingstone.

Teams

Karachi Kings

Chadwick Walton

Babar Azam

Sharjeel Khan

Iftikhar Ahmed

Cameron Delport

Mohammad Rizwan

Imad Wasim

Umaid Asif

Mohammad Amir

Chris Jordan

Arshad Iqbal

Peshawar Zalmi

Tom Banton

Liam Livingstone

Kamran Akmal

Haider Ali

Mohammad Mohsin

Shoaib Malik

Darren Sammy

Liam Dawson

Wahab Riaz

Hasan Ali

Rahat Ali

Correction: The story earlier mentioned that Peshawar Zalmi decided to bat, which was incorrect. A correction has been made and the error is regretted.