Today's Paper | February 21, 2020

PSL 2020: Karachi Kings emerge victorious in nail-biting game against Peshawar Zalmi

Dawn.comUpdated February 21, 2020

Peshawar Zalmi's Shoaib Malik (L) walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings at the National Cricket Stadium on Feb 21. — AFP
Karachi Kings' Mohammad Rizwan (R) fields the ball after playing by Peshawar Zalmi's Kamran Akmal (L) during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings at the National Cricket Stadium in Karachi on Feb 21. — AFP
Babar Azam in action during the game between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings. — Photo courtesy PSL Twitter
In a nail-biting game, Karachi Kings won their first match against Peshawar Zalmi by 10 runs during the second fixture of the Pakistan Super League tournament at Karachi's National Stadium.

Zalmi's Liam Livingstone put up quite a fight till the very end by scoring 54 runs from 29 balls, while Kamran Akmal managed to scrape 49 runs from 26 balls before being bowled out.

"Honorary" Pakistani Darren Sammy was sent back to the pavilion by a spectacular catch from King's Umaid Asif, managing to score only 30 runs from 20 balls.

Kings' Babar Azam was the star of the show for the first half of the match, scoring a cool 78 runs from 56 balls, before being sent back to the pavilion. Meanwhile, Imad Wasim scored a half-century from 30 balls before being sent packing by Shoaib Malik.

Earlier, Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and decided to bowl first against Karachi Kings.

Speaking about his decision, Zalmi's captain Darren Sammy said that their goal would be to restrict the Kings to a manageable total in the first inning.

Karachi Kings' captain Imad Wasim said that had he won the toss he would have chosen to bowl as well.

Overseas players in the Zalmi lineup today are Sammy, Shane Dawson, Tom Banton and Liam Livingstone.

Teams

Karachi Kings

  • Chadwick Walton
  • Babar Azam
  • Sharjeel Khan
  • Iftikhar Ahmed
  • Cameron Delport
  • Mohammad Rizwan
  • Imad Wasim
  • Umaid Asif
  • Mohammad Amir
  • Chris Jordan
  • Arshad Iqbal

Peshawar Zalmi

  • Tom Banton
  • Liam Livingstone
  • Kamran Akmal
  • Haider Ali
  • Mohammad Mohsin
  • Shoaib Malik
  • Darren Sammy
  • Liam Dawson
  • Wahab Riaz
  • Hasan Ali
  • Rahat Ali

Correction: The story earlier mentioned that Peshawar Zalmi decided to bat, which was incorrect. A correction has been made and the error is regretted.

