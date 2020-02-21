PM Imran addresses gathering at Ehsaas Amdan Programme in Layyah

Prime Minister Imran Khan is addressing the audience in Layyah during the launch of the 'Ehsaas Amdan Programme'.

Beginning his address, the premier thanked his aide Sania Nishtar for her efforts in making this project a reality.

"Every month 80,000 people will be given loans and 50,000 students from the down trodden section of society will be awarded scholarships," the premier said.

Talking about some of the measures his government has taken since coming into power, the premier said health cards had been made available to those who were unable to afford healthcare.

"We want the system to be equal for the rich and the poor," he said, adding that this equality will be brought in all aspects of governance.

Talking about police reforms in the country, the PM said: "Till now the common man was not secure but I want to congragulate the new IG Shoaib Dastagir because today in Punjab I have told him to go after the big gangsters."

Under the Rs15 billion programme, people living below the poverty line will be given small assets to use for income generation and to lift themselves out of poverty.

These assets include goats, cows, buffaloes, poultry, bodies of Qingqi rickshaws as well as inputs for small retail outlets and small enterprises, Radio Pakistan reported.

According to Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Sania Nishtar, the programme is being launched in 375 union councils of 23 of the poorest districts all provinces in Pakistan.

In January, the prime minister had launched the Ehsaas Kafalat Programme to give a monthly stipend of Rs2,000 "to the most deserving and poorest women across the country".

The broader Ehsaas programme is aimed at poverty alleviation and the provision of social protection to those in need.