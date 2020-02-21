DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 21, 2020

Former AG Khan insists govt knew he was going to make remarks against SC judges

Dawn.comFebruary 21, 2020

Email

Anwar Mansoor Khan says law ministry should come clean about what he said to them before making his statement in court. — DawnNewsTV/File
Anwar Mansoor Khan says law ministry should come clean about what he said to them before making his statement in court. — DawnNewsTV/File

Anwar Mansoor Khan, who resigned as the Attorney General for Pakistan on Thursday, said the government knew about the remarks he was going to make in the Supreme Court that eventually cost him his job as the country's top law officer.

"Everyone knew what I was talking about and everyone knew what statements I would make. So to now make the assertion that I was speaking on my own would be incorrect," he said speaking on DawnNewsTV's programme NewsEye.

When asked again if anyone from the government knew about that he was going to say in court, Khan said: “I received this information from relevant quarters and when one receives information, they ought not to sit on it.”

However, when asked if it was an independent decision to use the information in court, the attorney general admitted that it was his discretion to share that information.

However, when asked if he would like to disclose the identities of the people who knew about these discussions, Khan said:

"It is very difficult for me to disclose identities. If I wanted to disclose these details, I would have done so already. For me, the norms and integrity of the institutions is very important."

On the other hand, Federal Minister for Law and Justice Farogh Nasim denied having prior knowledge about the former attorney general's intention to make those remarks.

Speaking on GeoTV's Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada kay Sath, Nasim said: "This is a lie. We did not have any knowledge about what he was going to say [...] It was his own argument and he said it on his own. The government has nothing to do with anything he said and we did not know about it either. You tell me; if the government really knew what he was about to say, would we have let him say it?"

Nasim, when asked if he spoke to the attorney general after the remarks were made, said: "When a lawyer is making his arguments in a court, they do so without consulting others. We could not interrupt him and so when he heard it, we were shocked and could not understand what he was saying.

"The bench cross questioned him extensively and he withdrew his statement. And by the way, he withdrew the statement himself. We gave him no such instructions. And remember, I was not sitting there as the law minister, I was sitting there in my personal capacity," Nasim added.

Khan also contradicted claims from the law ministry that it had asked for his resignation.

“They [the ministry] should come clean about what I said to them or what they said to me when I met them [after making the statements in court],” Khan added.

The former attorney general tendered his resignation a day after levelling allegations against some members of the Supreme Court bench hearing petitions challenging the filing of presidential reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa. His statements were expunged by the court.

In his resignation letter addressed to President Arif Alvi, the attorney general said he was leaving his post after the Pakistan Bar Council's demand.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court ordered Khan to tender an apology or come up with "some material" on the basis of which he made certain remarks that concerned members of a bench that is hearing a set of challenges against the filing of the presidential reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

The order came after the top law officer had made a controversial statement, now expunged, about the apex court bench.

Soon after Khan tendered his resignation, a response submitted on behalf of the federal government in the Supreme Court, said the "oral statement" made by the formal attorney general on February 18 was "unauthorised, without instructions and knowledge of the federal government and the answering respondents, and totally uncalled for".

"It is pointed out that the federal government of Pakistan and the answering respondents hold the superior judiciary for Pakistan in the highest respect and esteem.

"Accordingly, the federal government and the answering respondents dissociate themselves from the statement of the learned attorney general," the response submitted by Law and Justice Division Secretary Muhammad Khashih-ur-Rehman read.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
AW
Feb 21, 2020 12:44pm
Pakistan has been ungovernable for decades and shall remains so. Given the self righteous behavior of the politicians, judges and the bureaucrats, there is no hope on the horizon
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

February 21, 2020

‘Honour’ in shame

A RECENT report by the Sindh Police has put into perspective the extent to which our society — including the...
February 21, 2020

Development cuts

THE austerity measures imposed by the government for the current fiscal year has compelled it to significantly slash...
Updated February 21, 2020

A humanitarian response

Citizens can't just be abandoned in a foreign land indefinitely. A plan for their repatriation must be announced soon.
February 20, 2020

A welcome invitation

BETTER sense has thankfully prevailed, with Prime Minister Imran Khan calling for broader consultation with all...
Updated February 20, 2020

Organ Trafficking

Umar Sharif's daughter died on Monday evening from complications resulting allegedly from an illegal kidney transplant.
February 20, 2020

‘Fit for trial’

ON Sunday, the lifeless body of journalist Aziz Memon was retrieved from an irrigation channel in Mehrabpur in...