Today's Paper | February 21, 2020

Soldier martyred in ceasefire violation by India

The Newspaper's Staff CorrespondentUpdated February 21, 2020

Imtiaz Ali.—APP
Imtiaz Ali.—APP

MUZAFFARABAD: A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred along the Line of Control (LoC) in Azad Jammu and Kashmir after Indian troops resorted to ceasefire violation without any provocation, military’s media affairs wing said on Thursday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Indian army troops resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in Kayani sector of Leepa valley.

“Indian fire was responded effectively by Pakistan Army troops targeting Indian army posts,” it said in a late-night statement, adding that a Pakistan army soldier embraced martyrdom while defending the motherland.

The ISPR identified the soldier as 30-year-old Sepoy Imtiaz Ali, a resident of Pabbi village in Nowshera district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Published in Dawn, February 21st, 2020

LOC Attacks
Pakistan

